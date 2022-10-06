Read full article on original website
3 up, 3 down: Century beats John Marshall in 3 sets, completing Med City Sweep at home
(ABC 6 News) — Century had the luxury of playing all the Rochester schools on their home floor this season. After beating Lourdes (October 1) and Mayo (October 4), John Marshall was the last Rochester school to conquer. They did just that Monday night, beating them 3 sets to nothing to complete the “Med City sweep”.
John Marshall FB HC focused on progressing, and less on playing former school/team
(ABC 6 News) — (0-6) John Marshall will travel across the city of Rochester to face (1-5) Century on Friday, October 14 for the ABC 6 Game of the Week. For Rockets HC Kyle Riggott it’ll be the first time he goes against his former school as a head coach. He spoke with ABC 6 sports reporter Richard Denson about the matchup.
Spring Grove, Mankato West, and Byron all steamroll to victory in Saturday’s HS football action
(ABC 6 News) — Spring Grove and Mankato West remain undefeated with blowout victories over Leroy-Ostrander and Austin respectively. Byron showcases a strong run game in a dominant victory over Red Wing.
300 Southeast MN snowplow operators meet for winter preparations
(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) announced that over 300 snowplow operators in the southeast part of the state will meet in Rochester for winter preparations. The meetings, some remotely, will happen over the next two weeks. During the meetings, snowplow operators from MnDOT District...
Austin man takes second place in giant pumpkin weigh-off at Stillwater Harvest Festival
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin man took his giant gourd to the Stillwater Harvest Festival over the weekend in hopes of winning the giant pumpkin weigh-off and a $1,000 check. Tanner Conway, grew a monster of a pumpkin and was aiming for it to tip the scales at over 2,000 pounds thinking it would be enough to win the weigh-off.
No injuries in Rochester head-on crash
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Police say there were no injuries after a head-on vehicle collision Monday morning. The crashed happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. at the intersection of Middlebrook Dr. NW and Ripley Lane NW, near the Ridgeview Manor Park. Rochester Police say the airbags of both cars...
Austin favorite SuperFresh to close its doors
(ABC 6 News) – It’s been a local staple for decades and now, Austin’s SuperFresh Produce and Garden Center is closing its doors. “It’s been 42 years and I’m just ready to be with my wife a little more, do some traveling, and be with the kids and grandkids more,” said owner Jim Stiles.
Completing the Heart of the City Project
(ABC 6 News) – The last phase of the Heart of the City Project begins today in Downtown Rochester and along with that, comes more construction. This project is focused on the redevelopment if three areas downtown, so lets break this all down for you. It will impact first...
UPDATE: Suspicious Pine Island fire one of many
(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: The Saturday night blaze that injured a Pine Island firefighter is one of three fires at abandoned properties within a five-mile radius in the last two weeks, the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office reported Monday. According to the OCSO, the three fires are being...
Spring Valley man seriously injured in Fillmore County motorcycle crash
(ABC 6 News) – A Spring Valley man is facing life threatening injuries after losing control of his motorcycle on Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2014 Harley-Davidson was traveling eastbound on Highway 16 in Fillmore County, when it lost control and entered the ditch near 360 Trail.
Rochester man found competent in assault case
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of assault against his parents and Rochester police was found competent to stand trial. Sean O’Grady, 23, was arrested in July after his parents called the Rochester Police Department for help with an altercation. According to Rochester police reports, O’Grady...
Austin Fire Department to hold Open House Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Fire Department will hold an Open House on Wednesday evening. The event will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the fire station located at 122 1st Ave. NE. It’s a free event and is open to the public. Station and...
Community Food Response honors its volunteers
(ABC 6 News) – Community Food Response in Rochester has been serving people in need since 1993, through the help of local businesses and community members. “We have a dual mission. One half is to rescue edible food, keeping it out of our waste stream locally and the second half is to feed people who need it,” said CFR Board president Jeanne Thorson.
Local candidate forums continue ahead of November election
The League of Women Voters Rochester continued its candidate forums on Monday night. The first forum was for the Rochester City Council Ward 5 position where candidates Saida Omar and Shaun Palmer took turns answering and addressing concerns of the city. One of the concerns brought up was homelessness in...
Warrant issued for Albert Lea man ahead of drug sentencing
(ABC 6 News) – Freeborn County Court issued an active warrant for Marco Antonio Alquicira Friday, Oct. 7 — just three days before Alquicira’s sentencing for 1st-degree controlled substance crimes. Alquicira was arrested after a Sept. 2020 narcotics search at an Albert Lea hotel and pleaded guilty...
Free document shredding event to assist in scam prevention
(ABC 6 News) – In recent weeks, more and more people have fallen victim to serious scams, sometimes resulting in the loss of thousands of dollars. In Albert Lea Saturday morning, people had the opportunity to protect themselves and their finances from scammers. The Albert Lea Police Dep. teamed...
