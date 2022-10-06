ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duquesne, Homestead residents say they pray for peace amid ongoing teen violence

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Mon Valley residents told Channel 11 that they are heartbroken by the ongoing violence among disputing teen groups.

On Thursday, Allegheny County Police announced the arrest of a 15-year-old boy in last month’s shooting at Kennywood.

Investigators suspect that the incident was linked to an ongoing feud between teenage boys in the Duquesne and Homestead areas.

“Since June 1st of this year, officers from these communities have responded to over 55 calls for shots fired in their communities,” said Allegheny County Police Assistant Superintendent Victor Joseph.

Joseph listed a number of the linked cases, including a shooting outside of a graduation party in Homestead in June.

Police said the violent teen feud was also responsible for a horrific shooting last month in Duquesne, which left a 14-year-old girl dead.

Another cited incident happened a month earlier, just blocks away on Sherman Avenue. There, seven vehicles were hit by bullets in an exchange of gunfire.

Betty Broadwater, who lives there, told Channel 11 that her vehicle was spared but her niece’s vehicle was not. The ongoing violence has her and others living in fear.

“I’m sick of living like this, constantly in fear, to have to leave in the morning and try to get back before it gets dark, that’s no way to live,” she said.

Elaine Washington, another lifelong resident of Duquesne said she, too, has a family member on Sherman, who is now moving out of the city in light of the violence.

“They said, ‘This is enough,’ Washington said. “They’re taxpayers, homeowners, and they don’t have to take it, so they’re moving out of the city. And I hate to see that happen.”

Washington said her heart breaks for everyone involved, including the children who “fall into this trap” of violent behavior.

“We want to hear laughter again. No more crying.”

She and others hope something can be done to keep the communities safe.

“I just pray that the cities, the municipalities work together to do what they have to do to solve this problem,” said Rasheedah Akbar, who grew up in Duquesne but now lives in Homestead. “The residents have to come together and work with these municipalities. You can’t just leave it all up to the police. We all have to come together and decide that ‘enough is enough.’ We have to play our part. We have to play our role.”

