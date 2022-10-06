ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Ex-WWE wrestler Sara Lee dead at 30

By Michael Blinn
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Sara Lee, winner of Season 6 of WWE’s “Tough Enough” reality series, is dead at the age of 30, her mother announced Thursday.

“It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus,” Terri Lee wrote in a post on social media. “We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn.”

No cause of death was given.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HSOpQ_0iPAql4500
Sara Lee, winner of 2015’s ‘Tough Enough’ died at the age of 30, her mother announced.
WWE

Lee married fellow WWE wrestler Cory James Weston, who worked under the stage name Wesley Blake, in 2017. They shared two children, daughter Piper and son Brady.

On Tuesday, Lee posted to Instagram that she was recovering from a sinus infection.

“Celebrating finally being healthy enough to go to the gym 2 days in a row,” she wrote . “First ever sinus infection kicked my butt.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjTpeCKJPDJ

Lee earned a one-year contract from the wrestling outfit after her 2015 performance, but was released in Sept. of 2016. She went on to wrestle on the independent circuit.

Fellow wrestler Bull James organized a GoFundMe for Lee’s family.

“We’re all shocked and saddened by the sudden death of Tough Enough winner Sara Lee,” James wrote on the fundraising page . “As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their 3 children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgfmCJVpMLw

“The wrestling community has always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance. RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones.”

Comments / 21

Bob Miller
4d ago

Very odd we have so many young, physically fit, young people dying. Does the Affordable Care Act not allow provider’s in the local area of those who are in need?

Reply
13
JLmarine
4d ago

“Vaccinated”?

Reply(2)
18
the@dougo.
4d ago

Why are so many young people dying. Especially athletes in their prime ?

Reply(2)
6
