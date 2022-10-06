Korea’s Finecut Picks Up Hit Webtoon Adaptation ‘Brave Citizen’ As Busan Market Kicks Off

South Korean sales company Finecut has picked up international rights to webtoon adaptation Brave Citizen (working title), produced by leading Korean OTT platform Wavve, on the eve of Busan’s Asian Film & Contents Market that runs October 8-11.

Directed by Park Jin-pyo, the action comedy film is in post-production and being lined up for a Korean theatrical release in 2023. It was produced by StudioN, whose credits include Sweet Home for Netflix, and VOL Media ( Josee ) for Wavve’s production arm Content Wavve.

The Brave Citizen webtoon was a hit on the Comico and Naver Webtoon platforms and racked up 2.27 million views on the Line Webtoon platform in Taiwan. The story follows an expelled boxing champion who’s now a high school substitute teacher and starts throwing punches again when she witnesses intolerable violence.

Shin Hye-sun ( Innocence ) plays the lead role, with Lee Jun-young, aka Jun from K-pop boy group U-KISS, playing an intelligent but vile student.

Park is an established director of Korean commercial films including Love Forecas t (2015), Voice of a Murder (2007) and You Are My Sunshine (2005). Crew on the film also includes martial arts choreographer Heo Myeong-haeng, whose credits include action hits Extreme Job and The Outlaws .

Finecut’s Busan slate also includes thriller Greenhouse , which is screening in the festival’s Vision section, and mystery thriller The Anchor , playing in the Korean Cinema Today – Panorama section.