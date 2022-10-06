Read full article on original website
Caring Hearts volunteers join to host two free weddings
One vision, some volunteers and a whole lot of caring hearts - this describes perfectly how a free wedding was able to take place at Victory Park in Slatington at the hands of the Caring Hearts. Caring Hearts, located in Slatington, is a nonprofit organization established in 2016 that focuses...
Susquehanna fire department offers free housing for volunteer work
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Rescue Fire Company 37 in Susquehanna Township is getting creative with recruitment techniques after losing a large portion of volunteers after the COVID-19 pandemic. Volunteer firefighters at Rescue Fire Company 37, Nick Castanzo and Dakota Harrison said just like many other businesses and industry,...
Kicking off Fire Prevention Week, $71,000 was awarded to 142 departments
PLYMOUTH,LUZERNE CO.(WOLF) — It is Fire Prevention Week – and grants have been awarded to 142 departments across the commonwealth. Pennsylvania American Water announced it has awarded $71,000 to those 142 fire and rescue organizations, all through its annual Firefighting Support Grant Program. The grant program was launched...
Fork Over Love announces October meal distributions
WILKES-BARRE — Fork Over Love has announced October dinner distribution dates and locations in Luzerne County, as well as participation
Help For PA Kinship Care Families
HARRISBURG – Luzerne County Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski introduced legislation to create a Legal Services for Kinship Care Families Grant Program for eligible non-profit organizations that provide civil legal services to kinship care families. Pashinski said there are an estimated 202,000 children in PA who live in households that are headed by their grandparents or other relatives and they deserve access to support and resources just like other foster families.” Under House Bill 2858, grant money through the PA Department of Human Services could used for administrative, civil legal services, and other costs associated with a kinship caregiver retaining the services of a lawyer to ensure the safety and welfare of a child in their care. The proposal builds on legislation creating temporary guardianship for grandparents when parents of children are unable to care for them due to substance use disorder.
Luzerne County raises money for infant
AVOCA, Pa. — Evie Myrkalo is just two and a half months old, and she is fighting for her life. After being born prematurely, baby Evie is living with Down syndrome and a rare heart defect, causing her to spend the first week of her life getting heart surgery.
Fall fun at the farm in Columbia County
CATAWISSA, Pa. — Every year, thousands of people visit farms in our area for fall festivities. Rohrbach's near Catawissa is one of those farms providing some of that agritainment. "People are just out and about enjoying it. It's a great day to be here because it is not super...
Crews work on garage fire in Lackawanna County
MADISONVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews worked on a garage fire in Lackawanna County Monday morning. Crews tell Eyewitness News the call came in around 10:55 a.m. for a garage fire on Haas Pond Raod in Madisonville. According to firefighters, the fire took roughly an hour to knock down. There was road work detouring crews from […]
Rocktoberfest in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The 6th annual Rocktoberfest Festival kicked off Saturday with plenty of food, music, games, and fun in Lehighton. Proceeds from the event go back into the community to help support breast cancer awareness efforts at local businesses and the fire department. "They're the ones that protect...
Bullet shot through window at elementary school
DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — State Police in Milton are investigating after a teacher at the Danville Area School District reported that she found a bullet hole in her classroom window. Officials say it appears that someone shot through a window at the Liberty Valley Elementary School sometime between...
Flames destroy auto shop in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Flames destroyed a business Monday afternoon in Schuylkill County. Officials say the fire broke out around 1 p.m. at an auto repair shop in Delano Township, near Mahanoy City. Officials say the shop was open at the time but no one was injured. The cause...
Lackawanna County Columbus Day Ceremony
SCRANTON LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s Christopher Columbus Day as the federal holiday is held on the second Monday of October, since 1971. Monday morning, the ‘Columbus Day Association of Lackawanna County’ held its wreath-laying ceremony Which took place at the Christopher Columbus statue on Courthouse Square in Scranton. “It’s important to keep tradition alive […]
SPCA Pets of the week: Pumbaa and Rafiki
NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA. Guinea Pigs: Pumbaa and Rafiki Pumbaa and Rafiki are sure to add magic to your home. The feisty guinea pigs are full of spunk and charm. They wheek for treats and amuse people with their silly personalities. Guinea pigs are sweet pets for children due to their gentle natures. Come visit the guinea pigs at the Lycoming County SPCA located at 2805 Reach Road, Williamsport. Find Pumbaa's details here:Find Rafiki's details here: All pets for adoption (and there are many!): https://www.lycomingspca.org/services/adoption
Dynamite truck explosion at Pennsylvania quarry sends 5 to hospital
PORTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Authorities say at least five people were reported injured in an explosion at a quarry in eastern Pennsylvania. Emergency officials in Schuylkill County said the 11:45 a.m. Monday blast reportedly occurred on a dynamite truck at the Summit Quarry in Porter Township. One person was...
Fire damages home in Old Forge
OLD FORGE, Pa. — Flames severely damaged a home in Lackawanna County. Flames broke out just before 8 p.m. along Bennett Street in Old Forge Sunday night. Officials say smoke was seen coming from the second floor when they arrived. No one was inside the home at the time...
UPDATE: Broken Glass, Bullet, Led to Dismissal at Liberty Valley School
VALLEY TOWNSHIP, MONTOUR COUNTY – It was a window with a bullet hole, and a spent bullet found early Monday morning, that forced an early dismissal at Liberty Valley Intermediate School. Danville Area School District Acting Superintendent Harry Mathias said a district staffer was on the west side of...
Why should North Catasauqua have to wait for Pa. to act on dangerous dogs? | Turkeys & Trophies
Should a local police chief have to wait weeks, if not months, to protect members of the community from being attacked by animals? It seems as if the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture’s response to this question is a resounding “yes.” This is the agency responsible for classifying dogs as “dangerous” in an official designation that authorizes authorities to place severe restrictions on the dogs. North Catasauqua Police Chief Christopher Wolfer says he needs that designation to control a borough resident’s dogs that in two separate incidents last month attacked a woman, fatally attacked a pet cat and charged at multiple others. Borough police captured the dogs but returned them to the owner. They couldn’t do anything else because a hearing on the “dangerous” designation is pending. We believe in due process, but not at the expense of putting others in harm’s way. The Department of Agriculture ought to figure out a way to speed things up. The first incident led to the borough’s reverse 911 system to be enacted with a message for all residents to shelter-in-place until law enforcement was able to contain the loose dogs. That’s a scary call for residents, especially those with children, to receive. After the second incident, the chief took to social media to alert residents of the issue and warn of the possibility of subsequent incidents until this is resolved. That’s also scary. And it would be unnecessary if the state had better mechanisms in place when urgency is required.
Woman applies for benefits, realizes identity stolen
CHESTNUT HILL TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police Fern Ridge say they are investigating a case of unemployment fraud. According to a PSP press release, on October 5, just after 12:45 p.m., troopers received a report of unemployment fraud. As the release reads, the 65-year-old, female victim, from Effort, Monroe County, first learned […]
Dozens of American flags retired in Luzerne County
PLYMOUTH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Retiring a flag is a symbol of America’s honor, courage, and strength. Dozens of flags were retired in Plymouth Saturday morning. This was a joint operation between AMVETS Post 59 in Hanover Township and American Legion Post 463 in Plymouth. The flag retiring started with a blessing of the […]
Residents evacuated from Nesquehoning apartment building
Several fire companies from Carbon County responded to an apartment building fire Sunday morning in Nesquehoning. The fire, reported around 6:30 a.m. at 90 East Catawissa St., began in a room on the third floor of the complex. Firefighters took control of the incident while evacuating the residents. Responding were...
