ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

SFPD seizes firearms linked to multiple shootings in Hunter’s Point dating back to March 2021

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wvKvZ_0iPArgl500

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — One suspect was taken into custody, and another was detained after they were believed to be linked to multiple shootings, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release on Thursday. The shootings happened in the Hunter’s Point neighborhood between March 2021 and September 2022.

After search warrants were served at three residences on Sept. 29, police also recovered a number of firearms believed to be linked to the shootings, including one assault pistol, two assault rifles and six ghost guns (pictured above). The incidents happened in the area of Northridge Road and Harbor Road, police said.

Oakland police recover over 1,150 firearms

One of the suspects was identified as 28-year-old San Francisco resident Faalavelave Ulavale. He was taken into custody and booked into San Francisco County Jail for one charge of felon in possession of a firearm.

The other suspect was identified as 30-year-old San Francisco resident Arturo Osorio who was detained at his residence on the 100 block of Northridge Road. After a search warrant was served, officers found three handguns, an assault pistol, one rifle, one ghost gun and two loaded assault rifles.

Police also found more than 15 high-capacity firearm magazines. Osorio was taken to San Francisco County Jail and booked on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of an assault weapon in California, the release said.

KRON On is streaming news live now

However, SFPD believes three men were linked to the shootings. As of Thursday, only one has been detained and another was taken into custody.

The press release did not say whether the shootings were fatal or if there were any victims. SFPD said the department has seized 805 firearms in 2022, including 107 of those in the month of September.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 3

Related
KTVU FOX 2

Failed Santa Rosa dispensary robbery leads to arrest of Oakland man

SANTA ROSA, Calif. - Santa Rosa police arrested a man from Oakland on Saturday for allegedly robbing a marijuana dispensary and ramming the car of an employee who tried stopping him. Authorities are looking for another suspect who may have been involved. Officers were dispatched at 7:30 a.m. to a...
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland PD seizes firearms, narcotics supply after house shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Oakland police seized a cache of firearms and narcotics after responding to a shooting inside a residence on Martin Luther King Jr. Way. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers arrived to the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way where they located one victim with gunshot wounds. Officers provided medical […]
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC Bay Area

Shots Fired at Oakland Sideshow: Police

Oakland police responded to a sideshow that turned violent early Sunday morning. The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. on 42nd Avenue. The sideshow stretched a few blocks from Foothill to International Boulevard. Police said they arrived to find about 50 cars getting involved. But when officers tried to shut...
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for narcotics, firearm during parole compliance check

MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Menlo Park on Friday arrested a man in connection with narcotics and firearm crimes following a parole compliance check. Artemio Sepulveda, 25, of Menlo Park, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a large capacity magazine, carrying a loaded handgun […]
CBS San Francisco

Video: Burglary suspects roam San Francisco's Marina District looking for victims

SAN FRANCISCO -- Marina District resident John Carter first noticed his motorcycle went missing as he was leaving for work. So he took matters into his own hands, seeking out surveillance video from neighboring homes.The first sign of trouble appeared on a camera just after midnight last Wednesday, October 5. It showed someone wearing a motorcycle helmet riding an electric scooter on Divisadero across the street from his home. That person re-appears about 10 minutes later riding his stolen motorcycle. Shortly after that, an SUV pulls up and picks up the scooter, which was dumped after the first person hot-wired the motorcycle.Carter...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
everythingsouthcity.com

Stolen Vehicles from South San Francisco

There are few things more frustrating than starting your day only to look outside and see your vehicle is missing. That is what happened to two of our neighbors who live in two different neighborhoods across town. Samantha, from Avalon Park, has reported their car was stolen from in front...
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
KRON4 News

One man dead in San Jose hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose saw another traffic fatality early Saturday morning, according to a tweet from San Jose Police Department. At 12:40 a.m. on Saturday, police received calls about a collision that took place in the area of Senter and Story roads. Police say a man they believed to be homeless was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Solano County Motorcyclist Fatality Third Death in Several Days

Motorcyclist Collides With Tractor-Trailer on Lake Herman Road. A motorcyclist fatality following a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer occurred on October 8, following two other Solano County deaths on October 5. The motorcyclist who died in the collision was identified by the Solano County Coroner’s Office as Blake Webber, a Benicia resident, age 23. Authorities with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the motorcyclist was speeding along Lake Herman Road, missed negotiating a curve, and passed into the lane going westbound where it collided with the tractor-trailer around 11:15 a.m.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sfpd#Firearms#Oakland Police#Violent Crime
KRON4 News

Victim dies from gunshot wound in Antioch parking lot

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man has died after being shot in an Antioch parking lot, according to the Antioch Police Department. At around 11:55 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the 2600 block of Belmont Lane. Officers located one male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound, […]
ANTIOCH, CA
thesfnews.com

Geary Street Homicide Suspects Arrested

SAN FRANCISCO—Two suspects have been arrested by the San Francisco Police Department for their role in a fatal stabbing that occurred on Geary Street on September 18. The SFPD reported at approximately 10:10 pm, officers assigned to Northern Station responded to the 900 block of Geary Street on a report of a person possibly suffering from a stab wound.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RadarOnline

Serial Killer On The Loose! Chaos Erupts In Stockton After Police Connect 6 Homicides To 1 Murderer Targeting Hispanic Men In 209 Area

Police believe six homicides committed in the Stockton and Oakland, California, areas could be the work of a serial killer, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to authorities, ballistics tests and video evidence taken from the crime scenes have linked the incidents involving the two Northern California cities. The suspected serial killer appears to be targeting Hispanic men who are alone at night and early morning hours. Stockton and Oakland are around 70 miles apart. To help demonstrate the six homicides connection — as well as additional violent assaults — that have occurred in the California cities, authorities have released a timeline...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Oakland police make arrest in 2022’s hundredth homicide

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – The Oakland Police Department has made an arrest in its hundredth homicide of the year, according to a press release. As KRON4 previously reported, a shooting reportedly occurred just before 3 p.m. on Monday afternoon in the 1300 block of Kirkham Street, according to a tweet from OPD. Patrol officers were dispatched to […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

46K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy