ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Sam Pittman updates KJ Jefferson’s status ahead of Arkansas-BYU game

Arkansas was ranked in the top 10 earlier this season after starting 3-0. But the Razorbacks have lost 3 consecutive games since, including a 40-17 setback at Mississippi State this past Saturday. Hampering Arkansas’ cause was that starting quarterback KJ Jefferson was unable to play. It appears, however, as...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Salt Lake City, UT
Football
Local
Utah College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
College Sports
Salt Lake City, UT
Sports
City
Salt Lake City, UT
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
Utah Football
Local
California College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
KTLA

Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million

A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
CULVER CITY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chip Kelly
Person
Zach Charbonnet
CBS LA

Outrage over racist remarks leaked from former LA City Council president Nury Martinez

People in Sun Valley gathered to protest the racist remarks of former Los Angeles City Council president Nury Martinez, who resigned her post on Monday. Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday condemned the racially charged comments "Words matter, and racist language can do real harm," Newsom said in a statement. "I'm encouraged that those involved in this have apologized and begun to take responsibility for their actions.The comments Martinez referenced are those stemming from a conversation that occurred in or around October of 2021, related to the redistricting process--a discussion which spanned about an hour-long, according to the Los Angeles Times. According to the Times,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thegrowlingwolverine.org

What’s Happening with Lowes?

In 2018, the Lowe’s near Aliso Viejo Town Center shut down business for good. It came as a surprise for many shoppers who enjoyed its proximity to their homes. It resided on the corner of Enterprise and Aliso Creek Road, right across the street from the movie theater. There...
ALISO VIEJO, CA
theavtimes.com

Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash

LANCASTER – A motorcyclist died Thursday night after crashing into a vehicle that was exiting a private driveway in Lancaster, authorities said. The fatal collision happened around 10:17 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, on Avenue J west of 10th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
LANCASTER, CA
onscene.tv

Two Women Killed In Horrific Head On Crash | Rialto

10.06.2022 | 2:59 AM | RIALTO – Two Woman are now confirmed Dead after a horrific head on collision in Rialto Early Thursday morning. Just at about 3 Am first responders were dispatched to reports of traffic collision on north riverside ave. just south of locust rd. Upon arriving on scene firefighters found 2 vehicles with major damage and immediately upgraded the incident to traffic collision with extrication. Both Vehicles were unrecognizable making the scene quite graphic. It took fire fighters over 30 minutes to free one of the trapped victims who was in critical condition. The second car at the same time was also being worked on and after about 5 minutes the passenger door was removed but the first responders indicated that the driver was deceased. After lengthy Extrication, firefighters were able to remove the driver of the other vehicle who was in critical condition with life threatening injuries. The Driver later died of her injuries at the hospital. PD flagged off the entire scene and the incident is under investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
RIALTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy