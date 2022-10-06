Read full article on original website
Android Headlines
October Update Live For Samsung's Galaxy S20 FE LTE
The October 2022 Android security patch is live for the 4G LTE variant of Samsung‘s Galaxy S20 FE. The 5G model picked up the latest security update a few days back. The new SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has also been rolled out to several other Galaxy devices over the past week.
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale best tech deals: Offers on Apple, Garmin, Samsung and more
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale best tech deals: Offers on Apple, Garmin, Samsung and more

Searching for a seriously impressive deal on tech? Luckily for you, Amazon's second Prime Day – officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale – is well underway.During the shopping bonanza, you can benefit from huge savings on everything from TVs, laptops and smartwatches to the latest phones, tablets and robot vacuums.
Android Headlines
Head Of Xbox Shows Off Dedicated Cloud Gaming Device
The dedicated Xbox cloud gaming device, codenamed ‘Keystone’, appears to have popped up on Twitter this morning. Shared (likely intentionally) by Xbox head Phil Spencer. The streaming device can be seen on the top shelf of Spencer’s office display wall of Xbox and game-related products. Including the box for Logitech’s G Cloud gaming handheld, some Fallout figurines and more.
Android Headlines
The Pixel Watch Has Methods To Conserve Battery
The Google Pixel Watch was recently announced, and it is a pretty nice-looking device. However, what really matters is the battery performance. Because of this, Google has some tools in store to help the Pixel Watch conserve battery. Google fitted the Pixel Watch with an average-sized battery at 300mAh. That’s...
Android Headlines
UAG Announces Scout Series Case For The Pixel 7 & Pixel 7 Pro
UAG aka Urban Armor Gear announced a case for both the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The company announced its Scout Series case for the two devices, and that case comes in two color options. UAG Scout case is now available for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
Android Headlines
Google Launches New Pixel Buds A-Series Color Option
Google announced three high-profile products recently, and in addition to that, a new color variant for one of its existing earphones. The Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds have been launched in a new color option. The Pixel Buds A-Series earbuds are now available in a new color option. Google quietly announced...
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 5
If you still own the Pixel 5, and are looking to upgrade to one of Google’s phones, the Pixel 7 is probably in your sights. That’s actually why we’ll compare the Google Pixel 7 vs Google Pixel 5, to give you a better idea of what you’re getting. The Pixel 5 launched two years ago, and it may be a perfect time to upgrade for some of you. The Pixel 7 offers a vastly different design, and quite frankly considerably different internals as well.
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 Ultra Won't Have Symmetrical Bezels After All
It seems like the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra won’t have symmetrical bezels after all. This information comes from Ice Universe, a well-known tipster. He shared the information via Twitter, crushing previous info. The Galaxy S23 Ultra won’t include symmetrical bezels after all. He said that the bezels that...
Android Headlines
We Get A Glimpse Of The Pixel Tablet's UI
Google recently held its latest Pixel event where it unveiled its latest hardware. Among the devices announced was its upcoming tablet. While the company didn’t tell us too much about the hardware, we were able to get a glimpse of the UI powering the Pixel Tablet, and it looks pretty good.
Amazon Prime Day 2: Best Early Access Sale deals on Ninja, Fitbit, Nintendo and more
Amazon Prime Day 2: Best Early Access Sale deals on Ninja, Fitbit, Nintendo and more

The wait is over. Amazon's second Prime Day event of the year – officially called the Prime Early Access Sale – is here.The pre-Black Friday shopping bonanza will run until midnight on Wednesday (12 October) and offers you the perfect opportunity to bag a bargain on everything from tech, laptops and gaming to home appliances, household essentials and so much more.
Android Headlines
Google Has New 'Natural Elements' Ringtones And Notification Sounds
Google recently unveiled the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Along with this new hardware comes some new goodies on the software side. Google just unveiled its new Natural Element ringtones, alarms, and notification sounds, according to XDA Developers. In case you don’t know, Google just had its latest...
Android Headlines
Android TV Gets Update Reminder With October Google System Updates
Google has begun rolling out the Google System updates for October 2022. The first batch of updates adds a reminder dialog for pending system software updates to Android TV or Google TV device. This feature is available with Google Play Store version 40.2 rolled out a few days back. It will ensure you don’t miss out on critical updates for your TV. This is a timely addition ahead of the Android 12 update for the original Chromecast with Google TV.
Android Headlines
Moment Intros Pixel 7 Cases With MagSafe Compatibility
Moment has announced its Pixel 7 cases, and they offer MagSafe compatibility. Do note that we’re talking about two cases, one for the Pixel 7 and one for the Pixel 7 Pro. These two cases are basically identical, but have different dimensions to fit the two phones, of course.
Android Headlines
Google Redesign Android's Security & Privacy Panel
Google has redesigned the security and privacy panel in Android to create a unified place for them. Now, all security and privacy features users need to be gathered in one place. A few days ago, Google unveiled its new Pixel 7 and the highly-anticipated Pixel Watch. However, the software updates...
Android Headlines
The Brand New Jabra Elite 5 Truly Wireless Earbuds Are Already $30 Off
Amazon has the Jabra Elite 5 truly wireless earbuds on sale. Knocking $30 off of their regular price. That brings them down to just $119. That’s a pretty good price for these brand new earbuds. The Jabra Elite 5 are pretty impressive. These feature six microphones for clear calls,...
Android Headlines
Google Takes Another Dig At Apple Regarding RCS
Google is at it again. The company has taken another subtle dig at Apple for the lack of RCS support on iPhones. This time around, it was in front of hundreds of spectators at its Made by Google event last week, and millions more watching at home. It expectedly didn’t take Apple’s name, but the reference was obvious.
Android Headlines
Modern Warfare II Will Require A Phone Number To Play
Call Of Duty Modern Warfare II players will need a phone number to access the game content, according to a new report from PC Gamer. Over on the Battle.net support page for phone notifications, it now clearly states that certain games will be required to have a phone number attached to access the content. The system is intended to stop cheaters and hackers from evading bans by creating new accounts. But it’s causing quite a few issues for players.
