Read full article on original website
Related
JD Vance diverts debate question on abortion of Ohio rape victim, 10, by blaming ‘illegal’ migrant
Republican Senate candidate JD Vance diverted when he was asked in a debate on Monday evening about a 10-year-old who was raped in Ohio and had to leave the state to secure an abortion, blaming illegal immigration for the girl being raped. Moderators asked Mr Vance and Representative Tim Ryan, the Democratic nominee, a story that made national headlines wherein a 10-year-old girl was raped and had to go to Indiana to seek an abortion. Ohio limits abortion after six weeks and, at the time, Indiana had more lax abortion laws. “I have said repeatedly on the record, that...
Harris in late-night TV gig pushes voting, laments no emojis
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Kamala Harris used her first late-night network TV appearance since becoming vice president to reflect on how her life has changed since she got the job — including a shortage of emojis — and to talk up the need to vote in the midterm elections.
Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht
HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee's statement Tuesday...
KHQ Right Now
Hunters Moon rising in Washington D.C.
Did you see the moon last night? Check out this video of the Hunters Moon rising in Washington D.C. last night.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
S. Korea says it has ability to intercept North's missiles
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — South Korea said Tuesday it's capable of detecting and intercepting the variety of missiles North Korea launched in a barrage of recent simulated nuclear attacks on its rivals, though it maintains the North's advancing nuclear program poses a grave security threat. North...
Minnesota man sets new US record with 2,560-pound pumpkin, wins NorCal contest
A horticulture teacher from Minnesota set a new U.S. record Monday for the heaviest pumpkin after raising a giant gourd weighing 2,560 pounds.
America's fentanyl crisis: 'It's an invasion,' says William Bennett, former drug czar
Former "drug czar" William Bennett, speaking to Fox News Digital in an original interview this week, said of the fentanyl crisis facing America's young people, "This is an invasion."
Reeve presses leader of group against removal of Confederate statue
Residents of Salisbury, North Carolina are debating the removal of Fame, a Confederate statue. CNN’s Elle Reeve talks to leaders on both sides for their perspectives.
Comments / 0