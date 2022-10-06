Read full article on original website
Lloyd Patrick Rayner
Lloyd Patrick Rayner, 39 of Bay springs, MS passed away Friday, October 7, 2022, at his residence in Bay springs, MS. He was born Wednesday, June 22, 1983 in Laurel, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 5:00PM until 8:00PM at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of...
Laurel police chief responds to LPD officer DUI arrest
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An officer for the Laurel Police Department was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence. The officer, Raven Naylor, was arrested in Forrest County. Police Chief Tommy Cox said they are currently working on an internal investigation, which is a city and department policy.
James E. Bush
James E. Bush, age 91 of Waynesboro, passed away on October 6, 2022 at Jones County Rest Home in Ellisville. Mr. Bush was born on February 14, 1931. Mr. Bush was employed with Masonite Corporation prior to retirement. He was a member of Liberty Baptist Church in Waynesboro. He was...
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police charged a woman with murder in connection to the death investigation of a woman whose body was found in Laurel on Wednesday, Oct. 5. According to the Laurel Police Department, 54-year-old Phyllis Tiller Watts (Watts-Tiller) of Laurel was arrested in a Walmart parking lot and charged with one count of murder around noon on Friday, Oct. 7.
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
Patty Jean Cooley
Patty Jean Cooley, 91, of Ellisville, MS passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg, MS. She was born Monday, July 13, 1931 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 9, 2022 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Ellisville Funeral Home on...
Multiple people injured in 18-wheeler crash on I-59
MOSELLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Multiple people suffered injuries in a three-vehicle crash that involved an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 on Sunday, October 9. Officials with the Jones County Fire Council said crews responded to the scene around 1:00 p.m. at the 75 mile-marker on the northbound side of the interstate. Witnesses said an 18-wheeler clipped […]
Judge orders $2M bond for Waynesboro murder suspect
Unbeaten Bobcats welcome Pearl River to Ellisville for 92nd "Catfight" Beaumont Strong Coalition prepares for 2nd annual Fall Festival. Fall is here once again, and the town of Beaumont is preparing to celebrate. Nice weather makes for popular fall festival season. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. October is an event-filled...
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
Marguerite Bryant
Mrs. Marguerite Bryant, age 91, of Moselle who passed from this life on October 6, 2022, at her residence. Mrs. Bryant enjoyed her family, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and church family. She enjoyed reading the Laurel Leader Call, cooking and serving her family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald...
Body of ‘Jane Doe’ found Wednesday night in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An unidentified woman’s body was discovered in Laurel Wednesday night. According to the Laurel Police Department, officers responded to Lindsey Avenue on a report of a deceased person at approximately 5:30 p.m. Officers located a body believed to be an African American female at the scene.
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
UPDATE: Woman charged with murder after police say woman found dead in Mississippi house. She may have been dead for about 6 months
Police have arrested a 54-year-old woman and charged her with murder after another woman was found dead in a Mississippi house last week. Officials say the woman may who was found dead Wednesday had been dead for at least six months, maybe as much as a year. WJTV News in...
Woman who escaped Mississippi jail on Friday captured four days later, 100 miles away
The hunt for a woman who escaped a Mississippi prison four days ago is over. Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lawrence County — about 100 miles away from where she escaped. On Friday, Mitchell escaped the Hancock County Jail by climbing a 16-18 foot high...
Missing Fayette man being sought
The Laurel Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person. Rasheem Ryelle Carter (Black/Male, 6 feet tall, 190 pounds, 25 years of age) of Fayette was last seen at the Super 8 hotel on 10-02-22. No vehicle description is available and Carter has been placed...
Man found guilty of armed robbery of Mississippi bank
A Mississippi man has been found guilty of robbing a Prentiss bank. Eric LaShay Boykin was found guilty of robbing Hancock Bank. Boykin was charged with three counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was found guilty of two counts...
Three men arrested on separate drug charges in Laurel
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – Laurel police arrested three suspects in separate drug cases this week. On October 3, an officer conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of 5th Street and 16th Avenue. During the stop, police said the officer found 2.6 grams of methamphetamine. The drier, 42-year-old Jeffery Patterson, of Mount Olive, was arrested […]
Jones College’s choral department performs concerts full of “Grace”
The three Jones College choral performing groups, JC Voices, the Concert Choir, and the Collegiate Chorale, will be presenting three concerts over the next couple of months. The public is invited to the free performances at the First Baptist Church of Laurel on Sunday, October 23, at 6 p.m. and the First Baptist Church of Quitman performance on Sunday, November 13, at 6 p.m.
One dead in two-vehicle crash involving classic car in Wiggins
A passenger in a classic car died in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 49 in Wiggins on Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened around 12:55 p.m. near Northwood Church just north of Highway 26. The wreck involved a Ford F-150 and a yellow 1957 Chevy Bel Air with a Mississippi license...
Clara Harless
Mrs. Clara Harless, age 89, of Purvis, who died on October 8, 2022. Mrs. Harless was preceded in death by her husband, Elmo Harless; parents, Hugh and Janie Loveless; and brother, Jimmy Curtis Loveless. She is survived by her sons, Johnny (Karen) Harless, Jr of Eatonville and Stephen (Sherry) Harless...
