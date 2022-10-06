At food distribution sites after Ian, musician offers an uplifting tune

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Bob Tabarrini goes by the nickname “Sideshow Bob”, but in parking lots and restaurants across Southwest Florida, he’s become the main act.

In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Bob began performing at food distribution sites from Cape Coral to Fort Myers.

“A little emotional bump is well needed, and it points us in the direction of we’re going to be okay,” Bob said.

So far, Bob’s tunes have been working.

“I think it can have a really big impact,” Audrey Keeney, who heard Bob’s music from her apartment, said. “It took my mind off of everything else that was happening.”

Bob hopes his music can be a distraction for people no matter what they’ve been through the last week.

“I’m not the best at articulating it in words, but I know it’s a matter of the heart,” Bob said.