Richmond, VA

WRIC - ABC 8News

Missing senior found safe

Police said 74-year-old Rabieb Tandee Palmer was possibly wearing a red and white pinstripe sweater, black pants and blue or purple New Balance shoes when she went missing in the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 10.
RESTON, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love eating steaks then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly-recommended by both travellers and local people for their delicious food.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

IN PHOTOS: Thousands flock to the Manassas Fall Jubilee

Crafts and artisans, live performances, delectable treats and an abundance of sunshine brought out the masses to the Manassas Fall Jubilee Saturday. The 39th annual event is sponsored each year by Historic Manassas. Here are some scenes from photographer Doug Stroud.
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

PHOTOS: Tractor-trailer stuck under Southwest DC overpass

WASHINGTON — Monday morning traffic got even more dramatic in Southwest D.C. when a tractor-trailer found itself stuck under an overpass. Before 3:30 a.m., officers with the United States Park Police found themselves responding to the Independence Avenue Southwest overpass, where Maine Avenue Southwest crosses. The tractor-trailer was found in the rounded corner underneath the overpass, almost completely through with only the tail end of the vehicle stuck.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Local Pet Groomer Opened Mobile Spa Out Of Love For Animals

HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Zac Gagnon, a Southern Maryland native, has a love for animals like no other. Now the 36-year-old is the owner of a mobile pet spa serving the wonderful pups of southern Maryland. Zac had always wanted to do something with animals since his youth. He started...
HOLLYWOOD, MD
massachusettsnewswire.com

Story of the Orange Dress: Private Chef Natalie Ramos Turned Heads at her Wedding in Berryville, Virginia

ASHBURN, Va. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Private Chef and Owner of Fleur de Cuisine, Natalie Ramos (now Natalie Vaughn), has shared her story about overcoming adversity on her way to success in building her chef and catering business in Loudoun County, Virginia. Through sharing her story about growing up in Brooklyn, New York’s housing projects, Natalie has gained a large following for her strength, willingness, and determination for overcoming obstacles that led to her personal and professional success.
BERRYVILLE, VA
cbs19news

VSP trooper hurt in Fauquier County crash

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Virginia State Police trooper was hurt in a crash that occurred in Fauquier County on Monday. According to police, the trooper was stationed in a crossover along Route 29 near Meetze Road around 2:50 p.m. The trooper reportedly observed a traffic violation and...
FAUQUIER COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Chesterfield mother warning of EBT scam after losing benefits

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield mother is asking others to watch out after she became victim to a phishing scam that robbed her of her EBT benefits. The mother, who did not want to be identified, said it started with a text message asking to call a number and to give over personal information.
CHESTERFIELD, VA
WUSA9

WUSA9

Washington, DC
42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
15M+
Views
Washington, D.C. local news

 https://www.wusa9.com/

