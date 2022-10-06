ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

96.7 The River

United Way Hosting Child Care Fair in St. Cloud Tuesday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Local businesses will have the chance to learn about childcare resources they can provide their employees at an event in St. Cloud this week. United Way of Central Minnesota is teaming up with the Greater St. Cloud Development Corporation and the Central Minnesota Child Care Response Fund to put on a child care fair on Tuesday morning.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota breweries take home medals at prestigious American beer competition

DENVER — Six Minnesota craft breweries were honored for their beers at the nation's premier beer competition in Denver, Colorado over the weekend. The 2022 Great American Beer Festival (GABF) awarded medals to breweries from Duluth, Edina, Fridley, Minneapolis and St. Cloud for their "brewing excellence," the Minnesota Craft Brewers Guild said in a press release Monday.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

SCSU Homecoming Takes Over Campus October 17-22nd

St. Cloud State University is celebrating Homecoming from October 17th - 22nd this year. St. Cloud State's Homecoming is the University's biggest red and black celebration of the year, with special events for students, families, prospective students, alumni, community members and more! Find out all the events taking place throughout the week as you celebrate what it means to be a Husky!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

Tried Any of These Minnesota Desserts? You Need to.

Going to new places and trying new things is one of my favorite things to do. And it's even better when you don't have to travel too far. And by "too far" I mean not having to hop a flight to wherever you are wanting to go. Obviously that is good too, but when you don't have to do that, it's a lot cheaper, and much less of a commitment.
DULUTH, MN
96.7 The River

Clean Up Day Saturday in St. Joseph

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- Clean-up day is coming up this Saturday in St. Joseph. For curbside clean-up, you need to have all items out at the curb by 6:00 a.m. You are limited to a six feet by six feet area. For the drop-off site, the hours on Saturday...
SAINT JOSEPH, MN
fox9.com

What to do in Minnesota: 8 things to do this weekend (Oct. 14-16)

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Fall fun continues this week with leaf peeping, beer festivals, and the kick-off party of a lifetime for the new Minnesota Wild season. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Minnesota Monthly's Rhythm and Brews:. 6155 Earle Brown Drive, Brooklyn Center.
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Minnesota launches grants to help ex-incarcerated reenter workforce

(The Center Square) – Minnesota will spend $3 million in fiscal years 2023-2024 to help Minnesotans who have served their prison sentences reenter the workforce, the state announced Friday. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development said it received up to $10 million in First Step Initiative funding...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Free Bikes 4 Kidz in need of donations

MINNEAPOLIS — Allina Health is teaming up with Free Bikes 4 Kidz Minnesota for the 12th year in a row to collect donated bicycles throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Last year more than 7,000 bikes were collected, cleaned and refurbished to donate to those in need of a bike.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
boreal.org

Video: St. Cloud bar cuts hours, cites 'pandemic of work ethic'

A sports bar in St. Cloud says it has to close on Mondays and Tuesdays because it's struggled to find cooks. In a post on Facebook, the Blue Line Sports Bar and Grill caught the public's attention by saying, "It is with extreme disappointment and regret that I am writing to inform you that the current pandemic of work ethic, personal responsibility and professionalism continues."
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

St Cloud Guide To 2022 Trick Or Treating & Halloween Themed Events

Trick or treating! It brings back great memories all throughout my childhood and great memories with my own children. It seems like candy is the goal as a child, but what you take away from it, is the memory of spending time with your family, wearing your favorite costumes, and having a good time. There are plenty of places where you and your kids can enjoy trick-or-treating around central Minnesota. Check out this list to see if there is a location near you.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
FOX 21 Online

Big Tent Event Held in Duluth, Helping Those in Need

DULUTH, Minn. – Saturday saw parts of the Twin Ports community come together for a big event with an even bigger tent. The Big Tent Event was put on by the locally-run Family Freedom Center. It focused on providing any and all resources a family might need. From mittens...
DULUTH, MN
