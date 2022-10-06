Read full article on original website
Productive Pyne: Irish QB flourishing in starting role
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — Five weeks into the season, Notre Dame's record is now above .500. And the Irish appear to be playing their best football of the year. Perhaps nowhere is that more evident, that the rapid progression of QB Drew Pyne, who was thrust into the starting role after two weeks and replacing an injured Tyler Buchner.
Goshen College reveals new mascot named Dash
Goshen College has revealed their new mascot. A black squirrel name Dash was unveiled during the Homecoming Weekend last Friday, when the full embodiment and name was revealed on Friday. Dash will regularly be present at athletic and community events. The black squirrel was selected with 75% support. Students, alumni...
Irish prep for rivalry meeting with Stanford
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — One of the FIRST words out of Marcus Freeman's mouth today was 'rivalry.'. The Irish and Cardinal have become rivals over the past couple of decades and the latest installment will play out this weekend. This will be the 36th meeting all-time between the...
Motivated for 2022: Niele Ivey, WBB back out on the court
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WSBT) — The Notre Dame women's basketball team was back on the court Monday afternoon. Getting ready for a new season, which begins four weeks from tonight. Notre Dame has high expectations for Niele Ivey's 3rd season, with 4 starters back, from a team that nearly...
HIGHLIGHTS: Penn Girls Soccer captures state record 16th consecutive Sectional Title
SOUTH BEND — Trips to the IHSAA Regionals were on the line Saturday on pitches across Indiana. Penn girls soccer, who beat St. Joe in penalty kicks earlier this week to advance to the sectional final. The Kingsmen beat SB Adams, 1-1, and clinched the victory in penalty kicks,...
Local church partners with semi driver to ship donations to Hurricane Ian victims
GRANGER, Ind. (WSBT) — Some local help is on its way to Southwest Florida, more than a week after Hurricane Ian. Nfluence Church partnered with Scott Sriver, a semitruck driver who hoped to fill his 53 foot semi trailer with donations. Donations were being collected this week before Sriver...
Delta phases out flight from South Bend to Detroit
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Delta Airline flyers out of South Bend will soon have one fewer option for connecting flights, or even a direct flight. The carrier is ending the South Bend to Detroit flight, which was often used to connect to flights out east. This change is...
UPDATE: Silver Alert cancelled for missing South Whitley man
UPDATE: The Silver Alert for Seth Ruggles has been cancelled. ---------------ORIGINAL STORY--------------------- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of South Whitley, which is about 30 minutes southeast of Warsaw. Police are looking for 45-year-old Seth Ruggles, who was last seen shortly before 1:20 p.m. Sunday.
17-year-old injured in weekend shooting
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WSBT) — A 17-year-old is recovering after being shot outside a home on Fir Road near Douglas Road. Police were called to the hospital in Mishawaka around 8 p.m. Sunday, where they found the teen with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was treated and released.
Three injured in vehicle crash into Mishawaka house
Police are reporting multiple injuries after a vehicle struck a house late Monday night on Russ Ave in Mishawaka. The driver of a southbound car is in critical condition. The 16-year-old driver of an eastbound vehicle has been taken to Memorial Hospital. A resident of the house reports minor injuries.
Road to Restoration driver's license clinic in Benton Harbor
Happening Friday, October 14 in Benton Harbor, the Michigan Department of State is hosting a free clinic to help Michiganders get back on the road. The clinic will explain how to get driver's licenses restored; this affects nearly 150,000 Michigan drivers. You can meet one-on-one with an MDOS staff member...
South Bend restaurant catches fire Saturday morning
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Firefighters were called to Polito's Pizza in the 400 block of North Hickory Road just before 10:30 a.m. Saturday after calls came in reporting light smoke coming from the building. Crews at the scene worked to put out flames on the roof of the...
Last Linden Avenue Pop-Up Markets of the 2022 season
This special market is dedicated to bringing fresh, healthy and culturally appropriate food to South Bend's marginalized communities. Food insecurity affects 12.9% of St. Joseph County. That means roughly 34,800 residents do not have access to healthy, fresh and affordable food. With Linden Avenue Pop-Up Markets, you'll find a variety...
Former AM General plant could have new owner by end of week
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — New life could be coming to the former AM General Plant. Local officials are excited saying this electric vehicle manufacturer shows real potential. Mullen Automotive could be the new owner. The company was the only eligible buyer at the bankruptcy auction last week.
ISP: Angola police shoot, kill man suspected in deadly shooting of two others
The Steuben County Coroner's Office has confirmed the identification of the three deceased individuals involved in Sunday morning's shooting incidents in Angola. At approximately 1:07 a.m. officers with the Angola Police Department responded to a home on North Elizabeth Street for a shots-fired call. When officers arrived, they found two...
