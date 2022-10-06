Read full article on original website
Roderick Robinson II, 4-star California RB, flips commitment from UCLA to SEC program
Roderick Robinson II , a 4-star running back, is headed to the SEC. Georgia is 5-0 on the season and ranked No. 1 in the country. It has been a good year on the field and Monday was a good day on the recruiting front. Why?. The Bulldogs picked up...
How far did Utah and BYU football fall in the coaches poll?
The Utes and Cougars both lost to high-profile opponents during Week 6 of the 2022 season. Utah fell at UCLA, while BYU lost to Notre Dame in Las Vegas.
Look: UCLA's Crowd For Big Game vs. Utah Is Embarrassing
The UCLA football program has become infamous for its inability to draw a crowd at Rose Bowl Stadium. Despite being 5-0 on the season and ranked as the No. 18 team in the country, the Bruins fanbase failed to fill the stadium for a marquee home matchup against the No. 11 Utah Utes on Saturday.
Sam Pittman updates KJ Jefferson’s status ahead of Arkansas-BYU game
Arkansas was ranked in the top 10 earlier this season after starting 3-0. But the Razorbacks have lost 3 consecutive games since, including a 40-17 setback at Mississippi State this past Saturday. Hampering Arkansas’ cause was that starting quarterback KJ Jefferson was unable to play. It appears, however, as...
Troy Aikman Sends Clear Message After UCLA's Big Win
UCLA legend Troy Aikman loved what he saw from Chip Kelly and the Bruins this Saturday afternoon. UCLA moved to 6-0 with a big win over the No. 11 Utes of Utah at the Rose Bowl today. Aikman calls Utah the "biggest test of the season" and clearly believes Dorian...
Mega Millions ticket sold in Los Angeles area worth $3.1 million
A Mega Millions lottery ticket sold in the Los Angeles area is now worth $3.1 million after hitting five of the six numbers in Friday night’s drawing, the California Lottery announced Saturday. The ticket was sold at the Elks Lodge in Culver City. It was one of two tickets sold across the country that correctly […]
Body of Orange County man recovered from Lake Havasu
GARDEN GROVE, Calif. – The body of a Garden Grove man was recovered from Lake Havasu, Arizona Sunday after he had jumped from a boat to go swimming. The Mojave County sheriff’s office released a statement on its Facebook page saying that the body of 47-year-old Michael Phan was found in approximately 32 feet of water.
Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County
Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
Outrage over racist remarks leaked from former LA City Council president Nury Martinez
People in Sun Valley gathered to protest the racist remarks of former Los Angeles City Council president Nury Martinez, who resigned her post on Monday. Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday condemned the racially charged comments "Words matter, and racist language can do real harm," Newsom said in a statement. "I'm encouraged that those involved in this have apologized and begun to take responsibility for their actions.The comments Martinez referenced are those stemming from a conversation that occurred in or around October of 2021, related to the redistricting process--a discussion which spanned about an hour-long, according to the Los Angeles Times. According to the Times,...
What’s Happening with Lowes?
In 2018, the Lowe’s near Aliso Viejo Town Center shut down business for good. It came as a surprise for many shoppers who enjoyed its proximity to their homes. It resided on the corner of Enterprise and Aliso Creek Road, right across the street from the movie theater. There...
Motorcyclist killed in Lancaster traffic crash
LANCASTER – A motorcyclist died Thursday night after crashing into a vehicle that was exiting a private driveway in Lancaster, authorities said. The fatal collision happened around 10:17 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, on Avenue J west of 10th Street West, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
Two Women Killed In Horrific Head On Crash | Rialto
10.06.2022 | 2:59 AM | RIALTO – Two Woman are now confirmed Dead after a horrific head on collision in Rialto Early Thursday morning. Just at about 3 Am first responders were dispatched to reports of traffic collision on north riverside ave. just south of locust rd. Upon arriving on scene firefighters found 2 vehicles with major damage and immediately upgraded the incident to traffic collision with extrication. Both Vehicles were unrecognizable making the scene quite graphic. It took fire fighters over 30 minutes to free one of the trapped victims who was in critical condition. The second car at the same time was also being worked on and after about 5 minutes the passenger door was removed but the first responders indicated that the driver was deceased. After lengthy Extrication, firefighters were able to remove the driver of the other vehicle who was in critical condition with life threatening injuries. The Driver later died of her injuries at the hospital. PD flagged off the entire scene and the incident is under investigation. No further details are known at this time. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
