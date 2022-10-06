Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
CLH’s Alexia Perez Joins INCPAS Young Pros Leadership Academy (YPLA)Building Indiana BusinessIndiana State
2022 Influential Women Award Winners AnnouncedBuilding Indiana BusinessMerrillville, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
3 injured in shooting near Ohio Street Feeder ramp
CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating a shooting that left three people injured near Interstate 90. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday near the eastbound Kennedy Expressway on the Ohio Street Feeder ramp. According to Illinois State Police, three people self-transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Ohio Feeder ramp was closed […]
14-year-old shot in knee in Lakeview
CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the knee in the city’s Lakeview neighborhood late Saturday night. According to police officials, the boy was shot on the 4300 block of North Ashland Avenue around 1:40 a.m. by an unidentified person. He was transported to Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago with […]
Canceled off day, cars towed for CPD officers who worked city marathon?
The Fraternal Order of Police were critical of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Porter County Sheriff’s officer charged with domestic battery
CHESTERTON, Ind. — A Porter County Sheriff’s officer was arrested Saturday and charged with domestic battery. Just after 1:50 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 70 block of Canondale Drive, located in Liberty Township, on the report of a domestic disturbance. After a preliminary investigation, Aaron Estrada, 32,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman shot in face in South Shore
CHICAGO — A woman was shot in the City’s South Shore neighborhood Saturday morning. Police officials responded to a call of shots fired to find a woman on the 7100 block of South Bennett Avenue around 4:18 a.m. with gunshot wounds on her face and lower body. She was transported to the University of Chicago […]
‘Land Back!’: Lincoln statue defaced on North Side
CHICAGO — An Abraham Lincoln statue was defaced Monday inside Lincoln Park. “Abraham Lincoln: The Man” statue, located within Lincoln Park in the 2000 block of Lincoln Park West, was installed on 1887. According to a press release, an “of resistors of colonial violence attacked” the statue. Red...
64-year-old man shot in head, killed on South Side
CHICAGO — A 64-year-old man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Washington Heights Thursday night. The man was found in an alley at the 10300 block of South Green Street Thursday evening at around 10:05 p.m. with a gunshot wound to the head. He was pronounced dead on the scene […]
A Frosty Saturday morning across the Chicago area
Frost occurred in most portions of NE Illinois and NW Indiana early this Saturday morning. Freezing temperatures were observed at several airport locations along and west of the Fox River Valley and inland southern locations. As of 7 AM the coldest airport temperatures were a 26 degree reading at Rochelle and 27 at Aurora/Sugar Grove. In the heart of Chicago temps were the coldest since late April, bottoming out at 38 degrees at both O’Hare and Midway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 rescued by Evanston fire after multiple boats capsize on Lake Michigan
EVANSTON, Ill. — All boaters are accounted for after multiple boats capsized on Lake Michigan Thursday after a sudden change in weather and conditions. Around 5 p.m., the Evanston Fire Department responded to calls of multiple capsized boats in the area of Clark Street Beach and the Dempster Street Boat Launch. Arriving fire crews witnessed five overturned boats. Evanston fire personnel initiated an immediate full-water rescue response.
Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall
LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
Additional arrest made in double shooting of Bradley officers
BRADLEY, Ill. — An additional suspect was arrested in connection to the double shooting of two south suburban officers last year. On the night of Dec. 29, 2021, sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and officer Tyler Bailey responded to the Comfort Inn, located in the 1500 block of North State Road 50. Rittmanic was shot and killed and Bailey was critically injured.
Retired Chicago officer’s lost ring returned through coincidence and connection
“I’m sure my mother in heaven is very happy that the ring was reunited with her son."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weekend Break: ‘Oktoberfestiversary’
Marcella checks out Ravenswood’s ‘Oktoberfestiversary,’ where people get a chance to donate money to food for those who need it and drink tons of beer. Love the WGN Morning News? We love you, too. And you can have all the hijinks delivered to your inbox every weekday morning. Sign up and subscribe to our WGN Morning News newsletter.
‘In broad daylight’: Bucktown residents upset over recent armed robberies
CHICAGO — Bucktown residents are sounding off following recent armed robberies in the neighborhood. One resident WGN News spoke with Friday said despite efforts to bolster security, robberies are all too common and an incident Thursday is shaking up the neighborhood. “Me and my girlfriend were walking past the...
Dry October about to turn wetter in Chicago
It’s been dry this October in Chicago with just 05.” on the books so far at the city’s official rain gauge at O’Hare Airport. Actually, rainfall has been spotty and sparse in the Chicago area since mid-September, with the city’s last significant rainfalls of 1.45 inches coming on September 11, followed by 0.44 inches on September 18. Significant rain should occur early this week as showers/t-storms develop ahead of a cold front.
The Difference Between a Mammogram, Ultrasound, & MRI
Breast care and evaluation is extremely important but it’s also important to understand the differences between a mammogram, ultrasound, and MRI and when each is needed. Here to break it all down is Dr. V from the Northwestern Specialists for Women. 900 N. Kingsbury, Suite 130-N 312-775-1100. Facebook Northwestern...
Apply now: $12K possible for selected Cook Co. residents through new program
COOK COUNTY, Ill. — Thousands of Cook County residents will receive $12,000 over the course of two years through the “Cook County Promise Guaranteed Income Pilot” program. The program is currently accepting applications through October 21, 2022. Applications will then be vetted for eligibility. Those which qualify will be entered into a lottery and 3,250 […]
Chicago’s 1893 World’s Fair being brought back to life with augmented reality
CHICAGO — If you’ve ever wanted to travel back in time to the 1893’s Columbian Exposition in Chicago, one resident’s mission has been to make that possible. Michael Finney has always been fascinated with “The White City,” the unofficial name for over 200 incapsulating structures built on top of Jackson Park.
Lunchbreak: Halloween Pizza Skulls
Halloween bake sale AND 2 year anniversary party at The Brewed in Logan Square on October 16th from 12pm-3pm. Pizza seasoning (oregano, basil) 1. Take out your pie crust 30 minutes before you start using it so it thaws. Turn on oven at 375. 2. Cut pie crust into large...
Lightfoot latest to take advantage of longtime perk of office
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking a page out of her political predecessors’ playbook in plastering her name and likeness in high profile places. When you drive up to Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport you can’t miss a giant electronic billboard spanning the stretch of the roadway that features Lightfoot’s image gazing down at […]
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
30K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0