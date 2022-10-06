Boone Memorial Health hosting annual health fair on Friday
BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Boone Memorial Health is hosting its annual health fair on Friday, Oct. 7.
They say this is a part of their goal to make communities better places to live.Rod Run & Doo Wop returns to Charleston, West Virginia
They offer discounted blood work, flu shots, health education and federal black lung claim assistance. You can also expect entertainment and food!
It is taking place at the Madison Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. If you bring a non-perishable food item, you will be put in for a chance to win a prize.Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Breaking News
More information is available by clicking here .Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Comments / 0