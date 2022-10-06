Read full article on original website
Paulo Costa Names His Favorite Fighter
Paulo Costa has named his favorite fighter while trying to get to the UFC. The Brazillian berserker, who most recently defeated Luke Rockhold in an epic firefight for the ages at UFC 278, has recently become a darling of the MMA media. His comical takes combined with his ever-growing knowledge...
Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Knee To Head For Vicious Knockout
MMA fighter José Delano threw a head kick that resulted in a knockout with his knee at LFA 143 against Jair Jesuino. Delano and Jesuino squared off in a featherweight main card bout at LFA 143 in Recife, BR. The two featherweights looked to move one step closer to a potential title shot with a victory.
Pimblett Gives His Prediction For Paul/Silva Boxing Match
UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett has given his prediction for the upcoming crossover boxing match between former middleweight king Anderson Silva and YouTuber-turned-pugilist Jake Paul. On October 29, Silva and Paul will collide in the main event of a Showtime pay-per-view event in Arizona. For “The Problem Child,” the Brazilian mixed...
Sonnen: Conor McGregor Needs To Explain USADA Situation
Chael Sonnen believes that it is time for Conor McGregor to explain the reason he has not been tested by USADA this year. While Sonnen has some experience with drug testing in the UFC, he was not around the promotion for the heart of the USADA era. Nevertheless, his experience is not needed to determine how strange it is that McGregor is the only fighter who is active on the UFC roster to not get drug tested by USADA this year.
Sterling Explains Why Islam Makhachev’s Team Is Overhyping Him
Aljamain Sterling has a theory regarding the hype that Islam Makhachev has been getting from his team. Few fighters have had the amount of hype heading into their first title fight like Makhachev has, having been touted as a future champion by his close friend and training partner, former champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, and the rest of the team at AKA. This has translated to the oddsmakers too, with him being a huge favorite heading into his title bout with Charles Oliveira, at UFC 280.
Irish Boxing Champ Wants McGregor “Homecoming” Superfight
Newly crowned boxing champion Dennis Hogan wants a McGregor superfight after his big fight this weekend. Dennis “Hurricane” Hogan (31-4-1, 7KO) fought Sam Eggington for the IBO super-welterweight title earlier tonight. This was the Kildare native’s fourth world title challenge, as he headed to enemy territory for No Limit’s Super Saturday card in Newcastle.
Gaethje Specifies How Many Wars He Has Left In The Tank
Justin Gaethje has provided an update on his “five good wars left” statement post-UFC 268, telling how many he has left in the tank. Gaethje is well known for his highlight-inducing fight style. This has, at times, left him open to taking just as much damage as he is dishing out. In recognition of this, Gaethje has self-imposed a limit on the number of brutal wars he is willing to suffer. With six Fight of the Night efforts and two Fight of the Year winners in his accolades, it is clear that Gaethje has been in more wars than most.
Watch: Greg Hardy Wins Boxing Debut Via TKO
Greg “The Prince of War” Hardy made his combat-sports return over the weekend with a TKO win in his boxing debut on Saturday. Earlier this year, Greg Hardy was released from the UFC after losing his third consecutive fight at UFC 272. Hardy fell to Sergey Spivak via TKO after also losing via KO/TKO to Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura before then. After being one of the parties to figuratively knock Hardy out of the UFC, “Bam Bam” Tuivasa opted to give Hardy some free employment advice.
UFC Matchmaking Bulletin (10/3-10/8): Vlismas Returns, Two Cancellations
MMA News has you covered with this week’s UFC matchmaking bulletin, featuring fights for women’s strawweight prospects Cheyanne Vlismas and Yazmin Jauregui, as well as rising bantamweight Said Nurmagomedov. With UFC cards being held most weekends, Mick Maynard and Sean Shelby have their matchmaking work cut out if...
Chael Sonnen: Jon Jones’s Next Fight Is Automatically His Biggest
Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones can return to fight anyone, and it will be a huge occasion. Sonnen and Jones certainly have their history, having coached opposite one another on The Ultimate Fighter and fought for the light heavyweight title, not to mention the semi-regular spats that they go through on social media.
