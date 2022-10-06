Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
Journalist Carl Bernstein and romance novelist Elin Hilderbrand to speak at Las Vegas Book Festival on October 22D.J. EatonLas Vegas, NV
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Fox5 KVVU
Victims recount stabbing spree on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In a tearful interview with victims of the Las Vegas stabbing spree, two showgirl impersonators describe the moments before and after the unexpected attack. Anna Westby struggled to breath as she is still recovering from a punctured lung. From her hospital room she described what...
Fox5 KVVU
Vigil held for showgirl impersonator killed in Las Vegas Strip stabbing spree
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A somber vigil was held for one of the victims of Thursday’s stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip. On Saturday evening, a large group of friends and family gathered at Cornerstone Park in Henderson to remember Maris Jordan DiGiovanni. Her parents, brother, and husband attended.
Fox5 KVVU
North Las Vegas police investigate officer involved shooting near MLK, Carey
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas police are investigating an officer involved shooting near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Monday evening. Police tell FOX5 that a man is dead. It is unknown if the one officer involved in the shooting is injured. There are major road closures...
Fox5 KVVU
3 injured after car crashes into Las Vegas business
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Three people were injured after a car crashed into a Las Vegas business Monday afternoon. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said the crash happened just before 2 p.m. Oct. 10 at 8000 block of S. Durango Drive, near Windmill Lane. LVMPD said three people were injured and have non life-threatening injuries.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police investigate fatal single-vehicle crash in west valley
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash in the west valley. According to police, officers initiated a follow-up investigation in the 8300 block of West Charleston Boulevard at approximately 12:33 a.m. During the investigation, police say officers located a vehicle...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD makes arrests in theft of copper wire from streetlights
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Copper wire thieves continue to cost business owners and valley taxpayers thousands of dollars. But the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it has made gains after announcing a copper wire theft task force over the summer. Metro Police say they arrested three people for...
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson police announce initiative to target impaired drivers
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Police Department on Monday announced that it will begin an enhanced traffice enforcement imitative to target impaired drivers. According to a news release, the initiative to target impaired drivers will run from Oct. 10-31. Henderson police say the agency will work to make...
Fox5 KVVU
20 inmates involved in fight at southern Nevada prison
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Twenty inmates were involved in a fight at a southern Nevada prison Sunday night, Nevada Department of Corrections said Monday. According to NDOC, the altercation broke out around 6:13 p.m. Oct. 9 at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs. NDOC said the altercation was contained around 6:15 p.m. with offenders involved evaluated, treated and secured in their cells by 7:30 p.m.
Fox5 KVVU
Showgirl model killed, sisters from Maryland among injured in Las Vegas Strip mass stabbing
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The bright smile of Maris DiGiovanni lit up the Las Vegas strip when she worked as a showgirl model. She and 47-year-old Brent Hallett of Las Vegas were the two killed in Thursday’s stabbing on the strip. DiGiovanni’s brother told FOX5 the 30-year-old loved...
Fox5 KVVU
Gambler wins $2.8 million playing slots on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A gambler won nearly $3 million playing at a Las Vegas Strip casino last week. The Venetian announced a lucky slots player took a bet of $5.88 and won $2,835,768. The player wished to remain anonymous. The lucky winner was playing the Dancing Drums Explosion...
Fox5 KVVU
Hawaiian tourist wins $717K at downtown Las Vegas casino
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Hawaiian tourist won $717,000 while playing slots at a downtown Las Vegas casino Friday night. The winner, who wished to remain anonymous, won $717,738.88 while playing the Buffalo Inferno slot machine at Fremont Hotel and Casino on Oct. 7. Boyd Gaming said the tourist...
Fox5 KVVU
NDOT announces new hours for Las Vegas HOV lanes as part of pilot program
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation on Monday announced new hours for Las Vegas Valley HOA lanes as part of a pilot program. According to a news release, the pilot program is based on preliminary data from a multi-year study in Southern Nevada. As part of...
Fox5 KVVU
Mt. Charleston near Las Vegas sees first snow
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Cooler temperatures and fall weather is around the corner for the Las Vegas Valley, and with it comes a bit of snowfall for the mountains. Officials at Mt. Charleston reported its first snowfall of the season after some pop-up showers around the Las Vegas Valley Monday afternoon.
Fox5 KVVU
Preach, pray and vote: Pastors across Historic Westside and North Las Vegas deliver sermons Sunday urging people to vote
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Church pastors pushed people to get to the polls Sunday in a valley-wide effort at more than 30 Black-led church congregations on the Historic Westside and in North Las Vegas. The partnership was led by multi-faith nonprofit Faith in Action Nevada. The Sunday morning services...
Fox5 KVVU
Shuttle service experiencing backups to and from Harry Reid airport
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A backup at Harry Reid International Airport has left travelers waiting hours before they can get to their gates. It has to do with the shuttle service between the rental car area. The line wrapped all the way around the building starting at 10 a.m....
Fox5 KVVU
Lake Las Vegas offers adults-only Halloween-themed cruises
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those looking for a unique way to get in the Halloween spirit can do so aboard a spooky-themed cruise at Lake Las Vegas. Lake Las Vegas announced it is again hosting its “Haunted Halloween Cruises” aboard the 80-foot La Contessa Yacht. According to...
Fox5 KVVU
More Nevada clinicians go cash-only, limiting accessibility to therapy, counseling
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nine out of 10 adults believe there is a mental health crisis in the US, according to a recent poll. Still, on World Mental Health Day, there is a concern in Las Vegas that people who need help are not able to get it. That...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas PRIDE Festival kicks off with annual parade
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fixtures on the iconic Strip like the Eiffel Tower at Paris, the High Roller and the Luxor were illuminated in rainbow colors to mark the celebration of PRIDE in Las Vegas Friday night. Festivities kicked off with a night parade. During the parade there were...
Fox5 KVVU
M Resort plans $206M expansion at Henderson property
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Penn Entertainment on Monday announced that the company plans to expand the M Resort in Henderson. According to a news release, as part of a $206 million expansion, the M Resort will add a second hotel tower. The release says the project will add approximately...
