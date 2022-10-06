This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Oct. 7, 1922. The leasers on the Detroit have installed a larger boiler and a new pumping plant. They will now operate a No. 5 Cameron sinking pump and have secured a larger boiler to do so. At present time, the leasers are sinking to cut the contact at a deeper point. They are also shipping their fourth car of ore, which has been taken from the upper working of the lease.

