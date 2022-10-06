ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

NESN

NBA Rumors: What Sparked Draymond Green-Jordan Poole Scrap

We now have a better understanding of what ignited the training camp squabble between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole. The NBA world learned last week that the Warriors were evaluating a potential punishment for Green after the veteran was involved in an altercation with Poole at a team practice. A video obtained by TMZ Sports ultimately revealed that Green punched Poole in the face after the latter tried to separate himself from the former with a shove.
NESN

NBA Rumors: New Suitor Emerges For Ex-Celtic Jae Crowder

When it became clear that Jae Crowder doesn’t have a future in Phoenix, The Athletic’s Shams Charania pointed to a few of the veteran forward’s former teams as potential landing spots. On Monday, the trusted NBA insider expanded the list. “Sources tell me the Hawks have emerged...
PHOENIX, AZ
NESN

Paul Pierce Shares Take On Draymond Green Punching Jordan Poole

Paul Pierce can’t help but wonder how the Warriors will be impacted by their latest batch of in-house drama. The vibes around Golden State won’t be exclusively positive entering the 2022-23 NBA season thanks to Draymond Green. The veteran forward couldn’t contain his frustration about teammate Jordan Poole at a recent practice and ultimately punched the young guard in the face. In turn, Green has decided to step away from the team for an undetermined amount of time.
Ex-Celtics Guard Kemba Walker Struggling To Garner NBA Interest

Former Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker has struggled to land a roster spot during his time in the free agent market. The 32-year-old, currently with the Detroit Pistons under contract, has awaited an official buyout agreement. However, with that process looming, Walker would still need to find his next team before the season tips off on Oct. 18.
Draymond Green Stepping Away From Warriors For Few Days

The fallout from the video of Draymond Green punching Jordan Poole getting leaked has begun. The Golden State Warriors teammates were involved in an altercation during practice that resulted in Green punching Poole. The video of the incident was obtained by TMZ a few days later and showed Poole shoving Green before getting hit.
