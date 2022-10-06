Read full article on original website
New WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Crowned At WWE Extreme Rules
Ronda Rousey has regained her championship. Ronda Rousey became the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE Extreme Rules when she forced Liv Morgan to pass out from a bicep crusher. Morgan was seen smiling as she faded and the referee called an end to the match. The extreme rules...
TJPW Wrestle Princess III Results (10/9/22): Shoko Nakajima vs. Yuka Sakazaki, Riho Competes, And More
Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling (TJPW) held their biggest show of the year on Sunday, Wrestle Princess III, live from the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Japan. The show was the culmination of TJPW's year as the Tokyo Princess Cup winner, Yuka Sakazaki, challenged Shoko Nakajima for the Princess of Princess Championship in the main event.
Independence Pro Wrestling Pink Out Results (10/9): New IPW Champion Crowned
Independence Pro Wrestling held its Pink Out event on October 9 from Full Blast in Battle Creek, MI. Full results (courtesy of IPW) are below. Independence Pro Wrestling Pink Out Results (10/9) - Chad Alpha def. Marcus Porter. - Bendrick Bison def. Blake 182. - LaDon Sanders def. The Amazing...
SLA Surprise! You're Dead! Results (10/7): Davey Richards, Davey Vega, Gary Jay In Action
St. Louis Anarchy held its Surprise! You're Dead! event on October 7 from Spaulding Hall in Alton, IL. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) are below. SLA Surprise! You're Dead! Results (10/7) - Devin O'Neal def. Steven O'Neal. - Sean Orleans def. Jay Marston. - Christian Rose def. Adrian Surge (w/...
ProSouth Wrestling Back In Black Results And Stream (10/7)
ProSouth Wrestling held its Back in Black event on October 7. Fans can watch the event in the video above. Full results (Courtesy of ProSouth Wrestling) are below. ProSouth Wrestling Back In Black Results And Stream (10/7) - All-Out Championship: Aaron Dallas def. Brother Azriel. - Charles Allen def. Dorian.
Heath Reveals How Much Time Is Left On His Deal With IMPACT Wrestling
Heath still has time to go on his IMPACT Wrestling deal. Heath joined IMPACT Wrestling following his WWE departure. Unfortunately, an injury delayed his progress in IMPACT but now, he is at the top of his game, helping Josh Alexander and the others take down Honor No More. Speaking with Miami Herald's Jimmy Varsallone before Bound For Glory, Heath revealed he still has a year to go on his deal while speaking on what he likes about the environment of IMPACT Wrestling.
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Be Held In Honor Of Antonio Inoki
NJPW continues to honor Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be held in honor of Antonio Inoki. More details will be announced in the future. Inoki passed away on October 1. He founded NJPW in 1972 and remained owner until 2005. He was a...
Changes Made To 9/28 AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane
AEW Dynamite was heavily affected by the Hurricane in Florida. As made public by Tony Khan this week, those who lived in the area were not required to attend tonight's AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia. Grapsody's Will Washingston learned a couple of those absences that led to big changes on the show.
