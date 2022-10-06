ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone Memorial Health hosting annual health fair on Friday

By Molly Garretson
 4 days ago

BOONE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Boone Memorial Health is hosting its annual health fair on Friday, Oct. 7.

They say this is a part of their goal to make communities better places to live.

Rod Run & Doo Wop returns to Charleston, West Virginia

They offer discounted blood work, flu shots, health education and federal black lung claim assistance. You can also expect entertainment and food!

It is taking place at the Madison Civic Center from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday. If you bring a non-perishable food item, you will be put in for a chance to win a prize.

More information is available by clicking here .

