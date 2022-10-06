Read full article on original website
WALB 10
APD looking for man wanted on battery charge
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man wanted on an aggravated battery charge. Zequarium Monquarius Hightower, also known as Corey Hightower, 34, is wanted on an aggravated battery charge. Police said he is wanted in connection to an incident that happened in...
valdostatoday.com
Cordele men arrested for armed drug trafficking
CORDELE – Two Cordele men were arrested for armed drug trafficking after a four-month investigation by the GBI. On Tuesday, October 4, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration concluded a four-month drug trafficking investigation targeting Grayling Coley. Search warrants were executed on the residences used by Coley for his drug distribution. Coley supplied large quantities of methamphetamine, and heroin/fentanyl and was escorted by an individual armed with AR-15 styled rifle, acting as Coley’s security during the drug transactions.
WALB 10
Family claims son was unlawfully detained by Dougherty Co. deputies
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One family is filing a lawsuit against three deputies with the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office. They claim their teenage son was wrongfully detained. Something, they argue, stems from their son’s relationship with one of the deputies’ daughters. The legal notice states problems started...
WALB 10
1 shot in Dawson shooting
DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - One man was shot in a shooting that happened Sunday afternoon, according to Dawson Police Department. Police said the shooting happened on 7th Street around 2:50 p.m. The condition of the man is currently unknown. This is a developing story and will be updated as more...
WALB 10
1 wanted in Vienna shooting incident
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - Vienna Police Department is currently searching for a man involved in a shooting incident that left one man injured on Saturday night, according to the agency. Christian Collier is wanted and considered armed and dangerous. On Oct. 8, at approximately 1:37 a.m., officers responded to 505...
Albany Herald
Dougherty Jail Report
These are bookings for Sept. 29-Oct. 5 at the Dougherty County Jail. AGENCY KEY: ADDU, Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit; APD, Albany Police Department; ASU, Albany State University Police; DCP, Dougherty County Police Department; DCSP, Dougherty County School System Police Department; Prob, Probation; SO, Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office; GSP, Georgia State Patrol:
WALB 10
Mother, 3 children rescued just before Vienna train crash
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - A woman and her children were saved from being slammed by a train early Saturday morning and now she faces charges including child endangerment, according to Vienna Police Department. On Oct. 8 at approximately 3:45 a.m., officers responded to Union Street at the CSX railroad crossing...
WALB 10
Americus armed robbery suspect charged
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The armed robbery suspect that caused multiple schools to go on lockdown has been charged, according to the Americus Police Department. Devonta Jackson, 28, has been charged with armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of marijuana more than an ounce and obstruction.
Train crashes into car in Vienna, GSP investigating
VIENNA, Ga. — A car was hit by a train late Friday night on Union Street in Vienna, close to the Vienna Police Department. In a post on social media, they say that Vienna Police, Dooly Sheriff's Office, Vienna City Fire Department, and the Georgia State Patrol (GSP) all responded to the accident.
wfxl.com
APD needs public help identifying Home Depot shoplifter
The Albany Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect for felony shoplifting. Officers say on Wednesday, October 5, surveillance video shows the suspect committed a felony shoplifting at the Home Depot located at 1219 N. Westover Rd. If anyone has any information regarding the...
Americus Times-Recorder
APD Armed Robbery Arrest
Release from Americus Police Department dated: October 7, 2022. On October 6, 2022 at approximately 1:24 PM, an officer of the Americus Police Department was flagged down by a male subject in the area of Mayo and Elliott Streets. The subject reported that he had just been robbed at gunpoint. Officers began searching the area and located the suspect, 28-year old Devonta T. Jackson nearby.
wfxl.com
Identity of man, women sought in Dougherty County motor vehicle theft
The Dougherty County Police Department Investigative Division is seeking the public's assistance in locating suspects in a September motor vehicle theft. Police say that the motor vehicle theft occurred at the Circle K on Holly Drive around 4:15 a.m. on September 27. The man in the photo is a suspect...
Changes coming for Liberty Expressway travelers in Dougherty County
ALBANY — The speed limit will drop and outside shoulders will close on a portion of U.S. Highway 82/State Route (SR) 520/Liberty Expressway as a contractor prepares to begin construction to extend Westover Boulevard into Lee County. Starting Thursday, the speed limit will be set at 45 miles per...
WALB 10
Vienna mayor turned hero in Saturday train wreck
VIENNA, Ga. (WALB) - The mayor of Vienna is now being hailed a hero after rescuing a mother and her three children minutes before a train slammed into their car which was stalled on the tracks. “I couldn’t let those babies sit there and get slaughtered by a train,” Mayor...
Vienna Police ask for public's help finding man wanted after shooting
VIENNA, Ga. — A man is wanted for charges of Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm during a crime in Vienna. The Vienna Police Department says Christian Collier has warrants out for his arrest, and his whereabouts are currently unknown. In a post to social media, they said...
Armed suspect near Americus school arrested, placed in custody
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — An armed suspect caused an Americus school to lock down earlier today, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say that at around 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 6, the suspect was seen running towards a school on Bumphead Road. In response, the school initiated a lockdown. The Sumter County […]
WALB 10
Old Dawson Road in Albany will soon see new sidewalks
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One thing some people in Albany often complain about is the lack of sidewalks around town. With the addition of the new sidewalk project on Old Dawson Road, which took a year of planning, it will be safer for people catching the bus and walking in general.
WTVM
Armed suspect causes lockdown at Sumter County school
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An armed suspect was arrested after causing a Sumter County school to be placed on lockdown, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office says. According to authorities, the incident occurred on Oct. 6, around 1:45 p.m., on Bumphead Road in Americus. The suspect was seen running...
WALB 10
Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful cleans up along Flint River
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dozens of volunteers with Keep Albany/Dougherty Beautiful walked along Flint river Saturday to pick up trash, to make that walk better for everyone else. The organization did its annual Rivers Alive cleanup Saturday morning. They picked up debris along the walkway and along the river. Jawana...
wfxl.com
Funeral for Cook County deputy killed in the line of duty held Monday
The funeral for Captain Terry "turtle" Arnold was held at Cook County High School Monday morning. Interment will follow at Greggs Baptist Church. The Cook County Sheriff's Office says that Arnold suffered an apparent fatal heart attack after dispersing a fight between two students that occurred at Cook County High School.
