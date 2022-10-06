Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
Rotary Club of Summit County announces winner of car raffle
Rotary Club of Summit County had a drawing for its annual car raffle, and Summit Daily News editor Andrew Maciejewski was the owner of the lucky ticket. As the winner, Maciejewski was offered the choice of a 2022 Ford Escape on a three-year lease or $20,000 in cash. “I got...
Summit Daily News
First County 101 session to focus on local water issues
Local water experts will gather this week at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place, Frisco, to raise awareness for local water issues. This is the first in a new series of panel discussions called County 101. Titled “Understanding Colorado’s Water Challenges,” the session will feature...
Boulder teen missing since Sept. 30, officials growing concerned
Concern is growing in Boulder as investigators continue to search for a 14-year-old who has been missing since late September.
Westword
Violent Weekend Crime in Metro Denver Bleeds Over Into Monday
Multiple shootings and stabbings occurred over a wide swath of metro Denver this past weekend, with two more reports early on Monday, October 10 — more evidence of summer-like crime levels continuing into the early fall. The Denver Police Department's first report of a violent offense this weekend was...
Driver hits crowd at Colorado bar; 1 killed, 4 hospitalized
GOLDEN, Colo. (AP) — One person was killed and four people sent to the hospital for their injuries after a man drove his pickup truck through a crowd gathered outside a Colorado bar following an altercation early Sunday morning, local authorities said. Three people were taken into custody by...
1 injured in shooting in Lakewood shopping center parking lot
LAKEWOOD, Colo. — One person was injured in a shooting in the parking lot of a Lakewood King Soopers Saturday night, the Lakewood Police Department said. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the King Soopers shopping center at Alameda Parkway and Union Boulevard. Police said the shooting...
Summit Daily News
Vail creates fund for donations to Booth Heights site acquisition, preservation
VAIL — One day after Vail Resorts rejected a $12 million offer for the East Vail parcel — also known as Booth Heights — the Vail Town Council created, via a resolution, a fund for the public to be able to contribute funds to assist with costs associated with the town’s acquisition, preservation and protection of the site.
Beefing up Denver homeless services by de-funding police fails
A tidy Denver homeless encampment is given notice to leave.Denver Homeless Out Loud. (Denver, Colo.) Denver City Councilmember Candi CdeBaca proposed a series of amendments during budget hearings Thursday that would have greatly improved services for people experiencing homelessness.
Anonymous Source Sent Picture of Missing 14-Year-Old Colorado Girl Looking ‘Injured and Unwell,’ Says Father
Police are looking for a missing 14-year-old girl out of Boulder, Colorado. Though officers said Chloe Campbell is believed to be a runaway, they suggested she could be in danger. Indeed, her father David Campbell said they received a disturbing picture from an anonymous source, according to CBS News. “She...
1 Dead, 7 Injured After Vehicle Plows Into Crowd At Colorado Restaurant: Sheriff
Driver Ruben Marquez was taken into custody on charges including murder after allegedly fleeing the scene of the Rock Rest Lodge in Golden following the violence.
Summit Daily News
This week in history Oct. 7, 1922: Multiple local mines see action
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 7, 1922. The leasers on the Detroit have installed a larger boiler and a new pumping plant. They will now operate a No. 5 Cameron sinking pump and have secured a larger boiler to do so. At present time, the leasers are sinking to cut the contact at a deeper point. They are also shipping their fourth car of ore, which has been taken from the upper working of the lease.
Sheriff: Driver in deadly crash at bar switched seats after leaving
FOX31 obtained new arrest documents Monday morning detailing a hit-and-run crash at Rock Rest Lodge that left one person dead and four others injured.
Summit Daily News
Roundabout construction to impact transit in Breckenridge
From Monday, Oct. 10, through Friday, Oct. 14, Breckenridge Station and all associated transit stops at the station for the Free Ride system and Summit Stage bus will be closed to due to construction work for the Watson Avenue roundabout. During that time, a temporary transit station for the Free...
Firearms, fentanyl, and $44K; drug bust lands 5 suspects in custody
A long-term narcotics investigation, led by the Northern Colorado Drug Task Force and named "Operation Buy-In," has resulted in the arrest of five suspects and the seizure of an alarming amount of illegal drugs.
Summit Daily News
Pet scene: Summit County’s adoptable pets for the week of Oct. 9
The following animals are available for adoption at the Summit County Animal Shelter. Call the shelter at 970-668-3230 with questions. The most recent list of animals available for adoption can be found on the shelter’s website. Boots, 7 months, Siamese mix, flame point, neutered male. Ceedee, 11 months, domestic...
11-year-old saves brother after alleged abduction
Two brothers are safe at home after one was abducted by a Denver woman in a neighborhood near Colfax Avenue and Irving Street on Sunday.
Summit Daily News
Dillon continues discussions on paid overnight parking ahead of winter season
Dillon Town Council is continuing its discussion on narrowing down prices for overnight parking in town. Throughout the summer, the town has discussed how to tackle paid overnight parking in town lots as a solution to its parking deficiency. Hours of any parking enforcement would likely be from 2-6 a.m., and the town has approximately 550 spaces distributed among 12 lots.
Summit Daily News
State candidates debate housing, education and the environment in Summit County leading up to November election
The first of this election season’s local debates took place on Wednesday night at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, run by Krystal 93 and moderated by local news director Phil Lindeman. While local candidates received mere minutes to respond, state representative and senate candidates held the floor...
Victim dies days after Denver shooting
DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the person or people responsible for a shooting that killed a boy and injured another person Wednesday night. Police said the shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in the 3100-block of North Downing Street. The victims...
Woman murdered while standing in her doorway
When police arrived, they reported seeing “a man with a gun running." Officers said the man was wearing a tactical vest.
