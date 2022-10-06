Read full article on original website
Related
WXII 12
Trial begins for woman charged in triple shooting in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — The trial has begun for a woman charged in a triple shooting in High Point that occurred five years ago. Unique McQueen is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and several other charges. The charges stem from the shooting that happened in...
Raleigh police officers won't face charges in shooting death of suspect: Wake DA
The Wake County District Attorney announced the Raleigh police officers who shot and killed a man in May won't face prosecution.
cbs17
‘Legally justified’: No charges against Raleigh officers in fatal shooting during Molotov cocktail attack, DA says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On May 7, 37-year-old Reuel Rodriguez Nunez was fatally shot while throwing Molotov cocktails at patrol cars and Raleigh police officers at the department’s Southeast District Station at 2800 Rock Quarry Road. Since that day, video of the incident has been released, radio traffic...
cbs17
Durham brothers accused of killing young woman remain in jail with no bond
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two brothers charged with the murder of a woman at a Durham gas station Friday night will remain in jail as the judge waits for more information from police on the shooting. Jaquez Reddick, 23, and Tracy Crawford, 18, both of Durham were arrested and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs17
TIMELINE: Former NC substitute teacher faces over 2 dozen charges after May indecent liberties arrest
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former substitute teacher who was arrested for sex crimes is facing over two dozen charges as the investigation continues. Richard Gene Martin, 73, was taken into custody on May 10 and charged with indecent liberties with a child by a school official, among other charges. He was charged again ten days later. Then in July he received multiple additional charges including secret peeping. On October 7, more charges were filed against the former substitute.
Wake DA rules on Raleigh police officers who shot Molotov-wielding man 11 times
The family of the man who was killed, Reuel Rodriguez-Núñez, says he was having a mental health crisis.
Two charged with murder after 21-year-old woman fatally shot at Durham mini-mart
The victim was shot in the 1900 block of Cheek Road in Durham on Friday night.
cbs17
Teenager injured in shooting at Raleigh townhome complex
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a teenager was shot early Monday in a townhome community in Raleigh. Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department said the male teen suffered minor injuries when he was shot at around 1:15 a.m. near North Raleigh Blvd. and Park Glen Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs17
Raleigh man arrested on 40 charges, Garner police thank license plate reader cameras
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The Garner Police Department is celebrating the use of license plate reader cameras that helped locate a wanted Raleigh man. “We got an alert for a stolen license plate in that case, and officers kind of flooded the scene,” Garner Police Capt. Chris Adams said.
wnctimes.com
17-Year-Old Arrested in Shooting of Two Teens
Orange County -- October 8, 2022: On October 5, 2022 the Hillsborough County Sherrif's Office announced that authorities detained a juvenile in connection with the murders of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods. On September 21, 2022 Wnctimes reported the sherrif's office filed a petition for two counts of first-degree murder...
Man charged with over a dozen crimes led Raleigh police on chase
A man accused of over a dozen crimes, including slamming into police cars then leading officers on a chase from Garner to Raleigh, is expected to be in court Monday. Police said 27-year-old Joshua Bibey was arrested Friday. The Garner Police Department said officers responded to an automated license plate...
1 man shot at Raleigh apartment complex
Raleigh police say a shooting call came in around 1:19 a.m.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police Ask for Help in Search of Teenager
The Chapel Hill Police Department turned to the public for help in locating a missing teenager on Monday morning. A release from the department said officers are looking for 17-year-old Alezz Shahbin after a missing persons report was filed. The Chapel Hill resident was last seen on Sunday evening around 11:39 p.m., according to police. Shahbin was reportedly around the Glen Lennox neighborhood — a housing community off Hamilton Road.
cbs17
Armed felon kidnaps, assaults woman in Johnston County, police say
SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a Johnston County town said they arrested an armed man who kidnapped and assaulted a woman this week. The incident happened on Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of Ray Street in Selma, according to a news release from Selma police.
Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
AOL Corp
Suspect in killing of Wake County deputy says he’s innocent, seeks bond hearing
One of the two brothers accused of killing Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd has filed a motion maintaining his innocence and asking for a bail-bond hearing.. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, was arrested on Aug. 16 along with his younger brother Alder Marin-Sotelo, 25, as suspects in the brazen killing that shocked the state.
'She touched so many people's lives': Family mourns loss of 21-year-old Durham woman killed in gas station shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — Karizma Mebane had her whole life ahead of her. “I just wanted everyone to know that she touched so many people’s lives,” said stepsister Chanaqua Spencer. “And, that smile and that genuine heart always got everyone. “That’s what drew everyone to her. “...
WXII 12
Greensboro man arrested, charged following deadly crash
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man is in custody after a car crash overnight Sunday in Greensboro left one person dead. According to Greensboro police, Rudy Thompson III was driving on Randleman Road around 2:20 a.m. when he wrecked into a car driven by 24-year-old Hugo Hernandez near the intersection of West Meadowview Road. Hernandez died at the scene of the crash.
chapelboro.com
Sheriff Charges 2 Over Orange County Business Break-Ins
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says two Alamance County residents facing several felony counts in their jurisdiction were recently detained. A release from the office on Thursday said 44-year-old Patrick Crisp and 25-year-old Jaquacey Smith are allegedly behind a string of convenience store burglaries from mid-September. Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office took out warrants against the pair last week, with authorities arresting the men separately a few days ago.
North Carolina suspect threw backpack of oxycodone out the window, search warrant reveals
A search warrant revealed that a Durham suspect threw a backpack filled with oxycodone out of a residential window.
Comments / 1