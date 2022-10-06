ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Wildwood, NJ

North Wildwood requests emergency permit after Ian's remnants cause beach erosion

By Brandon Goldner
CBS Philly
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GaYLZ_0iPApU2p00

North Wildwood is requesting emergency permit after Ian's remnants caused major beach erosion 02:40

WILDWOOD, NJ (CBS) -- North Wildwood submitted Wednesday an emergency permit application to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection to install steel bulkheads after Ian's remnants caused major beach erosion to the city's dunes.

The bulkheads will be installed along the East 15th Avenue beachfront between the dune and the city's beach patrol building.

"Ever since this dune was placed here in 2007, it's never been deteriorated to this point," Mayor Patrick Rosenello said. "It's the worst we've seen since we've had this dune in here."

He estimated Ian's remnants earlier this week washed out about 75-80% of the 15th Avenue dune.

"The next coastal storm, this dune is gone, and as you can see, this is a flat island," Rosenello said. "Once that dune's gone, the ocean can get right into town."

Rosenello said if the ocean gets into town, it could cause serious flooding to the beach patrol headquarters, and nearby homes and hotels. However, he said the steel bulkheads would only be a temporary solution.

The city's asking the DEP to immediately begin a long-promised dredging project to build up the beachfront and dunes.

"Every other town in the state of New Jersey that needs a federal/state shore protection project has one except for North Wildwood," Rosenello said. "They have not only a moral obligation, they have a legal obligation to undertake this project, and quite frankly, that's what we're demanding of them, and we expect from them."

CBS Philadelphia sent multiple emails to New Jersey DEP requesting comment, but we haven't received a response.

Meanwhile, beachgoers marvel at how high the dunes tower over them.

"I just think it's crazy that that happened with the water," Ellie Hall said.

Mike Hall added, "It's definitely an eye-opener. You come down and you expect to see certain things when you're at the beach, but when you see something like this, it's definitely something special and not necessarily in a good way."

