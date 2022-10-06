ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Le’Veon Bell making pro boxing debut on Jake Paul card after vicious KO

By Jared Schwartz
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Adrian Peterson was just a warm up act.

Now, Le’Veon Bell is ready for the full audition.

The former NFL star will make his professional boxing debut as part of the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva card on Oct. 29 at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. (Showtime PPV). He’ll challenge former UFC legend Uriah Hall, who is making his professional boxing debut as well.

Bell announced his presence to the fighting scene in early September, when he viciously KO’d fellow former star NFL running Adrian Peterson in an exhibition match . The 30-year-old Bell connected with a huge right hand, flooring Peterson in a clip that promptly went viral.

For his first bout on the professional scene, Bell now takes a quantum leap up in competition.

“As soon as Most Valuable Promotions [Jake Paul’s promotional company] approached me about joining the Paul-Silva pay-per-view, I told them, ‘I want in,’ and didn’t care who the opponent was,” Bell said in a statement. “Uriah Hall is going to feel my punching power and tap out like he’s getting submitted. He is not built like me.”

Le'Veon Bell is making his professional boxing debut.
The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Le'Veon Bell signed with the Jets after his infamous standoff with the Steelers.
Getty Images
LeVeon Bell, white trunks, knocks out Adrian Peterson in the fifth round.
Getty Images
Uriah Hall is making his pro boxing debut as well.
Zuffa LLC

The 38-year-old Hall owned a 17-11 record with 14 KOs in both Bellator in UFC, and was particularly known for his striking and punching ability. He eight KO/TKO’s are tied for most in UFC middleweight history.

“Le’Veon Bell, I hope you bring your best,” Hall added in a statement. “I know I will.”

After five standout seasons with the Steelers, Bell, a former second-round pick, infamously held out the entire 2018 season over a contract dispute and demands for a higher salary, and the later signed with the Jets in 2019 (notably for less money than he demanded from the Steelers).

Despite signing a four-year, roughly $52 million contract with the Jets, he was released just 19 months later after an unsuccessful spell. He later had short stints with the Chiefs, Ravens and Buccaneers, most recently playing in Tampa Bay’s regular season finale last year.

Bell hasn’t officially retired from the NFL, but appears committed to a newfound career in the ring.

