ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Watch Chicken Literally Cross The Road in Sioux Falls

Sometimes stories around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire just write themselves. You really cannot make this stuff up!. It was an eventful Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Last week, some of my friends from college came to visit Sioux Falls. Yesterday, I was driving them to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for their flight home when I noticed a small creature crossing the street. My friend Dalton captured this comedic moment.
dakotanewsnow.com

OYO: Final Fall Yard Prep

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this season’s final edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug are going over some last minute tips to get your lawn prepared for the rest of fall and the coming winter months. If your grass is still green, you’ll want...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What is the Hunter’s Moon?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a warm October day on Sunday, and with the clear skies into the evening the full moon was out for all to see. If you were out Sunday evening and glanced at the sky, you may have noticed the full moon. This full moon after the Harvest Moon of last month is known as the Hunter’s Moon.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Businesses ready to welcome pheasant hunters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may start noticing more blaze orange popping up in KELOLAND in the coming days. Saturday is the pheasant opener in South Dakota. More hunters will be flocking to Al’s Dream near Flandreau this week. In fact, co-owner Pedro Johnson says the business...
FLANDREAU, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Keep KELOLAND Warm in need of larger sized donations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a warm, sunny day in KELOLAND but temperatures will drop quickly this week and Sioux Falls’ vulnerable populations are in need of items to keep them warm. This year, the St. Francis House will once again partner with KELOLAND Media Group...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Parlour Ice Cream House announces plan to stay open throughout the Winter

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Parlour Ice Cream House first opened its doors in downtown Sioux Falls in 2018. The shop traditionally closed for the Winter every year but when new owners like Emma Houwman took over Parlour earlier this year they decided the shop will now remain open throughout the year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Native American Day Parade returns to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown tradition returns to Sioux Falls Monday after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The Native American Day Parade will take place Monday morning as local indigenous groups and organizations showcase their culture to the community. The parade was canceled in 2020 and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keloland
KELOLAND TV

KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 8￼

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Amid ammo shortages, gun enthusiasts adapt. Who’ll win in the SDSU and USD football game? Grand Falls places its bets!
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Smithfield Foods: No position on slaughterhouse ban

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One longtime Sioux Falls business is staying out of the slaughterhouse fight. Smithfield Foods, owners and operators of the biggest hog processing plant in Sioux Falls, told KELOLAND News the company has no position on the slaughterhouse ordinance voters are weighing in on. Jim...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Road closure timeline extended in Brookings due to utility work

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many community members in Brookings are excited for a new I-29 interchange on the south side of the city, but the closure of a normally busy intersection will have to be extended. Earlier this week the South Dakota DOT announced that their road closure on...
BROOKINGS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
101.9 KELO-FM

Supplemental spending on tap for Sioux Falls City Council

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Supplemental appropriations will be discussed at Tuesday’s Sioux Falls City council meeting. The council will deal with using $70,000 for a new vehicle for the police department. They will also look to supplement the General Fund by $100,000 for Fire due to high...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just six miles south of Sioux Falls you can find the Haunted Farm, where Paula Bell and her team have enjoyed providing scares and fun to thousands of guests over the past 8 years. “The laughter and the good times that are out...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 hurt in Sioux Falls stabbing

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on South Larch Avenue, near 41st Street and Marion Road. Police say the juveniles involved in the incident...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Native American Day begins with prayer service

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakotans celebrated Native American Day in a variety of ways to honor the culture and accomplishments of Indigenous people across the state. In Sioux Falls, the day started with a prayer service near downtown. A steady drumbeat cut through the early morning chill...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Officials investigate northeast Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that brought multiple ambulances to northeast Sioux Falls. The crash happened Friday night around 9:20 at the intersection of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol told KELOLAND News...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Southbound Minn. Ave. construction about a month away from completion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Backed-up traffic has become a common sight along South Minnesota Avenue near 33rd and 37th Streets; right now drivers will find orange cones blocking a southbound lane. Earlier this summer the cones lined the street right in front of Poppadox Pub. “They took out...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Disc may hold back field fires during harvest

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Farm equipment can be a big part of fighting harvest fires in rural acres. The Colton department responded to several fires last fall including one in which a bearing in the corn head burned up, said Dave Jorgenson, a member of the department and a board member for the South Dakota Firefighters Association.
COLTON, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy