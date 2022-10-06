ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
Fightful

New WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Crowned At WWE Extreme Rules

Ronda Rousey has regained her championship. Ronda Rousey became the new WWE SmackDown Women's Champion at WWE Extreme Rules when she forced Liv Morgan to pass out from a bicep crusher. Morgan was seen smiling as she faded and the referee called an end to the match. The extreme rules...
WWE
Fightful

ProSouth Wrestling Back In Black Results And Stream (10/7)

ProSouth Wrestling held its Back in Black event on October 7. Fans can watch the event in the video above. Full results (Courtesy of ProSouth Wrestling) are below. ProSouth Wrestling Back In Black Results And Stream (10/7) - All-Out Championship: Aaron Dallas def. Brother Azriel. - Charles Allen def. Dorian.
WWE
Fightful

Heath Reveals How Much Time Is Left On His Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

Heath still has time to go on his IMPACT Wrestling deal. Heath joined IMPACT Wrestling following his WWE departure. Unfortunately, an injury delayed his progress in IMPACT but now, he is at the top of his game, helping Josh Alexander and the others take down Honor No More. Speaking with Miami Herald's Jimmy Varsallone before Bound For Glory, Heath revealed he still has a year to go on his deal while speaking on what he likes about the environment of IMPACT Wrestling.
WWE
Fightful

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Be Held In Honor Of Antonio Inoki

NJPW continues to honor Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be held in honor of Antonio Inoki. More details will be announced in the future. Inoki passed away on October 1. He founded NJPW in 1972 and remained owner until 2005. He was a...
WWE
Fightful

Changes Made To 9/28 AEW Dynamite Due To Hurricane

AEW Dynamite was heavily affected by the Hurricane in Florida. As made public by Tony Khan this week, those who lived in the area were not required to attend tonight's AEW Dynamite in Philadelphia. Grapsody's Will Washingston learned a couple of those absences that led to big changes on the show.
Fightful

Mia Yim's IMPACT Contract Set To Expire This Weekend

An IMPACT contract is set to expire in just a couple of weeks. Mia Yim has been with IMPACT Wrestling since the spring of 2022, working almost exclusively with the promotion since then outside of a couple of indie bookings. When she'd signed, Fightful was told that it was a short-term deal, carrying her into October. We've learned some more specific details on that.
WWE
Fightful

'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses Breaking Out, Names His Favorite Matches Of His Career

'Speedball' Mike Bailey talks about his breakout in the pro wrestling scene. Ever since returning to the United States at the beginning of 2022, Mike Bailey has once again become a fan favorite in the independent wrestling landscape. Bailey, who was banned from entering the United States in 2016 after dealing with visa issues, has made the most out of this year, competing in promotions like IMPACT Wrestling, PWG, GCW, and more.
WWE
Fightful

