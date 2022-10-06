ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Brian Cox says Liz Truss is the ‘wrong person for the job’ of prime minister

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K2hK1_0iPAsd4h00

Actor Brian Cox says he does not trust Prime Minister Liz Truss and that she is “the wrong person for the job”.

The screen veteran and Succession star said he also did not believe the UK public trusted Ms Truss, and described the recent Conservative Party conference as “an absolute fiasco”.

Cox made the remarks during Thursday’s episode of BBC Question Time.

He told audiences that he “ain’t a fan” of Ms Truss and that trust in her leadership had been “singularly absent”.

“I cannot see how she can lead the country,” he said.

“I don’t think she can lead the country because I don’t think people trust her. And if you don’t have trust, you don’t have anything. And I think that’s singularly absent.

“Certainly what’s been going on at the Tory party conference has been an absolute fiasco.

He continued: “We’ve seen it, we’ve all witnessed it. We’ve witnessed it on a daily basis, and she’s the wrong person for the job. That’s what I believe.

“I just do not think she is the right person for the job. And I also don’t trust her… there’s something about her that I just simply do not trust.

“So I ain’t a fan.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Liz Truss to hold meetings with Tory MPs in bid to woo critics

Liz Truss is set to launch a charm offensive to bridge the divides blighting the Tory party as she faces mounting pressure to raise benefits in line with inflation. As MPs file back into Westminster this week, the Prime Minister is expected to hold policy lunches with groups of colleagues and address the 1922 Committee of backbenchers on Wednesday.
POLITICS
newschain

Serial killer Peter Tobin dies after falling ill in prison

Serial killer Peter Tobin has died after becoming unwell at the prison where he was serving three life sentences. He was taken from HMP Edinburgh to hospital, thought to be the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Wednesday and subsequently died, sources said. He was serving a life sentence for raping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Conservative Party
newschain

The reason I vote Labour is selfish, says Ben Elton

Ben Elton has said the reason he chooses to vote Labour is “selfish” as he would be able to enjoy his success more knowing there were fewer homeless people in Britain. The 63-year-old comedian and screenwriter is a vocal supporter of the Labour Party and attended its annual conference in Liverpool last month.
HOMELESS
newschain

Wigan boss Leam Richardson trying to find strongest side ahead of Blackburn game

Wigan boss Leam Richardson admits he is still wrestling with his squad’s “huge competition” for places as his team prepare to welcome Blackburn. Richardson is still looking for the best way to blend last year’s League One winning squad with this summer’s new arrivals and has seen his team lose three of their last four games.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newschain

John Swinney brands Tories a ‘bunch of reckless hypocrites’ over tax calls

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has branded the Conservatives a “bunch of reckless hypocrites” as he condemned the “harsh fiscal constraints of devolution”. John Swinney addressed the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, where he told delegates that “perhaps the most predictable, if depressing” action following the UK mini-budget announcement was the “chorus of calls from the Scottish Conservatives, urging me to match the UK Government’s reckless tax cuts”.
U.K.
newschain

David Gray relishing chance to work closely with Lee Johnson at Hibernian

David Gray is relishing the chance to work closely with a third different Hibernian manager as his “whirlwind” coaching journey continues under Lee Johnson. The 34-year-old – who scored the Hibees’ famous Scottish Cup final winner against Rangers in 2016 – hung up his boots a little over a year ago to focus on coaching.
SOCCER
newschain

World Cup warm-up win puts a spring in Shaun Wane’s step

But for having to use a crutch to aid his mobility, England coach Shaun Wane would have an extra spring in his step on Saturday morning after watching his side warm up for the World Cup in impressive fashion. Wane, who is still recovering from knee surgery, was in upbeat...
WORLD
newschain

Azeem Rafiq and Andrew Gale among five reprimanded for social media posts

Azeem Rafiq and Andrew Gale are among five individuals who have accepted breaching rules with historic social media posts found to constitute “racist and discriminatory conduct” by the Cricket Discipline Commission. The CDC has published adjudicator Chris Tickle’s rulings on charges laid by the England and Wales Cricket...
SOCIETY
newschain

Worcester player exodus continues as Ollie Lawrence and Fin Smith move on

The anticipated Worcester player exodus has continued at pace with star backs Ollie Lawrence and Fin Smith agreeing long-term deals at other clubs. England international centre Lawrence has signed terms at Bath after initially moving there on loan last week and making his debut in Saturday’s narrow defeat against Gloucester.
RUGBY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
160K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy