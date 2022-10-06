Heath still has time to go on his IMPACT Wrestling deal. Heath joined IMPACT Wrestling following his WWE departure. Unfortunately, an injury delayed his progress in IMPACT but now, he is at the top of his game, helping Josh Alexander and the others take down Honor No More. Speaking with Miami Herald's Jimmy Varsallone before Bound For Glory, Heath revealed he still has a year to go on his deal while speaking on what he likes about the environment of IMPACT Wrestling.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO