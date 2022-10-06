ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WXII 12

Trial begins for woman charged in triple shooting in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The trial has begun for a woman charged in a triple shooting in High Point that occurred five years ago. Unique McQueen is charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and several other charges. The charges stem from the shooting that happened in...
HIGH POINT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orange County, NC
Orange County, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

TIMELINE: Former NC substitute teacher faces over 2 dozen charges after May indecent liberties arrest

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former substitute teacher who was arrested for sex crimes is facing over two dozen charges as the investigation continues. Richard Gene Martin, 73, was taken into custody on May 10 and charged with indecent liberties with a child by a school official, among other charges. He was charged again ten days later. Then in July he received multiple additional charges including secret peeping. On October 7, more charges were filed against the former substitute.
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Teenager injured in shooting at Raleigh townhome complex

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police say a teenager was shot early Monday in a townhome community in Raleigh. Lt. Jason Borneo of the Raleigh Police Department said the male teen suffered minor injuries when he was shot at around 1:15 a.m. near North Raleigh Blvd. and Park Glen Drive.
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicides#Juvenile Court#Violent Crime
wnctimes.com

17-Year-Old Arrested in Shooting of Two Teens

Orange County -- October 8, 2022: On October 5, 2022 the Hillsborough County Sherrif's Office announced that authorities detained a juvenile in connection with the murders of Devin Clark and Lyric Woods. On September 21, 2022 Wnctimes reported the sherrif's office filed a petition for two counts of first-degree murder...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police Ask for Help in Search of Teenager

The Chapel Hill Police Department turned to the public for help in locating a missing teenager on Monday morning. A release from the department said officers are looking for 17-year-old Alezz Shahbin after a missing persons report was filed. The Chapel Hill resident was last seen on Sunday evening around 11:39 p.m., according to police. Shahbin was reportedly around the Glen Lennox neighborhood — a housing community off Hamilton Road.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Armed felon kidnaps, assaults woman in Johnston County, police say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in a Johnston County town said they arrested an armed man who kidnapped and assaulted a woman this week. The incident happened on Wednesday at a home in the 600 block of Ray Street in Selma, according to a news release from Selma police.
FOX8 News

Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
AOL Corp

Suspect in killing of Wake County deputy says he’s innocent, seeks bond hearing

One of the two brothers accused of killing Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd has filed a motion maintaining his innocence and asking for a bail-bond hearing.. Arturo Marin-Sotelo, 29, was arrested on Aug. 16 along with his younger brother Alder Marin-Sotelo, 25, as suspects in the brazen killing that shocked the state.
WXII 12

Greensboro man arrested, charged following deadly crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man is in custody after a car crash overnight Sunday in Greensboro left one person dead. According to Greensboro police, Rudy Thompson III was driving on Randleman Road around 2:20 a.m. when he wrecked into a car driven by 24-year-old Hugo Hernandez near the intersection of West Meadowview Road. Hernandez died at the scene of the crash.
GREENSBORO, NC
chapelboro.com

Sheriff Charges 2 Over Orange County Business Break-Ins

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says two Alamance County residents facing several felony counts in their jurisdiction were recently detained. A release from the office on Thursday said 44-year-old Patrick Crisp and 25-year-old Jaquacey Smith are allegedly behind a string of convenience store burglaries from mid-September. Investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office took out warrants against the pair last week, with authorities arresting the men separately a few days ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy