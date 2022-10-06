Read full article on original website
easyreadernews.com
About Town Redondo: New surveillance cameras, Lewis bows out of debate
The City of Redondo Beach will add 16 surveillance cameras, not to exceed $125,733 in total cost over the next three years, the City Council agreed at its Tuesday meeting. The cameras are to improve safety and situational awareness for city employees and visitors alike at city facilities, according to Police Chief Joe Hoffman.
2urbangirls.com
Mixed-Use development planned for former Inglewood car wash
The Inglewood Planning Commission adopted a resolution to approve a mixed-use project at 939 Manchester and determined the project is exempt from further review under the California Environmental Quality Act. Allied Urban is the developer seeking to build an eight-story mixed-use project on the site that currently houses a car...
2urbangirls.com
County Supervisor has ‘selective outrage’ over Metro related fatalities
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn is asking for a “full accounting” from Metro about an August bus crash in Rancho Palos Verdes that took the life of 24-year-old Dylan Lupia, grandson of the late actor Michael Landon. “Dylan’s mother, Shawna Landon, says that the Metro bus operator...
signalscv.com
More than 50 tenants to be displaced from Cali Lake RV Resort, pending permit process
Agencies cite health and environmental concerns, ask owner to reduce RV park spots from 103 to 47. East of Canyon Country, away from Highway 14, and toward the rocky terrain of the Agua Dulce area, you’ll find a community of people who’ve made a home at Cali Lake RV Resort.
dailytitan.com
Fire Chief disputes Orange County grand jury report
The Fullerton City Council submitted its response to an Orange County grand jury report that outlined concerns of the city’s use of fire services for emergency medical calls. Fullerton’s city budget is currently facing a $5 million deficit for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Due to the deficit, Fullerton may...
beachcomber.news
Passing of Two City Employees Reported
The City of Long Beach lost two of its employees in recent days: The city’s traffic engineer and a firefighter. Traffic Engineer and Acting City Engineer Carl Hickman died during the weekend of Sept. 17-18, according to the city. The exact date and cause are unknown as the family has asked for privacy while they grieve.
foxla.com
Long Beach main library closes amid safety concerns
LONG BEACH, Calif. - When it opened in 2019, the $48 million Billie Jean King Main Library was a jewel in Long Beach’s downtown revitalization. Last year, issues with illegal encampments on the property while Civic Center construction was going on prompted the city to put up an 8-foot fence around most of the property, but people were still allowed to go inside the library.
onscene.tv
DUI Head-On Collision | Buena Park
10.10.2022 | 12:01 AM | BUENA PARK – Just after midnight, authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision. Arriving units found two vehicles involved in a possible head on crash. One was transported to a local area hospital in full arrest. DUI and speed is suspected in the...
zachnews.net
Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.
Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
easyreadernews.com
LA County District Attorney George Gascon acquits city of Brown Act complaints
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has exonerated the City of Redondo Beach from complaints that it violated the Brown Act in two instances this summer, though telling the city it violated the “spirit” of the public meetings law. In a letter dated Sept. 8, Gascon referred...
2 firefighters injured in three-alarm fire at North Long Beach strip mall, LBFD says
Long Beach Fire Department personnel were dispatched around 4:28 a.m. to the 5600 block of Atlantic Avenue after someone reported seeing fire coming from the strip mall. The post 2 firefighters injured in three-alarm fire at North Long Beach strip mall, LBFD says appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Hahn seeking report on bus crash that killed grandson of actor Michael Landon
Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn said Friday she wants a “full accounting” from Metro about an August bus crash in Rancho Palos Verdes that took the life of 24-year-old Dylan Lupia, grandson of the late actor Michael Landon. “Dylan’s mother, Shawna Landon, says that the Metro bus...
kion546.com
Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding
LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
postnewsgroup.com
CA Reparations Task Force LA Meeting’s Public Comments Get Heated
LOS ANGELES – The nine member California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans convened in Los Angeles at the California Science Center for its tenth meeting on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The meeting opened with comments from the public with speakers passionately delivering...
newsantaana.com
A car broke through a sidewall at the 5 Freeway and Red Hill Ave. onto El Camino Real
The Tustin Police Department is advising commuters to please avoid the area of Red Hill Ave, the I-5 freeway, and El Camino Real due to a traffic collision. Tustin police officers are assisting the California Highway Patrol and Orange County Fire Authority with the aftermath of the traffic collision. Initial...
Santa Clarita Radio
Failed Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Valid Signatures Were Cast Out
The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Committee found nearly 40 percent of the signatures deemed invalid from their petition may have been wrongfully cast out by the Los Angeles County Registrar. On Monday, the Recall DA George Gascón Committee claimed after a month-long review of invalidated signatures, they found...
foxla.com
Bonin calls on LA City Council to remove Martinez as president over racist comments on his son
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles City Council member Mike Bonin is calling on the body to remove Nury Martinez as council president after leaked audio revealed Martinez using racist language in an attack on Bonin's two-year-old son during a conversation in October 2021. The remarks were made during a talk...
Nury Martinez resigns as president of LA City Council following leaked audio of racist remarks
Nury Martinez has resigned as president of the Los Angeles City Council 24 hours after a leaked audio recording revealed her and Councilman Kevin de León making racist comments.
Firefighters engage Third Alarm fire in Arcadia
Firefighters were engaged with a Third Alarm in Arcadia late Saturday evening. The fire was first reported at around 9:55 p.m. on 1st Avenue and Santa Clara Street at a commercial building. Large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen escaping from the roof of the structure. The cause of the fire was not known. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
‘A dark day for our City of Angels’: local leaders sound off on racist remarks in leaked audio
Public officials from across Los Angeles County have released statements denouncing the offensive and racist remarks made during a private meeting held last year between three sitting L.A. City Council members and a local union leader. Audio from the meeting was published Sunday in a report by the Los Angeles Times. Since the […]
