Warren, OH

Warren mayor to run again, will face challenger in 2023

By Stan Boney
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Mayor Doug Franklin has announced he will run for re-election in 2023, and he will have a challenger in the primary.

“I feel very good about what we’ve been able to accomplish during my tenure,” said Franklin. “I have more I want to do.”

Howland seeks police levy; first in 10 years

Franklin made the announcement Wednesday night during a campaign kickoff event at DiVieste’s Banquet Center.

Also saying he plans to run as a Democrat for Warren mayor is Councilman At-Large Ken MacPherson, who says he plans to use $100,000 of his own money in his campaign.

“I want to make Warren a better place,” said MacPherson.

Franklin has served 11 years as Warren mayor. If elected, it will be his fourth four-year term.

He says there are several projects he’d like to finish:

  • a master plan for city parks
  • the largest road resurfacing project in the city’s history
  • removal continuation of slum and blight

He’s pleased there’s a plan in place to demolish the former St. Joseph Hospital building. He’s also overseen the demolition of “20 other commercial eyesores in Warren.”

Franklin is 65 years old and has not decided if this will be his last term if elected.

Before being elected councilman at-large in 2021, MacPherson was fifth ward councilman.

Comments / 5

Lisa Spencer
4d ago

Oh no, what has he done? Don't want another term Franklin is USELESS!!!!

Reply
7
 

Warren officer experiences possible drug overdose

According to Police Chief Benjamin Harrell, police were investigating a possible overdose Monday afternoon in the 900 block of Miller Street. That's when they believe Sgt. Daniel Peterson came in contact with an unknown substance.
WARREN, OH
Ferrara, Suttles asked Haun to resign earlier than planned

Brookfield Trustees Mark Ferrara and Dan Suttles have asked Trustee Ron Haun to resign earlier than he had planned. No matter what Haun decides, the other trustees have put out a call for letters of interest from people who would like to serve on the board after Haun resigns. Ferrara...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
Upriver on the Mahoning, Trumbull County residents say hands off our dam

The Mahoning River looks different in rural Trumbull County. In Mahoning County, people built mills on the riverbank. Here, they built houses. On a 3.7-mile stretch between county metroparks, the river still flows north before turning south toward Youngstown. Some homeowners appear to be co-existing peacefully with the river, but it has waged war on others, even commandeering docks and boats. Some of the houses look dangerously close to the bank.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
Warren man pleads guilty to federal drug charges

Lynn Williams, 23, entered guilty pleas Thursday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to charges of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and tramadol and distribution of fentanyl.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
YSU unanimously votes to name Dr. Helen Lafferty new Interim President

Youngstown State University voted unanimously on Monday to name alumna and longtime professor at Villanova University in Pennsylvania as its new Interim President. Dr. Helen Lafferty graduated from YSU and is a global member of the YSU Board of Trustees and is set to serve as the university's new Interim President once current President, Jim Tressel leaves at the end of January of 2023.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Years Ago | October 8th

Vindicator file photo / October 8, 1982 | Diane Decembly, a program assistant at the Potential Development Program Inc., encourages two children in the pre-academic program 40 years ago. Reuben “Rocky” Gordon, left, and Christine Harvey made academic progress thanks to the program that was funded in part by the Youngstown Area United Way.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in Ohio

If you live in the beautiful state of Ohio and you absolutely love pizza, then you are definitely in the right place because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza places in Ohio that are known for serving truly delicious food made with high-quality and fresh ingredients, all while also providing a nicely designed space with amazing atmosphere.
OHIO STATE
Ohio man gets life for shooting and killing West Virginia man

(WTRF) A Wellsville, Ohio man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing 40-year-old Charles Jule Suter in February of this year. Officials confirmed that Harley A. Gill, 28, entered a plea of guilty to second-degree murder. In February, Gill and Ster had a dispute over a girlfriend. Gill left the home but returned […]
WELLSVILLE, OH
