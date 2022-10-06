Read full article on original website
City of DBQ Guidelines on How to Handle Your Yard Waste This Fall
Colorful fall leaves are undoubtedly fun to look at, but raking them after they've let go of the branch is another story. So, if you're living in the City of Dubuque, there are some guidelines to follow regarding yard waste. Follow these simple rules to keep the yard, neighborhood, and...
Fareway in Monticello to Host Camp Courageous Fundraiser
If you know me at all you know I'm a big-time meat eater. Beef, pork, chicken, turkey...I like them all. But if I had to pick a favorite, it's Bar B-Q Ribs. So this fundraiser has me written all over it!. Duane “Speed” Herrig, also known as “The Sauceman,” is...
Dubuque Regional Humane Society is October’s Kwik Care Recipient
When it comes to supporting local non-profits, there might not be an easier and more impactful program than Kwik Care. If you're not aware, Kwik Care has helped raise both funds and awareness for local nonprofits. Each month, Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen, and Fazoli's help collect donations for a different organization. Donations can be made easily by requesting your total purchase at any of those businesses (including at the gas pumps at Kwik Stop) be rounded up to the nearest dollar. The additional cents used to round up will be donated to the respective charity of the month.
Recapping Dubuque’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s at River’s Edge Plaza
It was a picturesque albeit chilly morning at Dubuque's River Edge Plaza on Saturday, October 8th. Hundreds of people gathered for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's, an annual walk predicated on raising money for Alzheimer's research. One day, we might see a cure for the debilitating disease that starts what becomes known as "the long goodbye" to a loved one.
Fundraising Toy Show to Benefit Wisconsin Badger Camp
Everyone loves to play with new toys. And everyone wants to help kids...especially those with special needs. Here's your chance to do both. The 19th Annual Cuba City Toy Show will be held on Sunday, October 16th at Banfield’s Swiss Haus in rural Cuba City, Wisconsin. The public is welcome to view vendor displays and tables from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Admission is $2.00 for individuals 13 years and older. Vendors will have an assortment of farm toys, toy cars, and more. Door prizes and drawings will be held throughout the day.
Galena Stars in Illinois Tourism Campaign
Emmy Award-winning comedy actress Jane Lynch was in Galena to produce commercials on behalf of the Illinois tourism campaign. Lynch is best known for her work on TV's Glee and Christopher Guest's comedy film Best in Show. The marketing campaign proclaims Illinois is in "the middle of everything." But, of...
2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Motion This Saturday (10/8) in Dubuque
Dubuque's 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer's is almost here. Set to commence on Saturday, October 8th at 9:30am, this is part of the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support, and research. Dubuque's Walk to End Alzheimer's will take place at the scenic...
Free Financial Help Available at Dubuque Library
It's never been more important to keep an accurate account of your finances. With prices skyrocketing for everything from gas to groceries, unless you're expecting a big raise at work...or planning to win the lottery, you may need to find ways to make the money you do have go further.
Drive the Great River Road & Leaf the Cooking to the Firefighters
The Tri-States are heading toward peak leaf season. What better way to enjoy than including a road trip to a firefighter's breakfast or a chili cook-off fundraiser?. From Dubuque, head south on highway 52 to Bellevue. This 24-mile stretch of the Great River Road offers stunning rolling hills and tree-lined bluffs that are sure to provide a collection of spectacular fall colors.
Peosta Park and Trail Plans Advance with $475k DBQ County Funds
The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted on Monday, October 3, to approve $475,000 in funding for the further development of 14-acre Kelly Oaks Park in the City of Peosta. The approved funds are made available as part of The American Rescue Plan. The overall project is budgeted to...
Galena Museum Lands Federal Grant: $1.8 Million
According to a report from the Telegraph Herald; The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration awarded a $1.8 million grant to the Galena- Jo Daviess County Historical Society. Funds are planned to be used for a new Galena and U.S. Grant History Museum. Funding for this venture comes from the American Rescue Plan Act. The current museum, which can be found at 211 South Bench Street in Galena, has been their for over 80 years and the aging building presents issues that need to be fixed.
Dubuque’s Big League Impact on Baseball and American Politics
The Good Morning Rodeo typically kicks into high gear with seasoned meteorologist Karl Klopotic providing the forecast at 6:30 am. Following the weather update we get Karl's pick of the National Day of the Week. Today, Karl and I chose National Walk to a Park Day mainly because the fantastic...
Celebrate October Pork Month With Annual Dinner at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds
Here we are getting ready for the first full weekend of October. A time when the leaves begin to change, it's get's dark a little earlier each night, and family and friends gather to celebrate October Pork month. Come one come all to the Dubuque County Fairgrounds on Friday, October...
“State of the City” Luncheon, “Politics & Eggs” Part of Dubuque Chamber’s October Agenda
With the leaves changing colors, and the mercury in the thermometer dropping, fall is officially here. It's a busy time for businesses and organizations alike, and the Dubuque Area Chamber is not exempt. After all, their schedule is a reflection of all the Key City has going on. The month of October looks to be busy and fruitful for all involved.
Hit The Road: Colorful Autumn Adventures Abound in the Tri-States
Fall leaf color season has progressed quite nicely throughout the Tri-States, and peak viewing is the week between Saturday, October 8 to Saturday, October 15. Stretch a little further beyond Dubuque and discover that the fall color in the area known as the Driftless region is as superb and magical as anywhere throughout North America. The bluffs are on the verge of bursting with orange, red, yellow, and splashes.
BLAST AWAY; Check Out This 45 Foot Pumpkin Drop (VIDEO/PHOTOS)
Community events are always fun, especially free events that offer a unique experience; enter Cornerstone Church in Cascade, Iowa. Last night (10/9) they dropped not 1, not 2, but 3 giant pumpkins from 45 feet up. The Fall Festival at Cornerstone Church took place from 3 to 6pm at the...
Planning to Vote With an Absentee Ballot in Dubuque? Suggestions and Tips
If you plan to vote with an absentee ballot for this November's General Election, the Dubuque County Election Office wants you to know a few details. Kevin Dragotto from the election office has the following reminders and information for Dubuque County voters. As election season starts to ramp up, voters are reminded that they may receive absentee ballot request forms in the mail from political parties or various interest groups, but voters only need to send ONE request form to the Election Office.
Authorities Release Name of Tractor Driver Killed Sunday in Sherrill,Iowa
Authorities have now released the name of the man killed in a tractor rollover accident near Sherill on Sunday night. The driver has now been identified as 43-year-old Thomas Schmitt of Dubuque. Schmitt was found pinned under his tractor when Sherrill EMS arrived around 7:40 pm Sunday. He was transported to a Dubuque hospital where he was pronounced dead. The incident remains under investigation,
Tractor Operator Killed in Rollover Accident in Dubuque County on Sunday (OCT 2)
The Dubuque County Sheriff's Department says one person is dead after being pinned under a tractor Sunday night in Dubuque County. According to the release from the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office, Dubuque County Sheriff's deputies, along with Iowa State Patrol and Sherrill EMS and Fire responded to 13797 Hammerand Road just after 7:30 Sunday night for a tractor rollover accident. The tractor pinned the operator, who was extricated and then transported to MercyOne Hospital in Dubuque. The operator was later pronounced deceased.
Fun Fall Activities in Dubuque for Kids
Now that the weather is turning colder, if your looking for some cool fun things to do with your kids this fall, the City of Dubuque has just announced their October Youth Recreation Programs. Fall into fun with these recreation programs for kids up to age 12 including early childhood...
