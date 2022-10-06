Frost occurred in most portions of NE Illinois and NW Indiana early this Saturday morning. Freezing temperatures were observed at several airport locations along and west of the Fox River Valley and inland southern locations. As of 7 AM the coldest airport temperatures were a 26 degree reading at Rochelle and 27 at Aurora/Sugar Grove. In the heart of Chicago temps were the coldest since late April, bottoming out at 38 degrees at both O’Hare and Midway.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO