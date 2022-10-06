Read full article on original website
TEDx St. Cloud in Downtown St. Cloud this Thursday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Seven speakers have been lined up for the annual TEDx Talk in downtown St. Cloud. The event is this Thursday and starts at The Regency at 5:00 p.m. with a reception. The talks will start at 6:30 p.m. across the street at the Paramount Theatre.
United Way Hosting Child Care Fair in St. Cloud Tuesday
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Local businesses will have the chance to learn about childcare resources they can provide their employees at an event in St. Cloud this week. United Way of Central Minnesota is teaming up with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation and the Central Minnesota Child Care Response Fund to put on a child care fair on Tuesday morning.
Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition
DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
SCSU Homecoming Takes Over Campus October 17-22nd
St. Cloud State University is celebrating Homecoming from October 17th - 22nd this year. St. Cloud State's Homecoming is the University's biggest red and black celebration of the year, with special events for students, families, prospective students, alumni, community members and more! Find out all the events taking place throughout the week as you celebrate what it means to be a Husky!
Tried Any of These Minnesota Desserts? You Need to.
Going to new places and trying new things is one of my favorite things to do. And it's even better when you don't have to travel too far. And by "too far" I mean not having to hop a flight to wherever you are wanting to go. Obviously that is good too, but when you don't have to do that, it's a lot cheaper, and much less of a commitment.
3 Small Towns in Minnesota Ranked as the “Coziest in America”
There are plenty of small towns to cozy up in Minnesota this winter. MyDatingAdvisor.com took on the task of ranking 170 of the coziest towns in the country to find the best of the best. We’ve swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a...
Clean Up Day Saturday in St. Joseph
ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Clean-up day is coming up this Saturday in St. Joseph. For curbside clean-up, you need to have all items out at the curb by 6:00 a.m. You are limited to a six feet by six feet area. For the drop-off site, the hours on Saturday...
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
KIMT
Minnesota launches grants to help ex-incarcerated reenter workforce
(The Center Square) – Minnesota will spend $3 million in fiscal years 2023-2024 to help Minnesotans who have served their prison sentences reenter the workforce, the state announced Friday. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said it received up to $10 million in First Step Initiative funding...
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction on three projects for Minnesota school district
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction on three projects for the White Bear Lake School District. The schools include North Star Elementary, Birch Lake Elementary and Lakeaires Elementary. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers, the schools are part of a long-range facilities plan that in total includes 16 district projects, all funded...
Free Bikes 4 Kidz in need of donations
MINNEAPOLIS — Allina Health is teaming up with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota for the 12th year in a row to collect donated bicycles throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Last year more than 7,000 bikes were collected, cleaned and refurbished to donate to those in need of a bike.
boreal.org
Video: St. Cloud bar cuts hours, cites 'pandemic of work ethic'
A sports bar in St. Cloud says it has to close on Mondays and Tuesdays because it's struggled to find cooks. In a post on Facebook, the Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill caught the public's attention by saying, "It is with extreme disappointment and regret that I am writing to inform you that the current pandemic of work ethic, personal responsibility and professionalism continues."
Here’s The Wage You Need To Make In Minnesota To Afford A 2-Bedroom Apartment
The cost of everything is up. Rent has been going up for years, even before the current inflation crisis we are facing. The cost of living now is higher than it's been in years, and according to some housing advocates, the wages are not keeping pace. The Minnesota Housing Partnership...
boreal.org
What's open, closed in Minnesota on Indigenous People's Day/Columbus Day 2022
The federal holiday known as either Indigenous People's Day or Columbus Day is being marked on Monday, Oct. 10. The federal holiday was formerly known as Columbus Day, but was recognized as Indigenous People's Day last year by President Joe Biden, following the growing number of states and municipalities that had changed the name.
Little Free Library Installed Outside CentraCare Pediatric Clinic
ST. CLOUD -- You're child can enjoy a good book while waiting for their checkup at the CentraCare Health Plaza. CentraCare partnered with United Way of Central Minnesota to install a Little Free Library outside of the pediatric clinic. The Little Free Library is a community trend and a non-profit...
Let It Go! National Weather Service Predicting Snow In Parts Of Minnesota This Week
Can we get a little bit more fall before the snow flies? Fall is my favorite time of year. I'd like it to last without snow at least until Thanksgiving. It's probably asking too much, but I'd really like that. Apparently, Mother Nature has different plans for us. THE NATIONAL...
MN Schools Built With No Girls’ Bathroom. Will ND Follow?
Designed to be all-inclusive, parents are outraged
St Cloud Guide To 2022 Trick Or Treating & Halloween Themed Events
Trick or treating! It brings back great memories all throughout my childhood and great memories with my own children. It seems like candy is the goal as a child, but what you take away from it, is the memory of spending time with your family, wearing your favorite costumes, and having a good time. There are plenty of places where you and your kids can enjoy trick-or-treating around central Minnesota. Check out this list to see if there is a location near you.
FOX 21 Online
Big Tent Event Held in Duluth, Helping Those in Need
DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday saw parts of the Twin Ports community come together for a big event with an even bigger tent. The Big Tent Event was put on by the locally-run Family Freedom Center. It focused on providing any and all resources a family might need. From mittens...
Minnesota Frontline Workers to Receive Over $400 in Stimulus Checks
Frontline workers will be receiving stimulus checks for more than $400 as a thank-you for their hard work. (source) Beginning October 5th, one-time payments of $487.45 are being issued to 1,025,655 taxpayers. (source)
