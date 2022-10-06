ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redondo Beach, CA

About Town Redondo: New surveillance cameras, Lewis bows out of debate

The City of Redondo Beach will add 16 surveillance cameras, not to exceed $125,733 in total cost over the next three years, the City Council agreed at its Tuesday meeting. The cameras are to improve safety and situational awareness for city employees and visitors alike at city facilities, according to Police Chief Joe Hoffman.
Mixed-Use development planned for former Inglewood car wash

The Inglewood Planning Commission adopted a resolution to approve a mixed-use project at 939 Manchester and determined the project is exempt from further review under the California Environmental Quality Act. Allied Urban is the developer seeking to build an eight-story mixed-use project on the site that currently houses a car...
Fire Chief disputes Orange County grand jury report

The Fullerton City Council submitted its response to an Orange County grand jury report that outlined concerns of the city’s use of fire services for emergency medical calls. Fullerton’s city budget is currently facing a $5 million deficit for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Due to the deficit, Fullerton may...
Passing of Two City Employees Reported

The City of Long Beach lost two of its employees in recent days: The city’s traffic engineer and a firefighter. Traffic Engineer and Acting City Engineer Carl Hickman died during the weekend of Sept. 17-18, according to the city. The exact date and cause are unknown as the family has asked for privacy while they grieve.
Long Beach main library closes amid safety concerns

LONG BEACH, Calif. - When it opened in 2019, the $48 million Billie Jean King Main Library was a jewel in Long Beach’s downtown revitalization. Last year, issues with illegal encampments on the property while Civic Center construction was going on prompted the city to put up an 8-foot fence around most of the property, but people were still allowed to go inside the library.
DUI Head-On Collision | Buena Park

10.10.2022 | 12:01 AM | BUENA PARK – Just after midnight, authorities responded to reports of a traffic collision. Arriving units found two vehicles involved in a possible head on crash. One was transported to a local area hospital in full arrest. DUI and speed is suspected in the...
Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased.

Source: Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (Information) Breaking News: Lake Havasu City, AZ: Man from Garden Grove, California who never resurfaced swimming in Lake Havasu near Lake Havasu State Park late last Saturday was found deceased on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. Divers from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Division of...
Homeowner sued by Los Angeles County for hoarding

LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — Los Angeles County has filed a public nuisance complaint against a homeowner due to a hoarding issue that has plagued neighbors for years. CBS first reported on story back in November, which neighbors say helped with a temporary solution. But in a few month’s time the trash seemed to reappear as if it had never left.
CA Reparations Task Force LA Meeting’s Public Comments Get Heated

LOS ANGELES – The nine member California Task Force to Study and Develop Reparations Proposals for African Americans convened in Los Angeles at the California Science Center for its tenth meeting on Sept. 23 and Sept. 24. The meeting opened with comments from the public with speakers passionately delivering...
Failed Recall Gascón Campaign Finds Valid Signatures Were Cast Out

The Recall District Attorney George Gascón Committee found nearly 40 percent of the signatures deemed invalid from their petition may have been wrongfully cast out by the Los Angeles County Registrar. On Monday, the Recall DA George Gascón Committee claimed after a month-long review of invalidated signatures, they found...
Firefighters engage Third Alarm fire in Arcadia

Firefighters were engaged with a Third Alarm in Arcadia late Saturday evening. The fire was first reported at around 9:55 p.m. on 1st Avenue and Santa Clara Street at a commercial building. Large plumes of smoke and flames could be seen escaping from the roof of the structure. The cause of the fire was not known. This is a developing story. Check back for details. 
