Feds weigh charges against Hunter Biden, outcome of yearslong case could be ‘imminent’: source

By Tyler Barker
 4 days ago
Federal investigators are weighing whether to charge Hunter Biden with various tax and foreign lobbying violations, false statements and more, with a former official telling Fox News that an outcome to the case could be “imminent.”

Fox News first reported in July that the federal investigation into President Biden’s son had reached a “critical stage.” Hunter Biden has been under federal investigation since 2018.

The investigation is being conducted by Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss, a prosecutor appointed by former President Donald Trump.

Fox News reported in July that the federal grand jury looking into Hunter Biden’s business dealings wrapped up its latest term in June and expired. A source, at the time, said no charges had been filed.

A former senior Justice Department official told Fox News on Thursday, though, that the government does not need to have an active grand jury in order to file charges as part of a plea agreement.

That official also told Fox News that renewed focus on the investigation, especially by the media, suggests a disposition, or resolution, may be “imminent” in advance of a possible Republican takeover of the House of Representatives.

Congressional Republicans have vowed to use subpoena power if they take the majority to investigate Hunter Biden.

A spokesperson for Weiss declined to comment on whether a new grand jury has been empaneled.

Attorney General Merrick Garland and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco have been briefed on the investigation.

Fox News reported in July that Weiss and Justice Department officials were looking into whether to charge Hunter Biden with various tax violations and, more seriously, possible foreign lobbying violations.

The source, at the time, said Hunter Biden could face possible false statements charges.

The Washington Post on Thursday reported that a possible false statement charge could be related to whether he lied during a gun purchase in 2018.

Comments / 18

Rg Lint
2d ago

"brake the law, go to jail" applies to Hunter biden as well as Trump and his minions....at least you don't hear him screaming "witch hunt" like Donnie, because Donnie knows they are all guilty, and if he screams loud enough everyone will believe him....thing is, when you have nothing to hide, you don't have to scream.

Reply(3)
2
Lil Jonny
4d ago

they're just trying to clear him before midterm elections

Reply(1)
8
