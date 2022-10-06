Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
LaFleur: ‘Bottom line’ Packers have to put games away
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers are back on American soil after their trip to London. One made even more memorable by a second half collapse against the Giants that ended with a 27-22 loss. On Monday, head coach Matt Lafleur met with the media back in Green Bay....
WBAY Green Bay
Packers fans up bright and early to cheer on the team
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Packers fans woke up early to biscuits, eggs and pastries at the Appleton American Legion Post #38. The post commander says more than 60 people showed up for brunch—and to catch the Packers playing in London—Sunday. “It’s wonderful. It’s a lot of fun....
