Watch Chicken Literally Cross The Road in Sioux Falls
Sometimes stories around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire just write themselves. You really cannot make this stuff up!. It was an eventful Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Last week, some of my friends from college came to visit Sioux Falls. Yesterday, I was driving them to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for their flight home when I noticed a small creature crossing the street. My friend Dalton captured this comedic moment.
OYO: Final Fall Yard Prep
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In this season’s final edition of Owning Your Outdoors, Aaron and Doug are going over some last minute tips to get your lawn prepared for the rest of fall and the coming winter months. If your grass is still green, you’ll want...
What is the Hunter’s Moon?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a warm October day on Sunday, and with the clear skies into the evening the full moon was out for all to see. If you were out Sunday evening and glanced at the sky, you may have noticed the full moon. This full moon after the Harvest Moon of last month is known as the Hunter’s Moon.
Businesses ready to welcome pheasant hunters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — You may start noticing more blaze orange popping up in KELOLAND in the coming days. Saturday is the pheasant opener in South Dakota. More hunters will be flocking to Al’s Dream near Flandreau this week. In fact, co-owner Pedro Johnson says the business...
Keep KELOLAND Warm in need of larger sized donations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a warm, sunny day in KELOLAND but temperatures will drop quickly this week and Sioux Falls’ vulnerable populations are in need of items to keep them warm. This year, the St. Francis House will once again partner with KELOLAND Media Group...
Parlour Ice Cream House announces plan to stay open throughout the Winter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Parlour Ice Cream House first opened its doors in downtown Sioux Falls in 2018. The shop traditionally closed for the Winter every year but when new owners like Emma Houwman took over Parlour earlier this year they decided the shop will now remain open throughout the year.
Native American Day Parade returns to Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A downtown tradition returns to Sioux Falls Monday after a two-year absence due to COVID-19. The Native American Day Parade will take place Monday morning as local indigenous groups and organizations showcase their culture to the community. The parade was canceled in 2020 and...
What Are the Safest Large Cities in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa?
Those statistic hounds over at Wallet Hub are out with their new large city safety study. And from reading the whole study, it is obvious that there is a lot more to what makes people feel secure in their choice of place to live, other than a lack of crime.
KELOLAND On The Go Saturday, October 8￼
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Saturday, October 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Amid ammo shortages, gun enthusiasts adapt. Who’ll win in the SDSU and USD football game? Grand Falls places its bets!
Weekend stabbing; Free tutoring program; An unforgettable anniversary gift
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, October 10. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police say a teenager was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Western Sioux Falls over the weekend.
Smithfield Foods: No position on slaughterhouse ban
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One longtime Sioux Falls business is staying out of the slaughterhouse fight. Smithfield Foods, owners and operators of the biggest hog processing plant in Sioux Falls, told KELOLAND News the company has no position on the slaughterhouse ordinance voters are weighing in on. Jim...
Road closure timeline extended in Brookings due to utility work
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Many community members in Brookings are excited for a new I-29 interchange on the south side of the city, but the closure of a normally busy intersection will have to be extended. Earlier this week the South Dakota DOT announced that their road closure on...
Supplemental spending on tap for Sioux Falls City Council
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Supplemental appropriations will be discussed at Tuesday’s Sioux Falls City council meeting. The council will deal with using $70,000 for a new vehicle for the police department. They will also look to supplement the General Fund by $100,000 for Fire due to high...
Freaky Friday: Haunted Farm in Worthing South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just six miles south of Sioux Falls you can find the Haunted Farm, where Paula Bell and her team have enjoyed providing scares and fun to thousands of guests over the past 8 years. “The laughter and the good times that are out...
1 hurt in Sioux Falls stabbing
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. Police say the stabbing happened just before 5 a.m. Sunday at an apartment on South Larch Avenue, near 41st Street and Marion Road. Police say the juveniles involved in the incident...
Sioux Falls stabbing; 6 injured in 2-vehicle crash; Fans sell out SDSU vs. USD game
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday, October 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. An early morning stabbing in Sioux Falls sent one person to the hospital. The Highway Patrol says a total of six...
Native American Day begins with prayer service
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — South Dakotans celebrated Native American Day in a variety of ways to honor the culture and accomplishments of Indigenous people across the state. In Sioux Falls, the day started with a prayer service near downtown. A steady drumbeat cut through the early morning chill...
Officials investigate northeast Sioux Falls crash
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that brought multiple ambulances to northeast Sioux Falls. The crash happened Friday night around 9:20 at the intersection of Rice Street and Veterans Parkway. Tony Mangan with the South Dakota Highway Patrol told KELOLAND News...
Southbound Minn. Ave. construction about a month away from completion
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Backed-up traffic has become a common sight along South Minnesota Avenue near 33rd and 37th Streets; right now drivers will find orange cones blocking a southbound lane. Earlier this summer the cones lined the street right in front of Poppadox Pub. “They took out...
Disc may hold back field fires during harvest
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Farm equipment can be a big part of fighting harvest fires in rural acres. The Colton department responded to several fires last fall including one in which a bearing in the corn head burned up, said Dave Jorgenson, a member of the department and a board member for the South Dakota Firefighters Association.
