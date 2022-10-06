ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

US kills 3 Islamic State leaders in 2 Syria operations

By Associated Press
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCZ7X_0iPAuMKs00

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. forces killed three senior Islamic State leaders in two separate military operations in Syria Thursday, including a rare ground raid in a portion of the northeast that is controlled by the Syrian regime, U.S. officials said.

According to officials, U.S. special operations forces conducted a raid near the village of Qamishli, killing IS insurgent Rakkan Wahid al Shamman, wounding another and capturing two others.

This Utah town is ranked the #6 best place to live for families in America

Later Thursday, the U.S. conducted an airstrike in northern Syria, killing Abu Ala, the No. 2 Islamic State leader in Syria, and Abu Mu’ad al Qahtani, another IS leader, officials said.

A U.S. official said a small number of U.S. troops were on the ground near Qamishli for less than an hour to conduct the ground raid. The U.S. doesn’t often do missions on territory that is under the control of Syrian President Bashar Assad. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the raid.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

ABC4 Daily News

In a statement, U.S. Central Command said al Shamman was known to facilitate the smuggling of weapons and fighters in support of Islamic State operations. According to the statement, no civilians or U.S. troops or were killed or injured in the raid.

Additional information about the airstrike was not provided.

The U.S. continues to have about 900 forces in Syria to advise and assist Syrian Democratic Forces in the fight against the Islamic State group.

Tooele Police Department adds cameras to help prevent and solve crime

One U.S. official said that, for the first time in a long time, the U.S. did not use its deconfliction phone line with Russia to notify them of the U.S. troop raid and presence there. The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details, said the lack of deconfliction was more the result of operational security and not a reaction to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

The U.S. and Russia have used the deconfliction line to avoid any possible accidents or incidents when U.S. forces are in the northeastern region of Syria where Russian forces also operate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Hong Kong nixes US sanctions on Russian-owned superyacht

HONG KONG — (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said Tuesday he will only implement United Nations sanctions, after the U.S. warned the territory’s status as a financial center could be affected if it acts as a safe haven for sanctioned individuals. Lee's statement Tuesday...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Utah State
ABC4

Police request community assistance investigating body found in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are requesting the community’s assistance in investigating a possible homicide that occurred recently somewhere at or around a construction site in Washington County. Officers with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) report that they were dispatched at 6:41 a.m. on Monday on reports of a suspected burglary at a […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, UT
ABC4

FBI asks for public help in search for serial bank robber

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The FBI is asking for the public’s help with any information about a serial bank robber in Salt Lake City. The suspect is wanted in relation to three robberies across the Salt Lake valley. He is defined as a black man with a thin build. He is reportedly between […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smuggling#The Islamic State#Ukraine#Russia#Islamic#Syrian#U S Central Command
The Independent

Truss and G7 leaders to meet after latest Russian assault on Ukraine

Liz Truss will urge G7 leaders to remain steadfast in support of Ukraine during crisis talks on Tuesday following Russian strikes on Kyiv and other major Ukrainian cities.The Russian attack on Monday, which left at least 11 dead and 64 injured, was launched by Moscow in retaliation for what Vladimir Putin claimed was a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services on a bridge linking Russia with Crimea.International outcry was swift in the wake of the latest Russian assault, labelled by some as a sign of President Putin’s growing desperation in the face of staunch Ukrainian resistance.But in a...
POLITICS
ABC4

Family says Cisneros planned on leaving the night she was killed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The last time Tyrese Cisneros spoke to her sister Lyberdee, she was crying. Tyrese said Lyberdee’s boyfriend Jayden Fernelius was abusing her.  “I knew it was hard for her to leave him and I just always told myself when she’s ready, she’ll tell me and I’ll be there,” said Tyrese.  […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

Two dead in two separate State Street crashes

UTAH (ABC4) – Two Utahns died in two separate State Street crashes on the morning of Tuesday, October 4.  Sgt. Shad LeFevre with the Provo Police Department told ABC4 that a motorcyclist died in a collision with a van at about 8:17 a.m. near 900 South and State Street. The motorcyclist was driving southbound on […]
PLEASANT GROVE, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
The US Sun

Ukraine news latest: World leaders slam Putin’s ‘atrocities and war crimes’ as brutal strikes leave ‘at least 11’ dead

WORLD leaders have slammed the "atrocities and war crimes" Russia has committed across Ukraine after the brutal shelling of civilians in Kyiv. Following these bloodthirsty strikes, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky called on his allies across the globe to condemn Vladimir Putin's brutal attacks. The Ukrainian police force has confirmed five...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Russians starting to see Putin misjudged invasion, says UK spy chief

Sir Jeremy Fleming is expected to say that ordinary Russian citizens are starting to see that Vladimir Putin misjudged his invasion of Ukraine in his speech today.The director of the intelligence, cyber and security agency GCHQ – is likely to state that Russians are feeling the consequences of Mr Putin’s “war of choice” in his address at the annual Royal United Services Institute security lecture.“They’re [Russian citizens] seeing just how badly Putin has misjudged the situation,” the head of the UK’s spy agency is expected to say.His speech will come a day after a widespread bombing campaign carried out...
POLITICS
ABC4

FATAL CRASH: High-speed crash on I-15 leaves one dead

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – A man was pronounced dead in Orem early Sunday morning after a high-speed crash on I-15, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS). On October 9, at approximately 3:27 a.m., a Nissan was reportedly traveling in the number four lane on I-15 southbound when it was struck from behind […]
OREM, UT
ABC4

Parowan woman crashes into husband’s car for ‘cheating,’ police say

PAROWAN, Utah (ABC4) – A Parowan woman was taken into custody after police say she crashed into her husband’s vehicle for allegedly cheating on her. According to a probable cause affidavit, 58-year-old Michelle Webb fled the scene after crashing into her husband’s car during an argument. Webb allegedly chased her husband and hit his vehicle […]
PAROWAN, UT
The Guardian

Tuesday briefing: After Russia retaliates, what might happen next?

Good morning. On Saturday, Vladimir Putin called a blast at a vital bridge linking Russia and Crimea an “act of terror” carried out by “Ukrainian secret services”; yesterday, the Kremlin took horrifying revenge. The missile and kamikaze drone attacks on Ukrainian cities and key civilian infrastructure were roundly condemned as war crimes; they hit a playground and a tourist bridge, power plants and waterworks. Today, Volodymyr Zelenskiy will tell a virtual G7 summit: “We are dealing with terrorists. They have two targets: energy infrastructure and people.”
POLITICS
ABC4

ABC4

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy