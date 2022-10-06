LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People on the east side of Lansing will have a new option for health care. The Allen Community Health Center held its grand opening Monday and it is located at Allen Street and Kalamazoo Street. The new center offers primary care, behavioral health, and lab services to people 18 and older. Health officials stated there was both a need for the services because of the shortage in the country and for the neighborhood itself.

LANSING, MI ・ 9 HOURS AGO