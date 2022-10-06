Read full article on original website
Merced kidnapping: Charges filed against Jesus Salgado, accused of the kidnapping, murder of family
Charges were filed Monday against the two brothers arrested in the kidnapping and murder of a Merced family.
Man charged in Merced family's kidnapping, slaying
MERCED, Calif. — Prosecutors on Monday charged a California man in the kidnapping and killings of an 8-month-old baby, her parents and uncle. Jesus Salgado is accused of kidnapping the family at gunpoint from their trucking business on Oct. 3. Authorities say Salgado, a former employee with a longstanding dispute, likely killed them within an hour.
Merced kidnapping suspect appears in court with body armor
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — 48-year-old Jesus Salgado, the suspect in the Merced kidnapping made his first court appearance Monday afternoon. The Merced County District Attorney’s Office is charging Salgado with four counts of murder for the kidnapping and slaying of a Merced family. Salgado is also being charged...
Madera Police witness alleged DUI driver
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department says they responded to nearly 500 calls for service over the weekend, including several enforcement stops. Madera Police say a 27-year-old driver nearly caused a traffic collision. The department says an officer who was in the area witnessed the alleged DUI driver hit a curb and stopped him. Officers say many enforcement […]
Newman middle school teacher arrested after child exploitation investigation
NEWMAN — A person who works as a middle school teacher in Newman has been arrested after an investigation into child exploitation. Newman police say, on Wednesday, officers served a search warrant at 28-year-old Austin Mendonca's Newman home. Mendonca was subsequently arrested and booked into Stanislaus County Jail on suspicion of possession of sexually explicit images of children. Mendonca works as a teacher at Yolo Middle School, police say. The Newman Crows Landing Unified School District was immediately notified after his arrest. Detectives say their investigation into Mendonca is still ongoing.
Relatives of CA family killed find 8-month-old victim's shoe on floor where kidnapping happened
For the first time since an entire family was kidnapped, then killed in Merced County, we're hearing from some of their extended family members.
Family Dollar employee shot multiple times in armed robbery, Escalon police say
ESCALON, Calif. — A search is underway for the man suspected of shooting a Family Dollar employee in Escalon, police said Monday. The Escalon Police Department said officers responded to a reported armed robbery at the Family Dollar along Jackson Avenue around 6:35 p.m. Police said one of the...
Salinas man killed in shooting, police say
SALINAS, Calif. — A Salinas man is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning. Investigators say they responded to calls about a fight at a party on San Ysidro Way around 1 a.m. When officers arrived, they say they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Police...
Modesto housecleaner suspected of stealing $14k in jewelry. More victims likely, cops say
A Modesto woman faces charges including financial elder abuse after being arrested on suspicion of stealing more than $14,000 in jewelry while working as a housecleaner, Turlock police reported. Turlock Police Department detectives arrested 42-year-old Catrina Moreno last week following an investigation that began on Sept. 2. The elderly victim...
Juvenile fatally shot in Santa Nella, deputies say
SANTA NELLA, Calf. ( ) – A juvenile was killed in Merced County Friday night, and deputies are actively investigating what led up to the fatal shooting. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office says its dispatch center received a call of shots fired around 7:30 p.m. Friday. When deputies...
Domestic dispute turns into SWAT call in Chowchilla
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. ( ) – A domestic dispute turned into a SWAT call late Friday night in Chowchilla. Chowchilla police say they responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court around 11:43 p.m. for a suspect who refused to follow commands to come out of his house. Officers also...
Salinas Police investigating deadly shooting at large party
Salinas Police are looking for a suspect or suspects involved in a shooting that left a male victim killed early Sunday morning. The post Salinas Police investigating deadly shooting at large party appeared first on KION546.
Relatives arrested in drowning of 9-year-old Mountain View boy
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Mountain View police on Friday announced the arrest of two family members of 9-year-old boy who drowned at a pool in July. Rocio Berberli Ochoa, a 25-year-old woman, and Pedro Rivera, a 42-year-old man, were arrested on suspicion of felony child endangerment in connection with the drowning reported around 4 p.m. on July 6 in the 1800 block of Ednamary Way, police said.
Sikh community mourns tragic deaths in Merced family
Dozens in the Sikh community, their friends and neighbors came out Sunday for a candlelight vigil at Stonecreek Park to honor the lives of four family members killed in a series of crimes that Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke described as “pure evil.”. The bodies of Aroohi Dheri, an...
Merced shooting suspects and victim identified, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects have been identified and arrested regarding the Saturday morning shooting which took place in downtown Merced, according to the Merced Police Department. On Saturday around 3:00 a.m., the Merced Police Department says they received a call for shots fired and arrived at what they describe as a chaotic scene. […]
Sacramento mourns Merced family killed in kidnapping during interfaith memorial service
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Members of the Sacramento Sikh community, elected officials and other community members gathered on the west steps of the state Capitol Monday to mourn the victims of a terrifying kidnapping and killing in Merced. It came on the same day that suspect Jesus Salgado was charged...
Suspect dies in Stockton crash while being pursued by sheriff's deputies
A suspect has died in Stockton after crashing his vehicle into a parked car during a high-speed chase, deputies say. No one else was hurt.
Stockton serial killings: Hispanic, Latino community concerned about pattern of victims
As a series of connected killings remain unsolved in Stockton, Hispanic and Latino residents are asking police to increase their presence to ensure safety throughout the city. Margarita Flores is a business owner in north Stockton and after 24 years, she's now selling her Mexican restaurant Casa Flores because she's tired of the crime in the city.
Merced suspect’s ‘sick act before murdering entire family’ revealed after horror clue alerted relatives to kidnapping
A SUSPECT in the slaying of an entire family in California sent angry texts to his alleged victims before killing them, it has been revealed. Jasdeep Singh, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, their eight-month-old daughter, Aroohi Dheri, and 29-year-old Amandeep Singh were found dead by the Merced County Sheriff's Office late on October 5.
Survivor of suspected Stockton serial killer speaks out: 'They didn't listen to me'
The woman believes if detectives had investigated her case more thoroughly, the killer might already be in custody.
