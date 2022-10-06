Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Officials search for Davenport work-release escapee
Authorities are on the lookout for Darron Javares Paul Baynes, convicted of robbery first degree in Scott County. According to a release, Baynes failed to report back to the Davenport Work Release Center as required Friday, October 7. Baynes is described as a 25-year-old Black male, 6′ 4″ and 185 pounds. He was admitted to the work release facility on October 5, a news release says.
Central Illinois Proud
Law enforcement seeks public’s help to find ‘person of interest’ in Iowa homicide
Law enforcement asks for help from the public after a 55-year-old woman was found dead Saturday in Bellevue, Iowa. Shortly after 7:45 a.m. Saturday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels, 31821 Highway 52, Bellevue, Iowa. Law enforcement found Angela Prichard dead from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
who13.com
Iowa DCI identifies homicide victim, requests help finding person of interest
JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have released the identity of a woman who was murdered in Bellevue Saturday. At approximately 7:49 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels in...
x1071.com
Dodgeville Women arrested for Disorderly Conduct
Dodgeville Police responded to a traffic complaint with a car parked in a yard Friday. Following a brief investigation, 40 year old Katherine Jackson of Dodgeville was arrested for Disorderly Conduct and taken to the Iowa County Jail where she was later released after posting bond.
who13.com
DCI: Person of interest in Jackson County homicide located
JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office have located the person of interest in a recent homicide investigation. On Saturday around 7:49 a.m. the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at the Mississippi Ridge Kennels in...
Possible human remains found in Iowa landfill
(WHBF) – Law enforcement in Clinton County, Iowa, is investigating after suspected human remains were found in the county landfill. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office and the Clinton Police Department were called to the Clinton County Landfill on Oct. 8 at approximately 10:44 a.m. after employees reported finding possible human remains. After further investigation, the […]
KWQC
2 teens charged with trying to escape from Scott County Juvenile Detention Center
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two teens have been charged as adults after police say they tried to escape from the Scott County Juvenile Detention Center Thursday night. Fernando M. Cooks, 17, and Lazerric Ramon Harper, 16, both of Davenport, face charges of third-degree kidnapping, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and assault while participating in a felony, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison.
2 car crash leaves 5 hurt, 2 critically injured
Deputies with Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Route 40 (Luther Road) and Genesee Road on October 9 that left five people hurt, two with life threatening injuries. A preliminary investigation shows that a gray 2010 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 16-year-old from Milledgeville, IL was […]
wearegreenbay.com
Two Wisconsin men charged after authorities find 30 mailboxes damaged
EASTMAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Two men from western Wisconsin are facing property damage charges after the sheriff’s office found 30 mailboxes and a property marker sign were damaged. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent incident involving numerous mailboxes that were damaged....
KWQC
Several hurt, two seriously, in two-vehicle crash in Whiteside County
Milledgeville, Ill. (KWQC) - Four people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Illinois Rt. 40 south of Milledgeville Sunday afternoon. According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened just before 4 p.m. as the driver of a Chevy Malibu was making a left turn onto Genesee Rd. and was struck on the passenger side by an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee.
ourquadcities.com
1 transported after 3-vehicle crash Friday
One person was transported to a hospital after a three-vehicle crash Friday in Jo Daviess County. The crash happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 20 East, just east of East Evans Road near rural Stockton, Ill., according to a news release from the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office.
Eastern Iowa Nursing Home Accused of Locking Resident Out For 11 Hours
A swift policy change that resulted in an unhappy resident could spell big trouble for an eastern Iowa nursing home. It all happened late one afternoon this summer and ended with the man, who was wheelchair-bound, being taken to the hospital just over an hour before sunrise. Wednesday, June 22,...
KCRG.com
'Golden Rule' ship arrives in Dubuque, spreading anti-nuclear-weapon message
Show You Care: 'Especially For You' has special meaning for thousands of runners and walkers. Sunday's Especially for You Race Against Breast Cancer had a record-breaking number of people running through downtown Cedar Rapids. Hawk-watchers gather for annual migration tradition. Updated: 3 hours ago. John Campbell joined a group of...
City of DBQ Guidelines on How to Handle Your Yard Waste This Fall
Colorful fall leaves are undoubtedly fun to look at, but raking them after they've let go of the branch is another story. So, if you're living in the City of Dubuque, there are some guidelines to follow regarding yard waste. Follow these simple rules to keep the yard, neighborhood, and...
KCRG.com
Sailboat stops in Dubuque, bringing anti-nuclear-weapon message
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The sailboat The Golden Rule stopped in Dubuque Sunday as part of its 11,000-mile journey building support for the abolition of nuclear weapons. The Dubuque stop is special because of its connection with the ship’s history. Organizers of The Golden Rule’s journey said Dubuque is home to at least 800 Marshall Islanders. They added that’s more than on any other stop on the boat’s route.
KCRG.com
Fire causes heavy damage to Linn County barn
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire ravaged a barn on the edge of Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning, according to officials. At around 11:22 a.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a fire at 5511 Tower Terrace Road NE. The report initially came from a person living in the home near the barn, with flames visible from an opening on the side. By the time firefighters arrived at the scene, much of the barn had caught fire.
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
biztimes.biz
Longtime Dubuque business changes hands, moving to new location
A longtime Dubuque business has changed hands, and the new owner is readying to move to a new location. Hendricks Feed & Seed Co., which currently occupies both 880 and 898 Central Ave., officially came under the ownership of Rodney Schroeder last week. He plans to move the store to 2040 Kerper Blvd. in March.
biztimes.biz
TH EXCLUSIVE: Developers propose $60 million, 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque
Developers plan to invest about $60 million to create a 390-unit apartment complex in Dubuque. Developers Eagle Construction and Talon Development, of South Dakota, aim to construct 13 apartment buildings with 13 detached, multi-stall garages on a parcel located at the end of Plaza Drive, just behind Blain’s Farm & Fleet. The development also would include amenities for residents such as a swimming pool, dog park, a community building and playground.
Fareway in Monticello to Host Camp Courageous Fundraiser
If you know me at all you know I'm a big-time meat eater. Beef, pork, chicken, turkey...I like them all. But if I had to pick a favorite, it's Bar B-Q Ribs. So this fundraiser has me written all over it!. Duane “Speed” Herrig, also known as “The Sauceman,” is...
