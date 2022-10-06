ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

Businesses react to active shooter incident in Dearborn

By Alisha Dixon
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
Thursday’s active shooter incident in Dearborn has many local businesses on edge.

7 Action News spoke with Ali, manager of Bubbleology in Dearborn, who was forced to shelter in place with his staff.

“Right away, I just tried to gather everyone up quickly and get them inside and lock the doors and figure out everything. Once I heard the word ‘active shooter,’ I just gathered everyone up quickly inside and locked the doors. Locked the back door and just tried to figure out what was going on, said Ali, manager, Bubbleology.

Dearborn police have confirmed one person was shot, but have yet to provide details about their condition.

One person on the scene, Hiam, an employee at Bubbleology, said she saw the victim being taken away.

“Yeah, I saw the victim of the shooting getting carried out on a stretcher in a body bag. That’s something I’ve never seen before. I never thought I would see,” said Hiam, employee, Bubbleology.

“I was taught to stay inside. So, being out and not knowing exactly what was going on and then, out of nowhere, seeing someone in a body bag was horrifying because I would’ve wanted to be inside. I wouldn’t have wanted to see that. Because I feel it’s kind of traumatic. It’s not ideal.”

The proper precautions, Ali said, are crucial to an ideal outcome of any incident.

“You know, I know Dearborn is safe, but it can not be safe, especially, with all the bars around here. So I kind of like prepared myself for this kind of situation to happen. I just wanted to take the right precautions before,” Ali added.

Police are negotiating with the shooter who is currently still inside the Hampton Inn located at 22324 Michigan Avenue in Dearborn.

The situation remains an active and police ask that the public avoid the area.

