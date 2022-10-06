ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police release video in southeast Austin SWAT situation, identify officers involved

By Julianna Russ
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department released additional details Thursday surrounding a fatal police shooting and SWAT situation in southeast Austin Sept. 23.

APD said the incident began near the 6100 block of Fairway Street at 9:19 a.m. after officers received a 911 call for a disturbance involving a woman and children, but it was upgraded to a gun hotshot call because the man involved had a gun.

RELATED: Suspect dead after police shooting, SWAT situation in southeast Austin

In a statement Thursday, APD identified the man as Antonio Gonzales.

“For approximately two hours, APD crisis intervention officers and hostage negotiators attempted to de-escalate the situation by speaking to Mr. Gonzales through both a loudspeaker and a mobile phone,” APD said.”

According to the statement, at 11:51 a.m., SWAT officers approached Gonzales with stun guns and less-lethal munitions in an attempt to take him into custody, but their deployment was ineffective.

According to APD, SWAT Officer Khristof Oborski and SWAT Sergeant Kevin DeLaRue approached Gonzales with a stun gun and SWAT Officer Kevin Olejar approached with less-lethal munitions.

After Gonzales reached for his gun, SWAT Officer Benton Coker shot his department-issued firearm and hit Gonzales, APD said.

“After officers confirmed that Mr. Gonzales was no longer a threat, they approached him to provide life-saving measures,” At 11:59 a.m., Mr. Gonzales succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene.”

APD said per protocol, Officers Coker, Olejar, Oborski and Sergeant DeLaRue were placed on administrative leave.

Video surrounding the SWAT callout can be viewed on the Austin Police Department YouTube channel.

Oversight office rewrites APD policies on body, dashboard cams, aiming for more accountability and transparency

Austin Police said the children and woman who originally called 911 were unharmed. Officers and others on the scene did not sustain physical injuries.

APD said it would conduct two concurrent investigations into this incident: a criminal investigation by the APD Special Investigations Unit in conjunction with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office, and an administrative investigation conducted by the APD Internal Affairs Unit, with oversight from the Office of Police Oversight.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

