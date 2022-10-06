Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Blade's Daughter to Star in Upcoming Marvel Series
Blade's daughter is about headline her own Marvel series. Announced today at New York Comic Con, Bloodline: Daughter of Blade, from writer Danny Lore and artist Karen S. Darboe, follows Brielle Brooks, daughter of Eric Brooks, a.k.a. Blade. Marvel Comics introduced Brielle Brooks into the Marvel Universe earlier this year in the pages of Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/X-Men. Now, it's time for Brielle to discover her parentage and enter an entirely new world on the darker side of the Marvel Universe. You can see the cover of Bloodline: Daughter of Blade#1 below. Here's the synopsis for the series, provided by Marvel Comics in a press release:
ComicBook
Gotham Knights Creative Director Explains Why Batman Isn't the Focus
The creative director of Gotham Knights has explained why developer WB Games Montreal opted to kick Batman to the curb in its upcoming video game. Since it was first revealed back in 2020, one of the main selling points of Gotham Knights is that it would tell a story set within Gotham City that would focus on Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood rather than that of Batman. And while that choice has been a bit divisive with some fans, we've now learned about why this direction was chosen.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever World Premiere Date Moved
Marvel Studios typically hosts its world premieres the same week its films enter theaters or, at the very least, close to it. When it comes to the studios' next film offering in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, that will soon change. An updated listing on Average Socialite, a platform monitoring events in and around Hollywood, the Ryan Coogler sequel will no longer debut on its previous premiere date of November 1st. Instead, Marvel Studios has bumped the world premiere up a full week. Now, Wakanda Forever is set to have its premiere on Tuesday, October 25th, two-and-a-half weeks before the film enters theaters.
ComicBook
Thor: Love and Thunder Artists Releases First Hercules Concept Art
Now that Thor: Love and Thunder is both on home media release and streaming on Disney+, those working on the film in its earliest days of development have finally been able to share their work on the picture. Case in point, Marvel Studios visual development boss Andy Park took to his Instagram Monday to unveil the earliest looks of Hercules, played by Brett Goldstein in the film's mid-credits scene.
ComicBook
Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Apologizes for Spreading Rumors About New Villain
The current live-action Spider-Man franchise has delivered no shortage of surprises, from unexpected villains, to comic-accurate moments, to the recent return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's past incarnations of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Looking to the future, there's been a lot of speculation about what a potential fourth Spider-Man film would bring, and what elements from the Tom Holland-led trilogy could be taken to new heights. One of the most prominent fan theories, which has popped up since 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, has been Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon) possibly becoming the villainous Hobgoblin. Some of those theories have even been suggested by Batalon himself — something that the actor addressed in the form of an apology during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Defiant Series Announced
Star Trek: Defiant has been announced, offering a darker, edgier Star Trek story with an unusual crew. IDW Publishing announced Star Trek: Defiant during its Star Trek comics panel on Saturday at New York Comic Con. Christopher Cantwell writes the series, with Angel Unzueta providing the artwork. The series spins out of the upcoming flagship Star Trek series, with Worf stealing the USS Defiant (the ship from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine) after a falling out with Capt. Benjamin Sisko during his mission aboard the USS Theseus. Worf's hand-picked crew for this mission includes B'Elanna Torres, Spock, Ro Laren, and Lore. Torres' involvement is particularly interesting since her husband, Tom Paris, is aboard the Theseus.
ComicBook
Jennifer Lawrence Says She "Lost A Sense of Control" After Hunger Games, Oscar Win
Jennifer Lawrence is one of the biggest movie stars in Hollywood, thanks in no small part to films like The Hunger Games, but now she's opening up about how the massive success of that film as well as winning the Oscar for 2012's Silver Linings Playbook not only accelerated her career but made her feel like she'd lost a sense of control as well.
ComicBook
Bleach Cosplay Gives Yoruichi the Spotlight Before Her Anime Comeback
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War will be making its big return to anime form not long from the time of this writing, and one awesome cosplay has brought Yoruichi Shihouin back to the spotlight ahead of the anime's comeback! There are few anime fans had been asking to see more of with bigger profiles than Bleach. With the original anime run famously coming to an end before the final arc of the manga could even start off its run, fans had been asking to see more of the adaptation ever since. Nearly a decade later, fans will actually get their wish for new episodes.
ComicBook
Star Trek: Picard Trailer Reveals the USS Enteprise-F
The Enterprise-F finally arrives in the Star Trek universe in the third season of Star Trek: Picard. During today's Star Trek universe panel at New York Comic Con, Paramount+ revealed a new trailer for the third and final season of Star Trek: Picard. While a previous trailer revealed the show's "hero ship" the USS Titan-A, the new trailer reveals the Star Trek debut of the next generation (no pun intended) of Enterprise, the USS Enterprise-F. There's no word on who is in command of the ship, but the vessel does appear to be using the same Odyssey-class design used for the USS Enterprise-F in the video game Star Trek Online.
ComicBook
Marvel Releases X-Men/Spider-Man Crossover Trailer, Dark Web
Straight from New York Comic Con, Marvel Comics has revealed new details about their upcoming crossover event Dark Web which will bring together the Spider-Man family of titles along with some X-Men for good measure and even Ms. Marvel. As the publisher revealed, the event will center around two of the most high profile clones in the Marvel Universe, Madelyne Pryor and Ben Reilly, teaming up for "their ultimate revenge." According to Marvel, Dark Web will "fan the embers of the iconic INFERNO crossover and pack an emotional punch that pays off decades of Marvel Comics storytelling." Check out hte trailer for the event below along with cover art and issues details!
