ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 12

cutz
3d ago

Maybe when this person gets caught the punishment needs to be severe enough to discourage similar behavior in the future. Time to stop making excuses for people's behaviors.

Reply
3
Twanna Howard
4d ago

yeah they going to buy tht dope a block or two away 🤬 putting mf life's in danger by them can't wait to get it in their system

Reply(9)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

ODOT: Lane restrictions on the Norwood Lateral due to litter clean up

CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that the Norwood Lateral would see lane restrictions due a litter pick up project on Monday and Tuesday. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, October...
NORWOOD, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes are blocked on the interstate in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-75 near Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Camp Washington after a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Riverside Drive in East End

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Riverside Drive in East End. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cincinnati, OH
Crime & Safety
Cincinnati, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Cincinnati, OH
WLWT 5

A crash is blocking the left lane along SB I-75 in Evendale

EVENDALE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the left lane along southbound I-75 at Glendale Milford Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and crews are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 near Evendale, Monday evening. Click the video player...
MILFORD, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked on I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The two center lanes are blocked on westbound I-275 in Sharonville after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 6:28 a.m. between the Mosteller...
SHARONVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outdoor Dining#Over The Rhine#Traffic Accident#Kroger
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WLWT 5

Reports of an auto robbery on Blair Avenue in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of an auto robbery on Blair Avenue in Avondale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

8 people rescued from burning apartment complex in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Eight people were rescued after a fire occurred at a Westwood apartment complex early Saturday morning. According to Cincinnati Fire District Jason Vollmer, firefighters were called to the 6-unit building on Karla Drive around 12:38 a.m. Once they arrived, they were able to force open the door and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Silverton

SILVERTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Silverton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
SILVERTON, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

10 must-see Blink 2022 attractions in Northern Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. — Blink is back this weekend in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feeling overwhelmed? We know it's a lot to take in -- But don't worry, we'll...
COVINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy