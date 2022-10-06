Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
ODOT: Lane restrictions on the Norwood Lateral due to litter clean up
CINCINNATI — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced that the Norwood Lateral would see lane restrictions due a litter pick up project on Monday and Tuesday. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, October...
WLWT 5
Two lanes are blocked on the interstate in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. The crash blocking lanes along northbound I-75 near Hopple Street has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Camp Washington after a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Riverside Drive in East End
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Riverside Drive in East End. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking the left lane along SB I-75 in Evendale
EVENDALE, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash blocking the left lane along southbound I-75 at Glendale Milford Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. Police and crews are at the scene of a crash on Interstate 75 near Evendale, Monday evening. Click the video player...
WLWT 5
Police: Two transported to hospital after crash into pole in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A vehicle overturned and hit a pole on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill, Monday morning. Police responded to a crash near the intersection of Glenway and Fairbanks avenues, where a vehicle was found overturned and a utility pole on the ground. Two people were transported to...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police starting two-week traffic enforcement blitz Monday
CINCINNATI — Take it slow out on the roadways. Cincinnati police are starting a citywide traffic blitz Monday. The blitz will last two weeks, during which officers will issue tickets from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day through Oct. 21. Police used data and community input to identify...
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked on I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The two center lanes are blocked on westbound I-275 in Sharonville after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 6:28 a.m. between the Mosteller...
WLWT 5
18 must-see Blink 2022 attractions near Fountain Square, The Banks
CINCINNATI — Blink is back this weekend in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feeling overwhelmed? We know it's a lot to take in -- But don't worry, we'll break...
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a field fire on Sidney Road in Green Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fire crews expected to stay on scene much of the night following fire in West Carrollton
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard in West Carrollton has been burning now for several hours since Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to...
WLWT 5
2022 trick-or-treat times around Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Halloween is slowly creeping up, meaning it's almost time for candy. Here's a list of all the trick-or-treat nights we know about so far. (An "*" indicates trick or treat times from last year, 2022 times will be updated once they're released by the city or neighborhood)
Cincinnati parks director says Smale eroding into Ohio River
The $100 million Smale Riverfront Park originally opened in 2012, but a decade later its once-sloping shoreline is falling into the Ohio River.
WLWT 5
Reports of an auto robbery on Blair Avenue in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an auto robbery on Blair Avenue in Avondale. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Fox 19
8 people rescued from burning apartment complex in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Eight people were rescued after a fire occurred at a Westwood apartment complex early Saturday morning. According to Cincinnati Fire District Jason Vollmer, firefighters were called to the 6-unit building on Karla Drive around 12:38 a.m. Once they arrived, they were able to force open the door and...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Silverton
SILVERTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montgomery Road in Silverton. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Gunshot would victim shows up at hospital; Crews investigating in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews are investigating in Dayton after a man showed up at Miami Valley Hospital with a gunshot wound Monday. Just after 1 a.m., crews were alerted of a man with a gunshot wound at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Montgomery County dispatch. The man said he had...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
10 must-see Blink 2022 attractions in Northern Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. — Blink is back this weekend in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feeling overwhelmed? We know it's a lot to take in -- But don't worry, we'll...
