WLBT
Low MS River levels disrupting barge traffic in Vicksburg
It’s been exactly one week since the body of 17-year-old Giah Barrere was found dead at the Paragon Casino Resort in Marksville. As it stands right now, we are still waiting for law enforcement to release the teens official cause of death. But Giah's family said they're not waiting anymore and are calling on the state to help provide juveniles with more resources battling drug addictions.
WLBT
Low Mississippi River levels are impacting everything from farming to barge traffic and tourism
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi River is just over four feet in Vicksburg as of Monday. It’s a level low enough to slow down river-based business and stop it in some cases. It’s unusual to see so much exposed ground along the banks of the Mississippi River at...
vicksburgnews.com
18 wheeler heads wrong way onto interstate
An 18-wheeler out of California attempted to enter I-20 East using the exit ramp presumably due to the construction on Clay Street. Just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, an 18-wheeler entered the exit ramp onto I-20 East. The Vicksburg Daily News reported the event in a live video. The 18-wheeler...
Which Mississippi counties are under a burn ban?
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Forestry Commission (MFC) has placed several counties under burn ban due to the drought and wildfire conditions. During a burn ban, anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed. The following counties are under burn bans: Calhoun County – Oct. 4 to Oct. 31 Chickasaw […]
WLBT
State’s response to Jackson water crisis tops $12M, figures show
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s emergency response to Jackson’s water crisis has topped more than $12 million, according to figures provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. As of October 10, MEMA had accrued $12,464,715.57 in expenses related to the response, the majority of which went to...
Groundbreaking for new Hinds County Detention Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Monday for the new Hinds County Detention Facility. The construction could cost as much as $125 million. Hinds County supervisors held the groundbreaking at the site near the Henley-Young-Patton Juvenile Justice Center where construction is expected to take two years. Taxpayer dollars are expected to […]
Mississippi Daycare Workers Video Themselves Abusing Toddlers
Warning! IF DISTURBING VIDEOS BOTHER YOU, I WOULD NOT WATCH VIDEO BELOW. This is extremely messed up. The video you are about to see is really disturbing. On the surface, it doesn't sound like it is the worst thing ever, but when you see these children, you understand how bad it truly is.
WDAM-TV
Made in Mississippi
WDAM-TV
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - A Gulfport man was sentenced to serve three consecutive life terms without the possibility of parole in Jefferson Davis County after a jury found him guilty of two counts of armed robbery and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. 15th Circuit...
brproud.com
Arrest: During traffic stop, Louisiana deputies discover fugitive from Mississippi, illegal drugs
CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (October 8) night traffic stop in Zachary led to a violent encounter and three arrests, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO). An official arrest report related to the incident says it was shortly before midnight when deputies were patrolling...
WLBT
Uncertainty over future trash collections leads to frustrations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Richard’s Disposal will continue collecting trash after the Jackson City Council agreed to a settlement for the six months of services. Some homeowners want the city to come up with a permanent solution. Garbage collection day in some north Jackson neighborhoods brought relief to the...
WLBT
Lane on I-55 closed due to grass fire
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Traffic is slowing down on I-55 Southbound between the Woodrow Wilson and Fortification Street exits due to a grass fire. The right far right lane was blocked off by the Jackson Fire Department to tend to the fire that is on both the median and the tree line.
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi cities are in a bidding war for police officers
A recent post by the Clinton Police Department shows that they offer uncertified officers a starting pay of $42,000, plus the ability to take their vehicle home even if they don’t live in the area. Law enforcement agencies around the state, especially near the capital city, are in a...
Jackson, Mississippi residents facing high water bills amid crisis
In Jackson, Mississippi, residents are now struggling to pay inflated bills for water they can’t drink or use. NBC News’ Zinhle Essamuah spoke with frustrated residents and has more details on how the city is reacting.Oct. 10, 2022.
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
Info panels held at cannabis convention in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – People in Jackson got a chance to learn about the possibilities of medial cannabis this weekend at the Lucky Leaf Expo. Organizers and vendors said cannabis will soon become a major part of Mississippi’s economy. Patients in Mississippi will soon have access to medical marijuana. Lucky Leaf Expo held a two-day […]
WLBT
Staffing shortages and equipment failures the norm, not the exception at Curtis plant, 2020 report reveals
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 2020 report included in Jackson’s request for state ARPA funding reveals equipment failures and staffing shortages have been the norm, not the exception, for years at the city’s main water treatment plant. The city recently submitted its request for funding to the Mississippi...
Low water levels at Mississippi River affect farmers, soon your wallet
TUNICA, MS. — Prices at the grocery store could increase if the Mississippi River water levels continue to drop and cause havoc for farmers. As FOX13 found out, moving the grain alone has been a challenge and as long as that continues the tougher it could be for all of us at the store.
KPLC TV
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
WLOX
Mississippi DPS Commissioner Sean Tindell talks about the Mississippi school threats
Leslie Rojas speaks with cruiser, Ricky Matthews about his 51' Chevy school bus. Jaheim McMillan is now on a ventilator after an officer involved shooting in Gulfport yesterday. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Family members tell us he was shot by a police officer outside the Family Dollar on Pass...
