Summit County, CO

Summit Daily News

Rotary Club of Summit County announces winner of car raffle

Rotary Club of Summit County had a drawing for its annual car raffle, and Summit Daily News editor Andrew Maciejewski was the owner of the lucky ticket. As the winner, Maciejewski was offered the choice of a 2022 Ford Escape on a three-year lease or $20,000 in cash. “I got...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

First County 101 session to focus on local water issues

Local water experts will gather this week at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco, to raise awareness for local water issues. This is the first in a new series of panel discussions called County 101. Titled “Understanding Colorado’s Water Challenges,” the session will feature...
FRISCO, CO
Westword

Violent Weekend Crime in Metro Denver Bleeds Over Into Monday

Multiple shootings and stabbings occurred over a wide swath of metro Denver this past weekend, with two more reports early on Monday, October 10 — more evidence of summer-like crime levels continuing into the early fall. The Denver Police Department's first report of a violent offense this weekend was...
DENVER, CO
Frisco, CO
Frisco, CO
Summit County, CO
Summit County, CO
9NEWS

1 injured in shooting in Lakewood shopping center parking lot

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Lakewood King Soopers Saturday night, the Lakewood Police Department said. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the King Soopers shopping center at Alameda Parkway and Union Boulevard. Police said the shooting...
LAKEWOOD, CO
Summit Daily News

Vail creates fund for donations to Booth Heights site acquisition, preservation

VAIL — One day after Vail Resorts rejected a $12 million offer for the East Vail parcel — also known as Booth Heights — the Vail Town Council created, via a resolution, a fund for the public to be able to contribute funds to assist with costs associated with the town’s acquisition, preservation and protection of the site.
VAIL, CO
Summit Daily News

This week in history Oct. 7, 1922: Multiple local mines see action

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 7, 1922. The leasers on the Detroit have installed a larger boiler and a new pumping plant. They will now operate a No. 5 Cameron sinking pump and have secured a larger boiler to do so. At present time, the leasers are sinking to cut the contact at a deeper point. They are also shipping their fourth car of ore, which has been taken from the upper working of the lease.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Roundabout construction to impact transit in Breckenridge

From Monday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 14, Breckenridge Station and all associated transit stops at the station for the Free Ride system and Summit Stage bus will be closed to due to construction work for the Watson Avenue roundabout. During that time, a temporary transit station for the Free...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 9

The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Boots, 7 months, Siamese mix, flame point, neutered male. Ceedee, 11 months, domestic...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Dillon continues discussions on paid overnight parking ahead of winter season

Dillon Town Council is continuing its discussion on narrowing down prices for overnight parking in town. Throughout the summer, the town has discussed how to tackle paid overnight parking in town lots ​​as a solution to its parking deficiency. Hours of any parking enforcement would likely be from 2-6 a.m., and the town has approximately 550 spaces distributed among 12 lots.
DILLON, CO
9NEWS

Victim dies days after Denver shooting

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the person or people responsible for a shooting that killed a boy and injured another person Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100-block of North Downing Street. The victims...
DENVER, CO

