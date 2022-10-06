ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artists at the Center 2023 Offers FREE Arts Experiences on the Seattle Center Campus

By Erika Lindsay
Seattle, Washington
 4 days ago
Continuing for 2023, Artists at the Center offers a year-long slate of performances at Seattle Center featuring up-and-coming artists. The Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, and Seattle Center, along with funders Climate Pledge Arena and Seattle Kraken, have partnered to produce Artists at the Center 2023 — an opportunity for emerging artists and the community to enliven the campus and celebrate Climate Pledge Arena’s commitment to the arts. The Uptown Arts and Culture Coalition will continue to partner with Artists at the Center for community and year-end celebrations.

Artists at the Center 2023 will feature 26 free pop-up performances on the Seattle Center grounds, running from October 2022 through September 2023. The artist series will host music, dance, theatre, and multi-disciplinary performances, presented by individual artists and performance groups based in the Puget Sound region.

“The diverse roster of artists showcases the incredible talent that flourishes here in Seattle. From theatre to dance, Jazz and Hip Hop to music from around the world, Artists at the Center showcases the creative spirit and artistic brilliance that bring us all together. We are truly grateful to Climate Pledge Arena for investing in our local artistic community.”

ARTS Acting Director royal alley-barnes

A total of 26 artists and groups were selected to produce a performance at Seattle Center as part of the new season. The program is designed to offer campus visitors a surprising and delightful array of arts and cultural experiences, encountering performances as they make their way to a Climate Pledge Arena event, pop by for a Seattle Center Festál festival, head to a resident organization production, stroll through Seattle Center, or visit businesses in the surrounding Uptown neighborhood.

Performances will begin in October 2022. For performance schedules, details, and to learn more about the artists, visit Artists at the Center.

The full roster of artists selected: Alice Gosti, David Rue, The Djeliyah Band featuring Kouyaté Arts, Drama Tops, Drea & the Marilyns, Eroc-n-Sondra, Evan Flory-Barnes, Gia Falzone, Global Heat & Fraggle Rock Crew, International Capoeira Angola Foundation of Seattle, Joyas Mestizas, Kathya Alexander, King Khazm and the MAD Krew, King Youngblood/Hold Your Crown, Marco de Carvalho, Miz Floes, Naomi Macalalad Bragin, O., Robbi Moore, The Seattle Project, Seattle Repertory Theatre, Seattle Youth Symphony Orchestras, SIFF, South End Stories, Trío Guadalevín, and Washington Capoeira Center.

To learn more about activities at Seattle Center this month and beyond, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206 684-7200.

About Seattle Office of Arts & Culture

The Seattle Office of Arts & Culture (ARTS) manages the city’s public art program, cultural partnerships grant programs, the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, ARTS at King Street Station and The Creative Advantage initiative in the effort to foster a city driven by creativity that provides the opportunity for everyone to engage in diverse arts and cultural experiences. In alignment with the City’s Race and Social Justice Initiative, we work to eliminate institutional racism in our programs, policies and practices. The Office is supported by the 16-member Seattle Arts Commission, citizen volunteers appointed by the mayor and City Council.

About Seattle Center

Connect to the extraordinary at Seattle Center, an active civic, arts and family gathering place in the core of our region. More than 30 cultural, educational, sports and entertainment organizations that reside on the grounds, together with a broad range of public and community programs, create thousands of events on the 74-acre campus and attract over 12 million visitors each year. At Seattle Center, part of Uptown Arts & Cultural District and home to Climate Pledge Arena, our purpose is to create exceptional events, experiences and environments that delight and inspire the human spirit to build stronger communities. Activities at the Center generate $1.864 billion in business activity and $631 million in labor income.

