Caterina Scorsone’s Kids: Meet The ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star’s Three Daughters

By Sabrina Picou
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 4 days ago
Caterina Scorsone, 40, is not just an amazing mom on Grey’s Anatomy, but also in real life. When she is not playing the role of Dr. Amelia Shepherd, Caterina is busy raising her three adorable daughters. The actress and her ex-husband, Rob Giles, 48, welcomed their kids together during their 11-year-long marriage. Below is everything we know about their three daughters Paloma, Arwen, and Eliza.

Eliza Giles

The eldest daughter of Caterina’s bunch is Eliza, 10, who was born on July 6, 2012. When she and her ex welcomed their first child together, they told PEOPLE how elated they were. “We couldn’t be more in love with her and are overflowing with gratitude for this beautiful miracle,” they said.

These days Eliza can often be seen on her momma’s Instagram page drinking tea and spending quality time with her siblings. On Dec. 31, 2020, Caterina shared a sweet snapshot on her Instagram with Eliza. She captioned the post, “Pinkies up people!! We made it. Today is the last day of the mad tea party of upside down that was 2020.”

Paloma ‘Pippa’ Giles

Paloma, who Caterina typically refers to as Pippa, 5, was born on Nov. 8, 2016. Caterina announced her second daughter’s birth via Twitter, just in time for election day that year. She captioned the sweet photo, “I’m with her. Introducing Paloma Michaela Giles. The future is female.”

Caterina’s second daughter was born with Down syndrome, which she went into detail about in an essay for Good Morning America in Oct. 2020. “Pippa has Down syndrome. But Pippa isn’t Down syndrome. Pippa is Pippa,” the famous mom wrote. She then went on to write about how her daughter “is different” and is a visual learner. “She has a visual learning profile that makes it easier for her to learn from pictures and printed words than from hearing a teacher lecture,” Caterina added.

Pippa and Caterina both had a photoshoot with PEOPLE in 2020, in which she revealed what it is like raising her daughter. “Pippa is perfect exactly as she is. So are you, and so am I. The only way we lose sight of that perfection is to look for it somewhere else,” she told the outlet.

Arwen Lucinda ‘Lucky’ Jane

Caterina’s most recent baby is, Arwen Lucinda Jane, 2, who was born in December 2019. Her daughter, who she calls “Lucky” came into the world with an exciting Instagram birth accountment for New Year’s Eve that year. Caterina captioned the post, “Arwen is here! Our family wishes you a happy new year, a happy new decade and a happy heart made new by love in every exquisite moment.” And in Aug. 2020, Caterina couldn’t get enough of her new bundle of joy! She shared an adorable photo to her Instagram of Lucky with the caption, “Counting my Lucky stars.” So cute!

Since welcoming Lucky, Caterina and Rob have since gone their separate ways. On May 8, 2020, the Private Practice star filed for divorce from her husband of over 10 years. At the time, a rep for Caterina told HollywoodLife, “Caterina and Rob have separated. They remain friends and are committed to co-parenting their children in a spirit of love.”