O’Neill Assesses Next Step For Dern After Loss To Xiaonan
Casey O’Neill has shared what she would like to see next for Mackenzie Dern following Dern’s loss to Yan Xiaonan last weekend in the UFC Vegas 61 headliner. Dern vs. Xiaonan lived up to the hype of their prototypical grappler vs. striker matchup at UFC Vegas 61. The two strawweights battled from the opening minutes of the fight at a torrid pace, with Xiaonan finding her timing on the feet and Dern controlling Xiaonan on the ground.
Top 10 Performances In Women’s UFC Main Events
One week after last weekend’s pivotal main between Mackenzie Dern and Xiaonan Yan, which saw Yan emerge victorious in a highly competitive decision, let’s take a look back at the Top 10 performances in women’s main events. This list focuses on the technicality, overcoming adversity, entertainment value,...
McCann Explains Why She’s “Emotional” Ahead Of MSG Fight
UFC women’s flyweight Molly McCann has admitted that the thought of walking out inside the prestigious Madison Square Garden arena has her “emotional.”. McCann has had an impressive resurgence inside the Octagon in recent years. While consecutive decision losses to Taila Santos and Lara Procópio left her far down the 115-pound ladder, the Liverpool native has since risen to the #15 spot in the rankings with a trio of wins.
Dana White Blasks Nelk Boy Bob Menery: ‘I Gave U $50k to STFU’
While Dana White was happy to do marketing work with the Nelk Boys, he wants no part of the drama between founder Kyle Forgeard and ex-collaborator Bob Menery. The relationship White has gathered with the Nelk Boys has been controversial to MMA fans and fighters, to say the least, not that he is particularly bothered by it. Nevertheless, he has utilized his relationship with the YouTubers to build a marketing connection, doing regular podcast appearances and having promotional opportunities involving the UFC working alongside the Nelk Boys.
Rakhmonov vs. Neal Confirmed For January 14, Twitter Reacts
Shavkat Rakhmonov got his wish to fight Geoff Neal granted, and fans are beyond excited. Undefeated Rakhmonov has been shooting his shot for months, trying to get a fight with Neal with repeated callouts. Finally, he got a response from the number six ranked contender, showing serious interest in the bout, and all that was left was to put pen to paper.
Marlon Moraes Explains Quick Unretirement To Sign With PFL
Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes has opened up on why he decided to return to fighting so soon after announcing his retirement. Moraes announced that he was hanging up the gloves and ending his MMA career back in April, following a loss to Song Yadong in March. He lost four straight fights in the UFC since a split decision win over José Aldo at UFC 245.
Peña Questions Giving Nunes Swift Rematch After Trilogy Holdup
Julianna Peña is done waiting for her trilogy bout with UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes. Arguably the biggest story in 2021 was Julianna Peña defeating the consensus WMMA GOAT Amanda Nunes at UFC 269. Not many gave Peña a chance to do so, but she called her shot and knocked her opportunity of a lifetime clean out of the park.
Watch: MMA Fighter Michael Pagani Lands Savage Flying Knee KO
MMA fighter Michael Pagani executed a stunningly brutal flying knee to put Dylan Hantig out cold at Venator FC 12. The lightweight clash between the two Italian fighters featured on the undercard of the event held in Montecatini Terme, Italy on Saturday. Both Pagani and Hantig were battling to keep their undefeated records in tact.
Yan Xiaonan Beat Up Bullying Boys During Childhood In China
UFC strawweight contender Yan Xiaonan’s passion for fighting began when she stood up to bullies at her childhood school in China. Xiaonan defeated Mackenzie Dern via a majority decision on Saturday in the UFC Vegas 61 main event. The victory snapped a two-fight losing streak to Carla Esparza and Marina Rodriguez and put her back into title contention.
Sterling ‘Doesn’t Care’ About Respect From Fans After Yan Win
UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling does not “give two sh*ts” about how fans and others in the MMA community perceive him. Sterling appeared to become public enemy number one in the MMA space owing to one singular illegal knee — a shot that he was the victim of.