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Reveals Shocking Betrayal of Rhaenyra Targaryen - With Gruesome Consequences
Now that House of the Dragon has jumped even further in time, the fight over the Iron Throne became a lot clearer after Driftmark's future came into question in the struggle between Rhaenyra Targaryen and Queen Alicent, thanks to Vaemond Velaryon. And while Rhaenyra has been plagued with questions over the parentage to her children with Laenor Velaryon, the latest episode of the series set up an epic conclusion with the most boisterous accusations from Laenor's own uncle — and her new husband Daemon Targaryen had the final word.
ComicBook
Black Adam: New TV Spot Has a Surprising Justice League Cameo
The countdown is officially on for Black Adam, with the DC film arriving in theaters in just a matter of weeks. One of the most buzzed-about components of the film has been its tie to the DC mythos, especially as the larger future of the franchise under Warner Bros. Discovery remains a little up in the air. While we'll have to wait until Black Adam arrives in theaters to get the full picture, a newly-released TV spot for the film showcases one of the most unexpected pieces of world-building yet. The TV spot, which was shared to DC's TikTok page, showcases a fight between Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson) and Carter Hall / Hawkman (Aldis Hodge) — which includes them destroying a mural of the Justice League.
ComicBook
New Marvel Timeline Reveals Summer of Symbiotes, X-Men: Fall of X
Marvel Comics just mapped out the timeline of its next big events this weekend at New York Comic Con. On Saturday during the Marvel Comics: Next Big Thing panel revealed their 2022-2023 slate, which kicks off in November with Avengers Assemble and carries through to Fall of X next summer. Along the way, comic fans will get Dark Web in December, Sins of Sinister in January, Captain America: Cold War in the spring, and Summer of Symbiotes in Summer 2023 as well. You can check out the slate for yourself below.
ComicBook
That '90s Show Star Mila Kunis Had Hilarious Reaction to Getting Booed on Jimmy Kimmel
Mila Kunis will soon be reprising her role as That '70s Show's Jackie Burkhart in Netflix's upcoming That '90s Show, but first, she's promoting her new movie, Luckiest Girl Alive. This week, Kunis paid a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, but the episode was being filmed in Brooklyn, New York instead of its usual spot in Los Angeles, California. Kunis, who moved to LA from Ukraine when she was 7 years old, had a little trouble winning over the New York crowd this week. The star was booed multiple times during her appearance on the late-night show (via Buzzfeed), but she handled it like a pro.
ComicBook
Death on the Nile Sequel Casts Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh, and Jamie Dornan for Kenneth Branagh's Latest Mystery
The game is officially afoot for Kenneth Branagh's follow-up to Death on the Nile. On Monday, 20th Century Studios announced the first details surrounding A Haunting in Venice, the third film in Branagh's adaptations of Agatha Christie's novels. A Haunting in Venice will be inspired by Christie's novel Hallowe'en Party, and will be directed by Branagh with a script from Logan's Michael Green. The film is supposed to begin production next month in London and Venice, before it is released in 2023. As was the case with Death on the Nile and Murder on the Orient Express, A Haunting in Venice will feature an all-star ensemble cast, including Branagh, Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Jamie Dornan (Belfast), Tina Fey (30 Rock), Jude Hill (Belfast), Ali Khan (6 Underground), Emma Laird (Mayor of Kingstown), Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone), Riccardo Scamarico (Caravaggio's Shadow), and Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once).
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: New Time Jump Reveals Another Recast of Major Characters
Halfway through the first season of House of the Dragon, HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series recast two of its most important characters. The actresses that played both Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower were replaced in the sixth episode of the series, which began with a 10-year time jump, bringing the characters firmly into adulthood. While that was certainly the biggest time jump of the season, House of the Dragon's eighth episode introduces yet another leap into the future, with some other characters getting new actors in order to show the passing time.
ComicBook
Nintendo's New Legend of Zelda Promo Reignites Theories About Tears of the Kingdom Gameplay
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom made a promotional appearance at the Nintendo Live event in Japan this week, and after seeing an exceptionally detailed statue of Link, Zelda fans are once again abuzz with theories about new gameplay mechanics that might be present in the Breath of the Wild sequel. The statue in question (which looks like a Zelda collector's dream) shows Link with his arm outstretched alongside a light-up feature with that particular arm being a key focus of most of the gameplay theories thus far.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead Star Reacts to Surprise Death (Exclusive)
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "A New Deal" episode of The Walking Dead. "Do you think people are born brave? Or do they become it?" Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) deliberates on the final episodes of The Walking Dead. No longer the mulleted coward and liar who once truthfully confessed he is "not combat ready, or for that matter, combat inclined," Eugene has become a confident and capable walker-killer. But that may come back to bite him as the man who used to run away from the undead instead ran headfirst into danger, saving beloved girlfriend Max (Margot Bingham) from a walker after a shove from a scorned Sebastian Milton (Teo Rapp-Olsson).
ComicBook
She-Hulk: New Season Finale Teaser Released by Marvel
She-Hulk: Attorney At Law's penultimate episode was a favorite among fans, and folks are eager to see how the season will wrap up now that Jennifer Walter/She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is being targeted by the Intelligencia. Many fans want the comedy series to get more seasons, and based on Marvel's use of "season finale" in a new promo, we're hopeful that this week won't be the last we see of She-Hulk.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Pop Figure Reveals New Black Panther Costume
Black Panther has another huge MCU film on the horizon with Wakanda Forever, and the first wave of Pop figures based on the upcoming film launched during SDCC back in July. However, Funko just gave us our best look yet at the new Black Panther costume outside of the brief glimpse in the recent trailer. Well, we actually got the good look last month thanks to leaks, but today is the day that you can actually reserve one. The new Black Panther from Wakanda Forever is available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now for $11.99 (free shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22 at checkout).
