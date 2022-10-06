GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A former substitute teacher who was arrested for sex crimes is facing over two dozen charges as the investigation continues. Richard Gene Martin, 73, was taken into custody on May 10 and charged with indecent liberties with a child by a school official, among other charges. He was charged again ten days later. Then in July he received multiple additional charges including secret peeping. On October 7, more charges were filed against the former substitute.

GUILFORD COUNTY, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO