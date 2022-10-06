ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Victims recount stabbing spree on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a tearful interview with victims of the Las Vegas stabbing spree, two showgirl impersonators describe the moments before and after the unexpected attack. Anna Westby struggled to breath as she is still recovering from a punctured lung. From her hospital room she described what...
Fox5 KVVU

3 injured after car crashes into Las Vegas business

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured after a car crashed into a Las Vegas business Monday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at 8000 block of S. Durango Drive, near Windmill Lane. LVMPD said three people were injured and have non life-threatening injuries.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in west valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in the west valley. According to police, officers initiated a follow-up investigation in the 8300 block of West Charleston Boulevard at approximately 12:33 a.m. During the investigation, police say officers located a vehicle...
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD makes arrests in theft of copper wire from streetlights

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Copper wire thieves continue to cost business owners and valley taxpayers thousands of dollars. But the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it has made gains after announcing a copper wire theft task force over the summer. Metro Police say they arrested three people for...
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson police announce initiative to target impaired drivers

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department on Monday announced that it will begin an enhanced traffice enforcement imitative to target impaired drivers. According to a news release, the initiative to target impaired drivers will run from Oct. 10-31. Henderson police say the agency will work to make...
Fox5 KVVU

20 inmates involved in fight at southern Nevada prison

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Twenty inmates were involved in a fight at a southern Nevada prison Sunday night, Nevada Department of Corrections said Monday. According to NDOC, the altercation broke out around 6:13 p.m. Oct. 9 at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs. NDOC said the altercation was contained around 6:15 p.m. with offenders involved evaluated, treated and secured in their cells by 7:30 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU

Gambler wins $2.8 million playing slots on Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gambler won nearly $3 million playing at a Las Vegas Strip casino last week. The Venetian announced a lucky slots player took a bet of $5.88 and won $2,835,768. The player wished to remain anonymous. The lucky winner was playing the Dancing Drums Explosion...
Fox5 KVVU

Hawaiian tourist wins $717K at downtown Las Vegas casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Hawaiian tourist won $717,000 while playing slots at a downtown Las Vegas casino Friday night. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, won $717,738.88 while playing the Buffalo Inferno slot machine at Fremont Hotel and Casino on Oct. 7. Boyd Gaming said the tourist...
Fox5 KVVU

Mt. Charleston near Las Vegas sees first snow

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cooler temperatures and fall weather is around the corner for the Las Vegas Valley, and with it comes a bit of snowfall for the mountains. Officials at Mt. Charleston reported its first snowfall of the season after some pop-up showers around the Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.
Fox5 KVVU

Lake Las Vegas offers adults-only Halloween-themed cruises

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for a unique way to get in the Halloween spirit can do so aboard a spooky-themed cruise at Lake Las Vegas. Lake Las Vegas announced it is again hosting its “Haunted Halloween Cruises” aboard the 80-foot La Contessa Yacht. According to...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas PRIDE Festival kicks off with annual parade

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fixtures on the iconic Strip like the Eiffel Tower at Paris, the High Roller and the Luxor were illuminated in rainbow colors to mark the celebration of PRIDE in Las Vegas Friday night. Festivities kicked off with a night parade. During the parade there were...
Fox5 KVVU

M Resort plans $206M expansion at Henderson property

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Penn Entertainment on Monday announced that the company plans to expand the M Resort in Henderson. According to a news release, as part of a $206 million expansion, the M Resort will add a second hotel tower. The release says the project will add approximately...
