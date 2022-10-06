ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wave 3

Police seeking leads on escaped inmate

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody while undergoing medical treatment. The escape happened around 1:20 a.m. (Central time) October 10 while Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, was being examined at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital following a fall in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

UPDATE: Escaped inmate in custody

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police say an inmate who escaped while undergoing medical treatment is back in custody. Troopers did not say where Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, was located. The escape happened around 1:20 a.m. (Central time) today while Claycomb was being examined at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
wdrb.com

'You don't have anything to lose' | Louisville billboards encouraging men of color to seek free counseling

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billboards and bus stop signs are popping up across Louisville, advertising free counseling available this month for those facing daily discrimination, poverty and exposure to violence. Louisville Metro's Office of Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods (OSHN) is trying something new, offering free therapy sessions through October. The...
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Former Louisville jail officer found guilty of using excessive force on inmate

A former Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) officer has been found guilty in federal court of using excessive force on an inmate. Darrell Taylor, 32, was found guilty of using unlawful force against a pretrial detainee, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky.
wdrb.com

Man arrested in connection to 5 suspicious fires in Bullitt County

HILLVIEW, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man has been arrested in connection with a string of fires in Bullitt County in September. Troy Adams, 42, was has been charged with five counts of second-degree arson, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct. Scott Barrows, a detective with the...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Motorcyclist dies in crash on Outer Loop near Fairdale, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A motorcyclist died in a crash near Fairdale on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to crash involving a motorcycle and passenger vehicle at the intersection of New Cut Road and Outer Loop around 7:30 p.m. Mitchell said a passenger vehicle was attempting to turn left on New Cut Road onto Outer Loop when it crashed in a motorcyclist driven by a male.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD: 1 killed in hit-and-run crash on Cane Run Road, police looking for driver

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A person died after a hit-and-run crash near Shively on Sunday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said police responded to a crash in the 3900 block of Cane Run Road, near Interstate 264, around 8 p.m. Police say a passenger vehicle was going northbound on Cane Run and crossed into the southbound lanes for an unknown reason.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Trial date set for couple accused of murdering four-year-old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Bullitt County Circuit Court judge has set a January 31 trial date for the two people charged with killing and abusing the body of four-year-old Serenity McKinney. She had been missing for over a year before her remains were found. During a brief court hearing...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested after disturbance on Dixie Highway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after causing a disturbance on Dixie Highway Friday evening. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, the incident involved the LMPD 3rd Division and SWAT team around 6:00 p.m. Officers were originally dispatched to a trouble on a man in the middle...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

21-year-old legally blind pilot lands in Louisville as part of trip across America

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A legally blind pilot who’s raising awareness for vision loss made a pit stop at Bowman Field on Monday. Kaiya Armstrong, 21, is part of the Foundation for Blind Children’s Adult Services program. She was selected out of 25 candidates who are blind or have low vision with ambitions to pilot an aircraft across multiple states as part of Fight for Sight.
Louisville, KY

