ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Korea’s Finecut Picks Up Hit Webtoon Adaptation ‘Brave Citizen’ As Busan Market Kicks Off

By Liz Shackleton
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23cs0w_0iPAu5Pm00

South Korean sales company Finecut has picked up international rights to webtoon adaptation Brave Citizen (working title), produced by leading Korean OTT platform Wavve, on the eve of Busan’s Asian Film & Contents Market that runs October 8-11.

Directed by Park Jin-pyo, the action comedy film is in post-production and being lined up for a Korean theatrical release in 2023. It was produced by StudioN, whose credits include Sweet Home for Netflix, and VOL Media ( Josee ) for Wavve’s production arm Content Wavve.

The Brave Citizen webtoon was a hit on the Comico and Naver Webtoon platforms and racked up 2.27 million views on the Line Webtoon platform in Taiwan. The story follows an expelled boxing champion who’s now a high school substitute teacher and starts throwing punches again when she witnesses intolerable violence.

Shin Hye-sun ( Innocence ) plays the lead role, with Lee Jun-young, aka Jun from K-pop boy group U-KISS, playing an intelligent but vile student.

Park is an established director of Korean commercial films including Love Forecas t (2015), Voice of a Murder (2007) and You Are My Sunshine (2005). Crew on the film also includes martial arts choreographer Heo Myeong-haeng, whose credits include action hits Extreme Job and The Outlaws .

Finecut’s Busan slate also includes thriller Greenhouse , which is screening in the festival’s Vision section, and mystery thriller The Anchor , playing in the Korean Cinema Today – Panorama section.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Japan’s Oscar Entry ‘Plan 75’ Sells To KimStim For North America; Deals Also Closed For Korea & Spain

EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based Urban Sales has sold Japanese director Chie Hayakawa’s dystopian drama Plan 75 to KimStim for North America, in addition to several other territories. The film won a Camera d’Or Special Mention when it premiered in Un Certain Regard at Cannes this year, and is also Japan’s submission to the Best International Feature category of the Oscars.  In a second round of deals, Urban also sold the film to South Korea (Challan), Spain (Adso), Switzerland (First Hand Films), Indonesia (Falcon Pictures) and Thailand (Sahamongkol Film) while Spafax and Encore acquired worldwide inflight rights.  It was previously sold to France (Eurozoom), Italy...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Glass Onion’ To Receive UK Theatrical Release As Netflix Strikes Deal With Vue & Cineworld

Rian Johnson’s murder-mystery sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will receive a theatrical UK release after Netflix struck deals with Vue International and Cineworld. The film will screen at select Vue and Cineworld cinemas across the UK between November 23-29 before hitting the streamer on December 23. Discussions are ongoing for the film to play at Vue cinemas in Italy and Germany and The Space and CinemaxX, respectively. RELATED: ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ To Hit Theaters At Thanksgiving Via AMC, Regal & Cinemark In Rare Deal With Netflix “This is an exciting moment in our relationship with streaming platforms and...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’, ‘Squid Game’ Win Big At Busan’s Asia Contents Awards

Korean series Extraordinary Attorney Woo and Squid Game were the big winners at Busan International Film Festival’s Asia Contents Awards (ACAs), which featured a star-studded red carpet and welcomed back international guests for the first time since the event’s inaugural edition in 2019. Extraordinary Attorney Woo took the Best Content Award, the top prize of the ceremony, as well as Best Actress for Park Eun Bin, who heads the show in the role of a young female lawyer with autism. The series was broadcast in Korea on the ENA cable channel where it set the record for the highest ratings in the...
MOVIES
Variety

Asian, European Buyers Discuss Declining Arthouse Box Office, Mull Solutions at Platform Busan: ‘Make the Experience of Cinema Desirable’

An influential panel of buyers from Asia and Europe identified multiple problems in the current, depressed post-pandemic box office landscape for arthouse films and attempted to find solutions at a Platform Busan panel on Monday. The panel included Laure Parleani of Totem Films (France), Kim Heaok of Hark & Company (Japan), Beril Heral of Filmarti (Turkey) and June Lee from Korean streamer Watcha. The panel was moderated by Variety Asia editor Patrick Frater. Parleani mentioned that France has had its worst box office September in 42 years, with only Rebecca Zlotowski’s Venice title “Other People’s Children” and Alice Winocour’s Cannes title...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aditya Assarat
Variety

Korea Box Office: ‘Confidential Assignment 2’ Reaches $47 Million After Winning Fifth Weekend

Comedy action film “Confidential Assignment 2: International” claimed its fifth successive weekend victory at the South Korean box office as only U.S. horror film “Smile” was able to break into the top five.The CJ Entertainment-distributed “Confidential Assignment 2” managed $1.64 million over the Friday to Sunday period, according to data from Kobis, the tracking service operated by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC). That represented a 27% share of the market. “Confidential Assignment 2” recorded a 27% weekend on weekend decline. That pushed its cumulative total to $47 million, earned form $6.52 million ticket sales since release on Set. 7, 2022. “Life is...
MOVIES
Deadline

