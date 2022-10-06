ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

WEHT/WTVW

Kentucky teacher ambassador named in Daviess County

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – GoTeachKY announced the 18 teacher ambassadors for 2023 on October 10, and one of those ambassadors is in Daviess County. Margaret Janiak, also known as Nikki, is the ambassador chosen from Estes Elementary in Owensboro Independent School District. According to a news release, ambassadors must hold or have held a teaching position […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Evansville City Council discusses redistricting

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville City Council met Monday night and discussed redistricting in the city limits. The meeting saw some competing philosophies. This was the first hearing for a pair of ordinances. Both of them propose different maps for how voting districts would be redrawn for 2023. The...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

League of women voters help with voter registration

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Election day is about a month away and the deadline to register to vote is Tuesday. The League of Women Voters of Southwestern Indiana were set up outside of ‘Lucas Place Two’ helping people with voter registration. The women also provided information for election...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Owensboro Health loosens masking policy

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has updated its masking policy. Officials there say it’s to reflect recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Under the amended policy, masking requirements can be loosened in counties with lower COVID-19 transmission rates. Locations with high transmission rates will...
OWENSBORO, KY
Owensboro, KY
Owensboro, KY
Daviess County, KY
Daviess County, KY
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Redemption sets opening day at new Tell City campus

On Sunday, Nov. 13, Redemption Christian Church will officially launch its Tell City Campus with worship gatherings at 9 and 10:30 a.m. CST. The campus, at 3515 Mozart St., is located in the former Tell City Junior High School building. Redemption purchased the building in October 2021 and work to refresh the space began in June.
TELL CITY, IN
14news.com

Monday Sunrise Headlines

Deputies: Man facing multiple charges after leading deputies on chase in Webster Co. Deputies: Man facing multiple charges after leading deputies on chase in Webster Co.
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Police seeking leads on escaped inmate

HARDINSBURG, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from custody while undergoing medical treatment. The escape happened around 1:20 a.m. (Central time) October 10 while Kody Claycomb, 30, of Louisville, was being examined at Breckinridge Memorial Hospital following a fall in the Breckinridge County Detention Center.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway event at Bosse Field

Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold another mobile food distribution event for residents in Evansville. Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say the upcoming distribution event will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon (while supplies last) on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at historic Bosse Field. Organizers say that nothing...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Holiday World announces Halloween drone show

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World officials announced their drone show will take to the skies over ‘Happy Halloween Weekends’. That’s set to happen on Oct. 22 and Oct. 29. Officials say there are about 300 drones in the show, all Halloween themed. They also say ‘Halloween...
EVANSVILLE, IN
spencercountyonline.com

Spencer County Court News – October 10, 2022

Traffic and Other Citations (New) Speeding: Michele R. Nix; Ana C. Holmes; Kalvin E. Hall; Blakely C. Hayden; Amber N. Hicks; Michelle R. Sanders; Coleman S. Wardrip; Ana M. Sandoval; Amaya Edwards; Juan A. Huerta-Rojas; Derrick S. Young; Chelsea M. Harrison; Brittni R. Owen; Donna M. Wilkerson; Dakoda J. Beier; Dylan D. Maxwell; Michael S. Meador; Emilee-Kate Warren; Jill M. Kippenbrock; Reuben K. Wittman; Macs McClellan Brisson; Rebecca L. Elder; Greggery L. Wilhelm; Kristy N. Chaparro; Matthew C. Belviy; Matthew B. Dowell; Lori M. Smith; Dallas M. Howard; Mercedes Santos-Tellez; William T. Biggs; Alexander M. Augenstein; Joshua D. Gandy; Marina G. Vernon; Brittany E. Montezuma; Jorge Mustelier-Yero; Stephen W. Shore; Lindsey M. Weber.
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Former Warrick County Sheriff passes away at 65

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Officials confirm that former Warrick County Sheriff Bruce A. Hargrave has passed away surrounded by loved ones at his home. According to his obituary, he died at the age of 65 after a thirteen month battle with pancreatic cancer. In 1981, he joined the Warrick County Sheriff’s Department where he was […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Over 12,000 dollars raised for It Takes A Village fundraiser

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It Takes A Village hosted their first ever Facebook Live fundrasier. This is one of the biggest fundraisers for the shelter, which will provide funding to take care of the many animals they take in. It Takes A Village has set a goal for 20,000 dollars...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD urges to call 911 if you see these missing girls

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the ongoing search for two missing children. The department’s Juvenile Unit says the two girls went missing on Thursday, October 6 near the city’s southside. 13-year-old Chade Robinson and 11-year-old Nyuana Williams were reported last seen in the 1600 block […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

KSP investigating accident with injuries in Slaughters

SLAUGHTERS, Ky. (WEHT) – More details have been released on a wreck that happened in Slaughters, near the Webster County and Hopkins County line. Kentucky State Police (KSP) says on October 6, around 3 p.m., it was asked to investigate a wreck on US 41 in Webster County. Police say preliminary investigation indicated that a […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Authorities identify victim in Owensboro murder investigation

Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed in Owensboro, Kentucky on Thursday morning. The Owensboro Police Department says the man who was killed in Thursday's shooting was 42-year-old Christopher Green of Owensboro. The shooting happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday in the area of West 10th Street and...
OWENSBORO, KY

