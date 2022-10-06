ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

WLBT

Low MS River levels disrupting barge traffic in Vicksburg - clipped version

It’s been exactly one week since the body of 17-year-old Giah Barrere was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville. As it stands right now, we are still waiting for law enforcement to release the teens official cause of death. But Giah's family said they're not waiting anymore and are calling on the state to help provide juveniles with more resources battling drug addictions.
vicksburgnews.com

18 wheeler heads wrong way onto interstate

An 18-wheeler out of California attempted to enter I-20 East using the exit ramp presumably due to the construction on Clay Street. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, an 18-wheeler entered the exit ramp onto I-20 East. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the event in a live video. The 18-wheeler...
WJTV 12

Which Mississippi counties are under a burn ban?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) has placed several counties under burn ban due to the drought and wildfire conditions. During a burn ban, anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed. The following counties are under burn bans: Calhoun County – Oct. 4 to Oct. 31 Chickasaw […]
WLBT

State’s response to Jackson water crisis tops $12M, figures show

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s emergency response to Jackson’s water crisis has topped more than $12 million, according to figures provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. As of October 10, MEMA had accrued $12,464,715.57 in expenses related to the response, the majority of which went to...
WJTV 12

Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
WDAM-TV

Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
WLBT

Uncertainty over future trash collections leads to frustrations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal will continue collecting trash after the Jackson City Council agreed to a settlement for the six months of services. Some homeowners want the city to come up with a permanent solution. Garbage collection day in some north Jackson neighborhoods brought relief to the...
WLBT

Lane on I-55 closed due to grass fire

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is slowing down on I-55 Southbound between the Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street exits due to a grass fire. The right far right lane was blocked off by the Jackson Fire Department to tend to the fire that is on both the median and the tree line.
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi cities are in a bidding war for police officers

A recent post by the Clinton Police Department shows that they offer uncertified officers a starting pay of $42,000, plus the ability to take their vehicle home even if they don’t live in the area. Law enforcement agencies around the state, especially near the capital city, are in a...
WJTV 12

Info panels held at cannabis convention in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson got a chance to learn about the possibilities of medial cannabis this weekend at the Lucky Leaf Expo. Organizers and vendors said cannabis will soon become a major part of Mississippi’s economy. Patients in Mississippi will soon have access to medical marijuana. Lucky Leaf Expo held a two-day […]
KPLC TV

Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos

HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
