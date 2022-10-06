Warren mayor to run again, will face challenger in 2023

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Mayor Doug Franklin has announced he will run for re-election in 2023, and he will have a challenger in the primary.

“I feel very good about what we’ve been able to accomplish during my tenure,” said Franklin. “I have more I want to do.”

Franklin made the announcement Wednesday night during a campaign kickoff event at DiVieste’s Banquet Center.

Also saying he plans to run as a Democrat for Warren mayor is Councilman At-Large Ken MacPherson, who says he plans to use $100,000 of his own money in his campaign.

“I want to make Warren a better place,” said MacPherson.

Franklin has served 11 years as Warren mayor. If elected, it will be his fourth four-year term.

He says there are several projects he’d like to finish:

a master plan for city parks

the largest road resurfacing project in the city’s history

removal continuation of slum and blight

He’s pleased there’s a plan in place to demolish the former St. Joseph Hospital building. He’s also overseen the demolition of “20 other commercial eyesores in Warren.”

Franklin is 65 years old and has not decided if this will be his last term if elected.

Before being elected councilman at-large in 2021, MacPherson was fifth ward councilman.

