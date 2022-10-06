ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTVZ

Central Oregon Veterans Ranch welcomes community for second annual Farvest Festival

The second annual Harvest Festival was back Saturday and better than ever! Central Oregon Veterans Ranch opened their festival up to the community this time. Last year, it was limited to veterans and their families. People got to hop up on the tractor and go for a spin. There was also a cake walk and raffles for gift cards and gift baskets. People were able to hand-pick straight from the garden and take home some vegetables, at $1 per pound. The veterans also got to pick from the pumpkin patch and get a free pumpkin.
KTVZ

President Biden to stump for Tina Kotek during upcoming Oregon visit

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - President Joe Biden will arrive in Oregon this week to stump for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek, KPTV reported. The White House on Monday released Biden’s itinerary to the media, and it shows that the president will arrive in Oregon on Friday after spending Thursday in Southern California.
KTVZ

NY Rep. Lee Zeldin says 2 people shot in front of his home

NEW YORK (AP) — New York congressman and Republican candidate for governor Lee Zeldin says his family is safe after two teenagers were shot outside his Long Island home. Police said two 17-year-old boys suffered injuries that weren’t life threatening Sunday when they were hit by gunfire from a passing car. Zeldin says he and his wife were not at home at the time of the shooting but that their teenage daughters heard gunshots and screaming. The wounded teens then tried to hide in Zeldin’s yard, ducking under his porch and into the bushes, while the person who was with them fled.
