Case of Louisville day care worker accused of abuse heads to grand jury
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The case of a Louisville day care worker charged with abusing children is headed to a grand jury. Rachel Flannery, 24, appeared in court Monday on three counts of criminal abuse of a child 12-years-old or younger. She was arrested after surveillance video caught her abusing...
Police seeking leads on escaped inmate
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody while undergoing medical treatment. The escape happened around 1:20 a.m. (Central time) October 10 while Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, was being examined at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital following a fall in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
UPDATE: Escaped inmate in custody
HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police say an inmate who escaped while undergoing medical treatment is back in custody. Troopers did not say where Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, was located. The escape happened around 1:20 a.m. (Central time) today while Claycomb was being examined at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital...
Trial delayed for DJ accused of killing bartender at Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The trial for a man accused of shooting and killing a bartender at a Louisville nightclub on Derby Eve 2021 has been delayed. A trial date for Ronnie O’Bannon was scheduled for Oct. 11 but has since been pushed back to Feb. 14, 2023, according to the Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.
wdrb.com
'You don't have anything to lose' | Louisville billboards encouraging men of color to seek free counseling
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billboards and bus stop signs are popping up across Louisville, advertising free counseling available this month for those facing daily discrimination, poverty and exposure to violence. Louisville Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is trying something new, offering free therapy sessions through October. The...
King Louis XVI statue damaged in protests should not return, city administrator says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Council has decided the King Louis XVI statue will not return to the outdoors. Previously located on West Jefferson and 6th Streets, the statue was vandalized during summer protests in 2020. The marble was cracked, spray-painted and the statue’s right hand was ripped off...
Former Louisville jail officer found guilty of using excessive force on inmate
A former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) officer has been found guilty in federal court of using excessive force on an inmate. Darrell Taylor, 32, was found guilty of using unlawful force against a pretrial detainee, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
‘I just don’t understand why’: Car windshields busted in Germantown-Schnitzelburg neighborhoods
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Several neighbors in the Germantown and Schnitzelburg neighborhoods spent the latter part of their weekends sweeping up after their rear car windshields were busted out in an alleged overnight vandalism spree. Neighbors told WAVE News the crimes happened late Saturday night or early Sunday morning. At...
Man arrested in connection to 5 suspicious fires in Bullitt County
HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a string of fires in Bullitt County in September. Troy Adams, 42, was has been charged with five counts of second-degree arson, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct. Scott Barrows, a detective with the...
'I don’t want a plea deal': Family wants suspects in 4-year-old Kentucky girl's death to face trial
BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. — The suspects charged in the disappearance and death of a young Shelby County girl were back in front of a judge Monday with the family watching in the courtroom. Four-year-old Serenity McKinney’s mother, Catherine “Abby” McKinney and her boyfriend Dakota Hill, have been charged with...
Breonna Taylor warrant details deepen mistrust in police
Recent revelations about the search warrant that led to Breonna Taylor’s death have reopened old wounds in Louisville’s Black community and disrupted the city’s efforts to restore trust in the police department.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Outer Loop near Fairdale, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash near Fairdale on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to crash involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop around 7:30 p.m. Mitchell said a passenger vehicle was attempting to turn left on New Cut Road onto Outer Loop when it crashed in a motorcyclist driven by a male.
LMPD: 1 killed in hit-and-run crash on Cane Run Road, police looking for driver
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died after a hit-and-run crash near Shively on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a crash in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road, near Interstate 264, around 8 p.m. Police say a passenger vehicle was going northbound on Cane Run and crossed into the southbound lanes for an unknown reason.
Trial date set for couple accused of murdering four-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Circuit Court judge has set a January 31 trial date for the two people charged with killing and abusing the body of four-year-old Serenity McKinney. She had been missing for over a year before her remains were found. During a brief court hearing...
After 4 shot in Newburg park, Louisville councilwoman wants cameras installed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of shots sent people running for cover Thursday night at Petersburg Park, turning it into a crime scene. "I know I heard 20 to 40 shots, and I was just at home around the corner," one neighbor told WLKY. Four men were hit, and all...
Man arrested after disturbance on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance on Dixie Highway Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident involved the LMPD 3rd Division and SWAT team around 6:00 p.m. Officers were originally dispatched to a trouble on a man in the middle...
'I can't back that': LMPD chief, Metro Council debate over houseless ordinance enforcement
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There is still one major talking point about Metro Council's houseless ordinance that they need to figure out. Thursday afternoon, the Metro Council Parks Committee continued to debate on the amendment which would make it illegal to camp or store personal property in public areas. It's...
After another inmate death, LMDC Director reaffirms commitment to jail safety
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three days after another inmate died while in the custody of the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, the jail’s director reaffirmed his commitment to safety. ”I’m never satisfied and the moment I think I’m satisfied, I’ve got to go,” LMDC Director Jerry Collins said....
Former Kentucky jailer convicted of using unlawful force on inmate
A former jail officer in Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of using unlawful force on an inmate, the Justice Department said Friday. Darrell Taylor, 32, a former officer with the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections, was found guilty by a federal jury in Louisville. The detainee, who suffered...
21-year-old legally blind pilot lands in Louisville as part of trip across America
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A legally blind pilot who’s raising awareness for vision loss made a pit stop at Bowman Field on Monday. Kaiya Armstrong, 21, is part of the Foundation for Blind Children’s Adult Services program. She was selected out of 25 candidates who are blind or have low vision with ambitions to pilot an aircraft across multiple states as part of Fight for Sight.
