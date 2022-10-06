ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

Weston receives federal grant to remove 10 dilapidated houses

By Heather Hale
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HXEAQ_0iPApr9Q00

WESTON, W.Va. – The city of Weston received a $300,000 federal grant to remove dilapidated houses in various locations around the city.

Weston Code Enforcement Officer Marty Lewis said the city hopes to remove 10 to 12 houses using the funding, but the number of houses removed will depend on the size of each house.

Lewis said the dilapidated houses are unsafe, but also an ‘attractive nuisance’, which attracts children, and can lead to accidents.

How would Lewis County make up for revenue losses if Amendment 2 passes?

“They’re an eyesore to the whole city, as they are everywhere around the state. If we can get them down, we can clean the lots up. We can have either nicely grass lots, that then are eligible to be sold, or we could in-fill with some housing, and give people a nice safe place to live,” said Lewis.

Lewis said due to paperwork and bidding, it will still take some time to get the structures down, and estimates another 30 days from Oct. 6 before the first house may come down.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WDTV

Fairmont cemetery looking to raise money

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont cemetery is looking to raise money so they can upgrade the grounds. The Maple Grove Cemetery in Fairmont has been around since 1808. It covers 20 acres of land and has about 4,000 marked graves. Fairmont resident Marcella Yaremchuk has family members buried in...
FAIRMONT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, WV
Weston, WV
Government
wajr.com

Marion County fire under investigation

MANNINGTON, W.Va. – Six fire departments in Marion County battled a blaze in Marion County Monday afternoon. Around noon firefighters from Worthington, Farmington, Mannington, Monongah, Fairview and Barrackville discovered a working fire in a home on Hawk’s Nest Road in Mannington. Marion County Rescue also assisted. No injuries...
MARION COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Nexstar Media Inc
recordpatriot.com

West Virginians fear a road meant to help their towns could destroy them

DAVIS, W.Va. - West Virginia transportation officials plan to move quickly to extend a new bridge and highway over the north fork of the Blackwater River near this small Appalachian town, using a chunk of money provided by Congress' recent infrastructure bill. State highway officials say the completion of another...
THOMAS, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WDTV

2 people transported after multi-vehicle crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash on East Main St. in Bridgeport. The crash happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon and involved three vehicles, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said two people were transported to United Hospital Center. Their...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy