Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
21 Savage Expands Into Fashion World With RtA Capsule Collection
21 Savage is making a splash in the fashion world with his latest collaboration. The Savage Mode rapper has teamed up with RtA (Road To Awe) for a RtA x Savage collection inspired by his upcoming album. The capsule is now available at the RtA and Saks Fifth Avenue websites...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Drops New Song 'Heyy' & Tracklist To 'It's Only Me'
Lil Baby is gearing up to unleash his It’s Only Me album later this week. For one final appetizer, the 4PF boss served up another single with “Heyy” on Monday (October 10). In the song, Lil Baby narrates his grimy come-up and recalls several recent encounters with...
HipHopDX.com
Boosie’s Son Burns His Yeezy Slides After Ye Calls His Dad A ‘Nerd Ass’
Lil Boosie’s son showed his support for his father in his social media beef with Kanye West by burning his Yeezys. In the video, Tootie Raww warns Kanye not to disrespect his father. “Don’t speak on Boosie,” Tootie said. “It’s BBQ time.. go get the chicken,” he continued....
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross Threatens To Sue Woman Using ‘Boss’ Trademark For Event
Rick Ross isn’t happy that someone is using his “Boss” trademark to promote an upcoming event featuring some prominent names. According to TMZ, The Biggest Bawse is gearing up to take legal action against Tiffany McIntosh for using his moniker to promote her I’m The Biggest Boss Conference, which takes place October 13-16 in Houston.
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Rick Ross & DJ Khaled Debate The Greatest Snack Of All Time, Origins Of Almond Milk
Rick Ross and DJ Khaled had an intense discussion over what is the greatest snack of all time. Appearing on GQ Hype Debate Show, Ross and Khaled both make compelling arguments about what the best go-to snacks are. For his selection, Ross chose his own version of potato chips as...
HipHopDX.com
Frank Ocean's 'Blonde' Cover On Display At MoMa
Frank Ocean’s Blonde album cover art is occupying some special real estate in the heart of New York City. Shot by Wolfgang Tillmans, the famed photo is currently on display at the Museum of Modern Art as part of Tillmans’ exhibition. Blonde celebrated its sixth birthday in August...
HipHopDX.com
Lauryn Hill Teases 'The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill' 25th Anniversary Tour
Lauryn Hill is looking to take The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill on the road next year to commemorate its 25th anniversary. During her headlining performance at ONE Musicfest in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday (October 8), the Fugees legend hinted at going on tour in 2023 to perform her debut album in its entirety.
HipHopDX.com
Pusha T Gives Fan Drug Dealing Advice After Copping Their 'First Brick'
Pusha T knows a thing or two about flipping kilograms of cocaine, so when it comes to those looking to move weight, there are few better suited to offer advice. On Sunday (October 9), Pyrex P shared some of his dope boy wisdom with a fan that purportedly purchased their “first brick.” The fan was so excited about the saran-wrapped package that they tagged the Virginia Beach native on Twitter and credited him with inspiring the investment.
IN THIS ARTICLE
HipHopDX.com
JAY-Z & Beyoncé Pose In An Elevator Without Solange
JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s latest photoshoot is further proof that time heals all wounds — high-profile family drama included. On Saturday (October 8), Bey shared several photos on Instagram from her recent Club Renaissance party in Paris, France. Among them was a photo of Mr. and Mrs. Carter...
HipHopDX.com
Watch Travis Scott Turn Up With LeBron & Bronny James For His 18th Birthday Party
Travis Scott brought the house down with LeBron James in the audience as the featured performer of Bronny James’s 18th birthday party. Bronny, who turned 18 on October 6th, was seen having the time of his life in a video from the party as Travis Scott performed his hit song, “Goosebumps.”
NBA・
HipHopDX.com
Nick Cannon’s Baby Mothers Celebrate His Birthday
Nick Cannon celebrated his 42nd birthday on Saturday (October 8) and warm messages poured in from his array of baby mothers to his 10 children. The entertainment mogul closed out September and year 41 by welcoming his ninth and 10th child into the world within two weeks of each other.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Partners With WWE For Limited Edition “Dreams vs. Nightmares” Shirt
Meek Mill has partnered with the WWE for a limited edition “Dreams and Nightmares” T-shirt, based off his iconic song. The collaboration was unveiled on Saturday (October 8) prior to the wrestling franchise’s latest premium live event, Extreme Rules, which went down at the Wells Fargo Center in Meek’s hometown of Philadelphia.
WWE・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
HipHopDX.com
Papoose Joins Diddy’s ‘Gotta Move On’ Freestyle Challenge After Fabolous
Papoose is the latest rapper to dip into his bag of rhymes and answer Diddy’s “Gotta Move On” challenge with a brand-new freestyle. Check it out below. The Brooklyn native shared his freestyle on Instagram on Monday (October 10) with a post showing him sitting in his car with the song instrumental playing in the background. Right from the start, Papoose got his creative juices flowing and referenced his morning routine in the freestyle.
HipHopDX.com
Mike Dean Calls Kanye West 'Thirsty' For Posting Private Conversations
Mike Dean has called out Kanye West for posting screenshots of private conversations on social media. Ye’s longtime producer and engineer took to Twitter on Sunday (October 9) to call Kanye “thirsty” after he shared iMessage exchanges with various people — including Diddy, Supreme’s Tremaine Emory and his father Ray — over the past week.
HipHopDX.com
Geto Boys’ Willie D ‘Apologizes’ For Disparaging Comments About Kanye West’s Mother’s Death
The Geto Boys’ Willie D has offered an apology to Kanye West after the former made disparaging comments about the Yeezy mogul’s mother. The Houston rapper had made the aforementioned comments on Twitter, where he claimed Donda West hadn’t actually died during a botched surgery in 2007, but had instead killed herself because she realized “she had raised a self-loathing coconut.” The tweet drew ire from Ye fans who, according to Willie D, harassed him on social media.
HipHopDX.com
Iggy Azalea Responds To Fan Backlash For Working With Torey Lanez
Iggy Azalea has acknowledged the discourse which has followed her recent collaborative moves with Megan Thee Stallion’s accused shooter, Canadian rapper Torey Lanez. On Friday (October 7), the SORRY FOR WHAT lyricist shared with his two million Twitter followers his plans to executive produce the Australian rapper’s upcoming studio album via a lengthy tweet expressing his intentions for the project.
HipHopDX.com
Blueface & Chrisean Rock Get ‘Crazy In Love’ Show On Zeus Network
Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s tumultuous relationship has been turned into a reality TV show. Mere days after Chrisean claimed to be newly single after having caught Blueface in bed with another woman, The Zeus Network has announced the couple will be the subject of a new reality TV series called Crazy In Love.
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez’s ‘Sorry 4 What’ Outsells Kid Cudi, Freddie Gibbs & YG
Tory Lanez’ latest project Sorry 4 What has likely moved more units than Freddie Gibbs, Kid Cudi and YG in its first-week sales. While Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti will undoubtedly snag the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 for its 13th nonconsecutive week, the Canadian rapper reportedly moved 25,500 units, and is likely to debut at No. 10.
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West's Instagram Account Suspended Due To Alleged Anti-Semitism
Kanye West’s Instagram account has been suspended due to violating Instagram’s social media platform policies. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the account was not only restricted from posting, commenting or sending DMs, but IG also deleted some of Kanye’s recent posts, which included references to ‘going to war.’
Comments / 0