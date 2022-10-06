Read full article on original website
2 car crash leaves 5 hurt, 2 critically injured
Deputies with Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 40 (Luther Road) and Genesee Road on October 9 that left five people hurt, two with life threatening injuries. A preliminary investigation shows that a gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 16-year-old from Milledgeville, IL was […]
videtteonline.com
Eighteen-year-old Normal resident killed in single vehicle crash Saturday
An 18-year-old has been pronounced dead after Normal Police responded to a single vehicle accident at about 4:46 p.m. Saturday on Main Street at Kerrick Road. The McLean County Coroner's Office pronounced Normal resident Austin McKee dead at the scene. Preliminary autopsy reports say he died of head injuries due to a pickup truck crash.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen dead after single vehicle crash
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Normal teen was pronounced dead after a single vehicle crash on Main Street Saturday afternoon. 18-year-old Austin McKee of Normal died after a pickup truck crash on Main Street at Kerrick Road shortly after 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 8. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder pronounced him dead at the scene.
KWQC
Several hurt, two seriously, in two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County
Milledgeville, Ill. (KWQC) - Four people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Rt. 40 south of Milledgeville Sunday afternoon. According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. as the driver of a Chevy Malibu was making a left turn onto Genesee Rd. and was struck on the passenger side by an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee.
starvedrock.media
Wanted Man Tracked Down At Peru Shelter
Going from the shelter to county jail. A Peru officer Thursday evening went to Illinois Valley PADS for a wanted person. Thirty-nine-year-old Rafael Hernandez who has past addresses in Mendota and La Salle was found to be wanted on failure to appear in court warrants for felony charges of possession of meth and aggravated fleeing. Both alleged crimes occurred last year in La Salle County.
wcbu.org
One dead in Sheridan road hit and run
One person died after an early morning hit and run at the intersection of Sheridan Road and Corrington Avenue on Sunday. According to the Peoria Police Department, officers were called to the intersection around 2 a.m. for a man lying in the street unconscious. Police say they found the man on the ground and not breathing, with a bicycle lying nearby. Life saving attempts were not successful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
1470 WMBD
Man wanted for late night Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they want your help looking for a man who allegedly shot and injured another man late Sunday night. Peoria Police say it started around 10:20 p.m. with a ShotSpotter alert on South Western. While they believed there was no evidence of a shots fired call, they were taken to West Lincoln a short time later where a victim was found, and taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
wglt.org
One person killed in crash in north Normal
One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in north Normal. Austin McKee, 18, of Normal, was driving a pickup truck when it crashed around 4:45 p.m. on North Main Street near Kerrick Road, authorities said. McKee died from head injuries sustained in the crash. Toxicology testing is pending.
25newsnow.com
Fatal crash kills one in Normal
NORMAL (25 News Now) - Police are investigating a fatal accident that left one person dead Saturday. According to a release from the Normal Police Department, officers responded to a single vehicle accident involving one occupant around 4:45 p.m. on North Main Street near Kerrick Road. When they found the victim there, they were later pronounced dead by the McLean County Coroner’s Office.
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man arrested after barricading family inside home, standoff
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man has been arrested after endangering himself and others during a domestic incident Saturday morning. Peoria Police were called to the 1300 block of NE Madison Avenue at approximately 5:30 a.m. to respond to a report of a man armed with a gun. When police arrived, they witnessed 34-year-old Chuc Fondren barricade himself inside the house.
Central Illinois Proud
Teen, juveniles arrested after fleeing police in stolen car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Five suspects have been arrested after fleeing from police in a stolen car Sunday evening, announced the Peoria Police Department on Monday. Just before midnight on Sunday, Peoria Police officers attempted to stop a stolen vehicle in the area of McClure and Sheridan. However, the vehicle fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
25newsnow.com
Public asked to identify Peoria fatal hit-and-run victim
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A male victim was found dead after a hit-and-run incident in Peoria early Sunday morning. Now, the Peoria County Coroner is asking the public for assistance identifying him. According to a release from the Peoria Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Sheridan...
Central Illinois Proud
London Mills Village Board pulls out of Spoon River Scenic Drive
LONDON MILLS, Ill. (WMBD) — The London Mills Village Board voted Thursday to remove itself from its role in the Spoon River Scenic Drive Fall Festival. “We just don’t have the manpower to run it anymore,” said coordinator Tracey Evitch. In a statement to vendors, the village...
13-, 18-year-old allegedly use stolen Hyundai to break into cars overnight in Creve Coeur
CREVE COEUR, Ill. — Two people are in police custody following a series of car break-ins early Monday morning in a Creve Coeur neighborhood. St. Louis County and Creve Coeur police received a report at about 4 a.m. Monday of suspects breaking into vehicles along Guelbreth Lane, just north of Creve Coeur limits. When officers arrived at the scene, three vehicles left the area at a high speed. Police didn't chase the vehicles but continued to keep watch of the area.
starvedrock.media
Outdoor Fitness Court Coming To South Ottawa Park
Wanting to get in shape without paying to go to a gym? Here's a perfect opportunity in Ottawa. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned this Friday at 10 in Ottawa's south side Kiwanis Park. The “Fitness Court” enables you to use your own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations. The outdoor fitness attraction is geared towards anyone 14 years old and older.
tspr.org
Decomposed body found in rural Knox County village
Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a storage unit in Maquon on Friday evening, after a report of a suspicious odor. The owner of the storage unit reportedly told deputies the odor was a dead possum. But when deputies asked the owner to open a box inside the storage...
wcsjnews.com
One Person Injured in Accident on Interstate 80
One person was injured in an accident that occurred on Interstate 80 between Morris and Seneca around 2:20 on Thursday afternoon. That’s according to the Morris Fire Department. The accident occurred in the westbound lanes around mile marker 108. One person was transported to Morris Hospital while another individual refused treatment.
Peoria police shoot, kill man while responding to alert Monday night
PEORIA, Ill. — Central Illinois police fatally shot a man as officers were responding to an alert sent by gunshot detection technology, police said Monday night. The Peoria Police Department said officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert about 10:10 p.m. when “upon arrival, officers were involved in a shooting with one person."
1470 WMBD
Arson cause of overnight fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria fire crews were called around 2:45 a.m. Thursday to a home in the area of W. Freemont and S. Ligonier Streets. Fire Battalion Chief Jeffrey Hascall said firefighters arrived to find fire and smoke showing from the kitchen windows. Crews extinguished the fire in about...
Body found in Illinois storage unit; charges pending
A body found Friday in a Knox County storage unit has not been identified as an investigation continues, according to a Saturday news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. About 6 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to storage units at 105 E. 3rd St., Maquon, Ill., after a complaint […]