Nikki Finke Dies: Deadline Founder & Longtime Entertainment Journalist Was 68

Nikki Finke, the veteran entertainment journalist who founded Deadline in 2006 and helped grow it into a major player among Hollywood trades, died Sunday morning in Boca Raton, FL after a prolonged illness. She was 68. Related Story R.I.P. Nikki Finke: An Appreciation Of A Fierce Game-Changer Related Story Deadline Hires Former Business Insider Journalist Zac Ntim As International Film Reporter Related Story Liz Shackleton Joins Deadline As Contributing Editor, Asia The famously reclusive Finke founded her site as Deadline Hollywood Daily, the 24/7 Internet version of her long-running print column “Deadline Hollywood” for LA Weekly. She posted firsthand accounts of how she saw the entertainment business...
BOCA RATON, FL
Deadline

‘Smile’ Widens With Huge Overseas Increase As It Nears $100M Global – International Box Office

Paramount’s Smile is positively grinning ear-to-ear as the horror pic from director Parker Finn saw a wild 19% upswing in holdovers at the international box office in its second frame. The weekend gross was $17.5M in 61 markets for a $40M offshore cume and $89.9M global to date. The overseas increase is quite literally gobsmacking — even this year’s mega-holder Top Gun: Maverick, also from Paramount, eased (though very slightly) in its sophomore frame. We’re hearing word of mouth is propelling this pic, not a particular holiday/weather scenario.  The only new opening market this frame was Korea, where Smile debuted at No....
MOVIES
Deadline

‘My Octopus Teacher’ Director James Reed Ties With BBC Studios

EXCLUSIVE: James Reed, director of Oscar-winning Netflix documentary My Octopus Teacher, has struck a one-year development partnership with BBC Studios. Under the terms of the deal, Reed and his company Underdog Films will work with the BBC’s commercial producer-distributor over the next 12 months, adding to its pipeline of natural history feature docs. Reed will be joined by his Underdog creative partner Matt Houghton. The news has been unveiled as the UK’s Wildscreen Festival gets underway, the respected natural history TV festival, and Reed is due to speak on a panel later today. He achieved worldwide acclaim with Netflix 2020 doc My Octopus...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Busan#South Korean#Sweet Home For Netflix#Comico#U Kiss#Voice Of A Murder#Extreme Job#Greenhouse
Deadline

Colin Farrell Crashes ‘SNL’ & Saves Brendan Gleeson’s Lackluster Monologue

Brendan Gleeson hosted Saturday Night Live and was saved by his The Banshees of Inisherin co-star after a rough start to a lackluster monologue. Colin Farrell crashed Gleeson’s monologue after he said he was “weird and wonderful,” providing a lighter and funny mood to the opening segment. Gleeson was talking about the premise of his new film that revolves around “two fellas who fall out because one of them is a little too needy.” “I mean, I love Colin to bits, but the story’s not too far from the truth,” he added. Farrell walked in claiming he was “just passing” as he “was...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Kanye West’s Antisemitic Messages Condemned By Anti-Defamation League & The Black Jewish Entertainment Alliance

Kanye West continues to face backlash following antisemitic social media posts that have locked him out of Twitter and Instagram. Jewish organizations like the Anti-Defamation League have called out the rapper and condemned his “dangerous” words. “Power. Disloyalty. Greed. Deicide. Blood. Denial. Anti-Zionism. All of these are antisemitic...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

R.I.P. Nikki Finke: An Appreciation Of A Fierce Game-Changer

As Hurricane Ian roared through Florida last week, I was thinking of Nikki Finke, who had moved to the state four years ago but now was living under hospice care in Boca Raton, the result of a long and involved illness that finally took her life in the early hours of Sunday at the age of 68. Related Story Nikki Finke Dies: Deadline Founder & Longtime Entertainment Journalist Was 68 Related Story Deadline Hires Former Business Insider Journalist Zac Ntim As International Film Reporter Related Story Liz Shackleton Joins Deadline As Contributing Editor, Asia Finke founded Deadline in 2006 and eventually watched it build powerful, gale-force winds...
BOCA RATON, FL
Deadline

Jennifer Siebel Newsom To Testify In Harvey Weinstein’s L.A. Trial; California Governor’s Wife Revealed As Jane Doe #4

Jury selection for Harvey Weinstein’s long delayed West Coast sex crimes trial begins today, and California’s First Partner is expected to be among the alleged victims to testify. Identified as Jane Doe #4 in court filings, Jennifer Siebel Newsom will take the stand in Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Lisa Lench’s courtroom sometime over the next 10 weeks. “Like many other women, my client was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein at a purported business meeting that turned out to be a trap,” Siebel Newsom’s attorney Elizabeth Fegan told Deadline in a statement this morning. “She intends to testify at his trial...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Deadline

Amazon Prime Video To Share ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season Five UK Premiere With Channel 4 Following MGM Buy

Amazon Prime Video is to co-premiere The Handmaid’s Tale for the first time in the UK with Channel 4. The fifth season of Hulu’s original will land on both networks later this year in a deal rarely seen in the UK TV world. MGM is international distributor of the dystopian Margaret Atwood thriller, which is created by Bruce Miller and stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes and O-T Fagbenle, and the move comes just a few months after Amazon acquired MGM, thereby giving Prime Video access to its distributor’s catalog worldwide. Given these circumstances, Deadline understands both sides have worked together on...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Los Angeles Mayoral Candidates Rick Caruso And Karen Bass Urge Three Council Members To Resign After Leaked Tape; Eric Garcetti And Other Civic Officials Also Call For Resignations — Update

UPDATED, 2:40 PM: Mayoral candidates Rick Caruso and Karen Bass have called for the three council members caught on tape in a conversation last year to resign their offices. The current mayor, Eric Garcetti, also called for the elected officials to step down, joining a series of other prominent political figures, including Sen. Alex Padilla (D-CA) and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) who also have urged them to leave. Nury Martinez, the president of the Los Angeles City Council, stepped down from that post earlier on Monday, but not from her council seat. The leaked audio was a conversation that included Martinez, council members Kevin...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Banijay Balloon Format ‘Blow Up’ Heads To Germany As Mipcom Approaches

EXCLUSIVE: Banijay balloon format Blow Up is being inflated in Germany. RTL Germany has ordered a local version of the Dutch original, which will be produced by Temptation Island indie Banijay Productions Germany. The format has also been picked up by Australia’s Channel 7 and 7plus in recent weeks. Revealed by Deadline just prior to this year’s February London Screenings, the program sees balloon artists compete in unique challenges to attempt to impress judges with mesmerizing creations. In The Netherlands, the series aired earlier this year and was 168% up on slot average for 6-12 year olds, according to Banijay. “Blow Up delivers...
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Art Laboe Dies: Los Angeles Radio Legend Who Spun & Promoted “Oldies But Goodies” Was 97

Art Laboe, a revered Los Angeles radio mainstay for more than half a century who delighted local fans and a syndicated audience by playing those “oldies but goodies,” has died. He was 97. A post on his official Twitter account said Laboe died October 7 of pneumonia at his home in Palm Springs. Born Art Egnoian on August 7, 1925, in Salt Lake City, Laboe served in the Navy during World War II and arrived on the L.A. airwaves in 1955 as rock ‘n’ roll was taking hold. Having worked as a DJ since the mid-’40s, including stints in San Francisco and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Top Chefs Call Out ‘Great British Bake Off’ For “100-Year-Old Stereotypes” During Mexico-Themed Week

Britain’s favourite cookery show has been accused of cultural appropriation by some of the country’s top Mexican chefs. The Great British Bake Off aired a Mexican-themed episode this week in the UK, with the contestants’ dishes including tacos and tequila. In addition, hosts Matt Lucas and Noel Fielding wore sombreros, shaking maracas. Adriana Cavita, a chef from near Mexico City who runs the Cavita restaurant in London, told the Guardian: “For me, it’s a bit sad to see this kind of thing because knowing my culture and my country, I feel it’s more than just a cactus and a sombrero.” She added that such...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline Studio At London Film Festival: ‘The Good Nurse’, ‘Holy Spider’ And ‘All Quiet On The Western Front’ Teams; Daniel Pemberton; Gurinder Chadha; More

On Saturday during the BFI London Film Festival, Deadline hosted an industry party at The Twenty Two. The Deadline Studio captured stars, creatives and executives from several films in the festival lineup including Ali Abbasi, Zar Amir Ebrahimi from Abbasi’s Holy Spider, the Utopia film and Denmark’s submission into this year’s Oscar race; Lukas Dhont the writer-director of Close, the Belgian Oscar entry; Mike Jackman, Scott Franklin, Elijah Rodriguez and Alex Jackman from Netflix’s The Good Nurse; and Volker Bertelmann, Ed Berger and James Field from another Netflix pic, All Quiet on the Western Front. Also in attendance was Amsterdam composer Daniel...
MOVIES
Deadline

CBS’ ‘Fire Country’ Is The Most-Watched New Series Premiere This Fall

The Eye Network had a very good Friday night in the ratings wars. The 9 PM slot series premiere of Fire County on CBS was a ratings winner, drawing 5.74 million viewers and beating its competitors by more than 3 million viewers. That impressive showing made Fire County the #1 new series this season. CBS now has the top three new series this season, with Fire Country joining East New York and So Help Me Todd. At 8 PM, the sixth season premiere of S.W.A.T. won its time slot with 4.63 million viewers. While at 10 PM, perennial strong draw Blue Bloods‘...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

130K+
Followers
37K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy