Mississippi State

Low Mississippi River could impact barges carrying fall harvest

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Dry conditions are leading to historically low river levels in the Heartland. With it being October, farmers are busy with harvest season. According to a professor at SIU, much of the grain in southern Illinois and other parts of the Heartland go through river ports in Texas and New Orleans.
Oct. 30 declared Weatherization Day in Mo.

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson signed a proclamation declaring Sunday, October 30 as Weatherization Day in Missouri. According to a release from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Weatherization Day is an opportunity to highlight the positive impact of the Department’s Weatherization Assistance Program. The program provides cost-effective,...
Reaction to Illinois Gubernatorial debate

Fentanyl is a growing problem across the US, and here in the Heartland. A recent arrest in Paducah is an example of a new way the drug is being distributed. McCracken County Sheriff's Department arrested a West Paducah couple and charged them with trafficking fentanyl yesterday evening.
Illinois political expert weighs in on first gubernatorial debate

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - There is less than a month left before the Illinois gubernatorial election. People across the state had the opportunity to see the candidates go head-to-head during the first televised debate last week. But how much can debate performance sway your vote?. Springfield political observer Kent Redfield said...
